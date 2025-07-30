SUSE Recognized as a Leader in Analyst Evaluation on Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025

LUXEMBOURG, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE®, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today announced it was recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025 for SUSE Rancher Prime. This evaluation explores how multicloud container platforms are responding by doubling down on enterprise-grade solutions for cloud, data center, and edge or by targeting specialized use cases, from AI to industrial operations.

“To us, this recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025, shows what our customers already know: SUSE is built for composability, performance and flexibility. We empower enterprises to run securely at the edge, in the cloud and in the data center without compromise. Our open source foundation, paired with a customer-first support model, is what sets SUSE Rancher Prime apart,” said Peter Smails, SVP, General Manager, Cloud Native at SUSE. “Our strategic direction is focused on supporting customers and partners with digital sovereignty, driving cloud cost efficiency, elevating security and compliance for risk mitigation and empowering resilient business operations.”

The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025 report notes that:

“Today, [SUSE Rancher Prime’s] flexible packaging stands out.”

”SUSE is above par in many categories, including serverless, DevOps automation, service and application catalogs, integration, runtime, control plane configuration, and cost management.”

”SUSE customers praise the vendor’s can-do approach to support and its willingness to solve issues…”

”SUSE is a good fit for enterprise customers who are comfortable with cloud-native technologies and want to prioritize composability and options and/or cloud, data center, and edge.”

SUSE Rancher Prime stands as the partner of choice for organizations including Aussie Broadband, Lumen and Switch. It offers a unified, self-service Kubernetes platform that simplifies complex cloud-native transformation, accelerates time-to-market, and ensures enterprise-grade security and compliance across any environment. It leverages SUSE's decades of trusted open source innovation and leadership to build a robust foundation for the future of modern applications, all while guaranteeing vendor independence.

To learn more, visit the official announcement blog or access the full report here .

Information on The Forrester Wave:

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE® Linux Suite, SUSE® Rancher Suite, SUSE® Edge Suite and SUSE® AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com .

