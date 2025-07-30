Mark your calendars! Philadelphia C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 14th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on August 14

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the date! C-level executives from the Delaware Valley who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 10th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on August 14.





“It’s important for Middle Atlantic top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 10th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Proactive Strategies for CIOs Amidst Technological and Organizational Turbulence

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Successful Use Cases and Proven Strategies in Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology

Preliminary speakers at the 10th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:

Frank Aiello, SVP & CISO, MAXIMUS

Lawrence Bilker, CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC

Tracey Brand-Sanders, VP, CISO, UGI Corporation

Ted Bredikin, CIO, UnitedHealthcare

Jean Buskirk, Director PMO, ASTM International

Florin Danu, Head of Enterprise Security Architecture, Vanguard

Robin Das, Executive Director - Market Growth Strategist, Comcast Technology Solutions

Mike Eisenberg, Executive Advisor, Cyera

Hugo Feuglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search

Rahul Goturi, SVP, CIO, TekniPlex

Kevin Gowen, CISO, Synovus Financial Corp.

Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

RJ Juliano, SVP, CIO and CMO, Parkway Corp.

Kevin Kilgore, Business Unit Information Security Officer, Ascensus

Kelly Kleinfelder, VP Technology & Production, Smartplay International Inc.

Tammy Klotz, CISO, Trinseo

Ken Krieger, Executive VIce President, The Judge Group

Ricki Lang, VP of Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Quantum Metric

Michael McCain, CIO, PHMC

Jason McKay, Chief Information Officer, Riggs Distler

John Napoli, CEO and Founder, MissionLabs.ai

Louise O'Donnell, SVP Head of Risk and API Technology, Webster Bank

Joseph Puglisi, Growth Strategist / Interim CIO, 10XNewCo

Leo Rajapakse, Global Head of Platform Infrastructure & Advanced Technology, Bimbo Bakeries USA

Raju Sankurati, CIO - Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark

Andrew Santacroce, VP & Deputy CIO, Tokio Marine North America Services

Peter Steyaert, Evangelist/Sr Manager, Security Operations, Fortinet

Leona Thomas, CEO & Executive Advisor, Enabling Investments LLC

Douglas Traher, CISO, Aramark

Sankara Viswanathan, CIO, Day & Zimmermann Inc.

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Philadelphia area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Philadelphia Country Club, 1601 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, PA, 19035.

Valued Partners so far for the 10th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Platinum Partners: Fortinet

Gold Partners: Moveworks, Nutanix, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Valantic

Supporting Partners: CrowdStrike

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Registration for the 10th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 16 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a90c2ee0-4631-40a0-8196-4ee4cc7bc8c1