DEADLINE ALERT for RDDT, HIMS, IRBT, and CNC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT)

Class Period: October 29, 2024 – May 20, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) changes in Google Search’s algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google Search; (2) these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; (3) Defendants were aware that the increase in the query term “Reddit” on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; (4) this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner the Company was unable to overcome in the short term; (5) Defendants, therefore, lacked a reasonable basis for their outlook on user rates and advertising revenues; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Reddit shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)

Class Period: April 29, 2025 – June 22, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Hims was engaged in the “deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy that put patient safety at risk;” (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company’s collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Hims shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: January 29, 2024 – March 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) iRobot overstated the extent to which the Restructuring Plan would help the Company maintain stability after the termination of the Amazon Acquisition; (2) as a result, it was unlikely that iRobot would be able to profitably operate as a standalone company; (3) accordingly, there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an iRobot shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)

Class Period: December 12, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a preliminary analysis of over two-thirds of Centene’s marketplace share showed lower-than-anticipated enrollment and increased aggregate market morbidity; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Centene shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com