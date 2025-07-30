LYNO Debuts Presale Offering for AI-Powered Arbitrage Token





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind $LYNO has officially launched the first phase of its presale for a decentralized, AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage protocol designed to operate across more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains. The presale is structured into seven stages and aims to provide early participants with tiered pricing and bonus opportunities.

7-Stage LYNO Presale Begins—Early Access Tokens Available at Discounted Rate

The Community Round is now underway, offering 16 million tokens—or 3.20% of the total 140 million supply—at a discounted price of $0.05 per token. This phase targets a raise of $800,000 before the token price increases to $0.055 in the next stage. Participants can use ETH or USDT on the Ethereum network and must connect via Web3-compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Smart contracts associated with the presale have been audited by Cyberscope , providing an added layer of transparency and security. Purchased tokens will be claimable via the official LYNO dashboard upon the conclusion of the presale.





Introducing the LYNO Protocol

The $LYNO protocol is an AI-powered, decentralized arbitrage system that autonomously identifies and executes cross-chain trading opportunities. By leveraging real-time market data and machine learning algorithms, it seeks to detect price inefficiencies and execute arbitrage with minimal latency.

The protocol consists of four core modules:

Data Aggregation AI-Based Decision Making Autonomous Execution Settlement and Reporting

It is built to interact seamlessly with popular chains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Interoperability is enabled through bridges such as LayerZero, Axelar, and Wormhole.

The $LYNO token will serve multiple functions within the ecosystem, including:

Governance voting

Profit-sharing via staking

Protocol upgrades and community initiatives



Next Steps

The team encourages interested participants to review the project documentation and join the community channels for regular updates.

For more information:

Contact:

LYNO AI

