Electric Vehicle Nonwoven Market is Forecasted to Reach US$3.6 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle nonwoven market size was valued at US$1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.4 billion Market Size in 2031 US$3.6 billion Growth (CAGR) 13.5% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 US$20.23 Billion Leading Vehicle Type BEV Leading Application Type Carpet Leading Matrix Type Polyester Leading Formation Type Drylaid Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Electric Vehicle Nonwoven Market:

The global electric vehicle nonwovenmarket is segmented based on vehicle type, application type, matrix type, formation type, and region.

Based on vehicle type –

The automotive nonwoven market is segmented into BEV and Hybrid.

BEVs will lead the electric vehicle nonwoven market because of their high insulation requirements, lightweight, and increasing adoption. Nonwovens are crucial in battery safety, thermal management, and acoustic insulation to provide efficiency, fire protection, and a quieter ride.

because of their high insulation requirements, lightweight, and increasing adoption. Nonwovens are crucial in battery safety, thermal management, and acoustic insulation to provide efficiency, fire protection, and a quieter ride. As governments encourage BEV uptake and automakers emphasize sustainability, the need for fire-resistant, soundproof, and environmentally friendly nonwovens will keep growing.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into carpet, insulation, trunk, hood liner, headliner, seating, packaged tray, door panel, and other applications.

The carpet category is expected to hold the largest share of the electric vehicle (EV) nonwoven market due to its extensive use in vehicle interiors for aesthetics, comfort, and insulation. Nonwoven carpets provide excellent noise reduction, durability, and lightweight properties, contributing to improved energy efficiency and passenger experience.

due to its extensive use in vehicle interiors for aesthetics, comfort, and insulation. Nonwoven carpets provide excellent noise reduction, durability, and lightweight properties, contributing to improved energy efficiency and passenger experience. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable and recyclable materials in EV production has led to the adoption of eco-friendly nonwoven carpets. Their cost-effectiveness, easy maintenance, and customization options further drive their dominance in the market.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) nonwoven market due to its strong EV production capabilities and rapidly growing automotive industry. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea lead in EV manufacturing, supported by government incentives, strict emission regulations, and high consumer adoption.

Additionally, the region has a well-established supply chain for automotive textiles and nonwoven materials, ensuring cost-effective production. The presence of major EV manufacturers and increasing investments in sustainable materials further drive market growth.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific’s expanding infrastructure for electric mobility and the rising demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles contribute to the dominance of the nonwoven market. The region also benefits from technological advancements in nonwoven manufacturing, enabling mass production of high-performance, recyclable materials for insulation, filtration, and interior applications. With the push for sustainability and increasing research in bio-based nonwovens, the Asia-Pacific market continues to expand, solidifying its leadership in EV nonwoven applications.



Electric Vehicle Nonwoven Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is driving demand for advanced lightweight materials, with nonwovens playing a crucial role in improving vehicle efficiency. These materials help reduce overall weight, directly enhancing battery performance and extending driving range. Nonwovens also provide superior thermal and acoustic insulation, ensuring passenger comfort and battery safety by regulating temperature and minimizing noise.

Stricter emission regulations and the push for sustainable, recyclable materials encourage automakers to integrate nonwovens, supporting both environmental goals and regulatory compliance in EV production.

The rapid expansion of the EV industry is fueled by government incentives, technological advancements, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly transportation. Nonwovens play a critical role in interior applications and underbody shielding, enhancing vehicle durability and safety. Innovations in bio-based and recycled fiber nonwovens align with the automotive industry’s sustainability goals.

Cost-effectiveness, ease of customization, and enhanced fire resistance properties make nonwovens a preferred choice for EV manufacturers.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Electric Vehicle Nonwoven Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Fibertex Group

Freudenberg Group

Milliken & Company

TWE Group

Rochling Group

Glatfelter Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ahlstrom Oyj



