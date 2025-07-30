PlayerZero Launches With First Predictive Software Quality Platform to Help Enterprises Build Software Faster and Safer and Raises $20 Million in Funding

ATLANTA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today PlayerZero, the leading predictive software quality company, formally launched with its platform that fixes, learns and prevents software problems. PlayerZero’s newest capability — agentic code simulation — predicts the behavior of any change in large codebases, without unit testing or human intervention. Using PlayerZero, enterprises are delivering bug-free software to their customers, which is even more critical in the era of AI code editors. Among PlayerZero’s early customers are mid-market companies, such as Zuora, and large enterprises, including one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and a top US manufacturer of paper products.

Zuora Senior Vice President of Engineering Mu Yang said: “PlayerZero is now used by all Zuora engineering teams across our entire codebase, including our most complex systems in Billing and Revenue. It has become a critical part of our SDLC, enabling us to raise the quality bar with greater efficiency and deliver on the promise of shift-left development. We brought in PlayerZero with two goals: to catch defects before release and to accelerate root cause analysis when issues surface in production. Its deep understanding of our code architecture — especially through its code simulations — has been a game-changer. We can now predict, with much higher confidence, how code changes might impact customers before those changes are ever deployed. The PlayerZero team has been exceptional to partner with — thoughtful, creative and relentlessly focused on solving real customer problems.”

Today enterprises are reporting more than 20% of their new code is being generated by AI, with that percentage growing exponentially. The productive benefits of AI code editing are heavily negated by more time being spent investigating and fixing problems in the codebase. Dealing with code problems is not just an AI code-generated issue; enterprise teams developing and supporting large and complex codebases spend up to 70% of their time on activities like investigating and fixing software bugs instead of coding.

PlayerZero founder and CEO Animesh Koratana has been immersed in software startups from a young age, involved with technical support, QA and testing for his father’s companies. Later, during his time at the Stanford DAWN lab, he would have an insider view into the early development of ChatGPT’s coding capabilities. The potential of applied inference and reinforcement learning led to the founding of PlayerZero.

“As AI transforms the software development lifecycle, the critical question isn't just how to generate code faster — it's how to ensure quality and reliability when that code reaches production," Koratana said. "PlayerZero provides the essential infrastructure for verifying, maintaining and supporting software in the AI-native era.”

PlayerZero is a predictive software quality platform that applies proprietary AI to the workflows across the software lifecycle, before and after code editors like VS Code, Cursor and Windsurf:

PlayerZero applies custom AI technology that learns how the codebase works, how it has been developed, how it behaves across the entire codebase, its history, product/customer ticketing, runtime telemetry, documentation and user analytics. When applied to solving problems and tickets in production, PlayerZero has reduced customer support escalations by more than 80% and reduced engineering investigation time by upwards of 90%.

PlayerZero breaks down knowledge silos and empowers users across the software organization — developers, QA, product managers and technical support — and meets them where they are: in source code management like GitHub and GitLab, productivity software like Slack and Teams, IDEs via MCP and in the browser.

PlayerZero works with novice to architect-level users to answer any question about the software: What does it do? How does it work? Why is it broken? How should it be fixed? What can be done to improve it? Customers have cited saving between 30 minutes to 3 hours per question when PlayerZero researches and investigates, compared to manual efforts.

PlayerZero’s CodeSim understands how software is meant to behave and predicts how it will fail without the infrastructure and orchestration of manual or automated testing.

PlayerZero brings agentic AI to the hardest challenges in developing and maintaining code, enabling enterprises to ship problem-free software. CodeSim is powered by Sim-1, an AI model purpose-built to refine code understanding into scenarios and concepts and apply those to simulating code behavior before it reaches production.

PlayerZero Raises $20 Million in Seed and Series A Funding

Today PlayerZero also announced that it has raised $15 million in Series A led by Foundation Capital and $5 million in seed led by Green Bay Ventures. Noteworthy individual investors include Matei Zaharia (Databricks), Drew Houston (Dropbox), Dylan Field (Figma) and Guillermo Rauch (Vercel).

“PlayerZero addresses the most critical challenge in software development — identifying, resolving and preventing quality issues at scale,” said Ashu Garg, General Partner at Foundation Capital. “The developer tools market is experiencing unprecedented growth, particularly in AI-powered solutions. PlayerZero's unique ability to automate debugging and predict problems before they happen represents a category-defining opportunity. Their impressive early traction and technical execution convinced us this team can capture significant market share in the rapidly expanding AI developer tools landscape.”

PlayerZero plans to use the money to further invest in proprietary and specialized AI and expand its market presence.

About PlayerZero

PlayerZero is pioneering predictive software quality, helping enterprises ship flawless software faster by fixing, learning from and preventing problems before they impact customers. The company's AI-powered platform deeply understands how code works across entire systems, predicts failures before they happen and continuously learns from every issue to strengthen software resilience. PlayerZero is backed by Foundation Capital, Green Bay Ventures and prominent angel investors including the founders of Databricks, Dropbox, Figma and Vercel. For more information, visit https://playerzero.ai/ .

