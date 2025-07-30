Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Sells Out Presale Stage 8 Ahead of Schedule, Raised Amount Crosses $13,775,000





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the newest token sensation in the meme coin sphere, is successfully selling Presale Stage 8 long before the planned deadline, and this marks a significant milestone on the way to the outfit raising funds. Earlier today, the amount raised had already skyrocketed to an impressive amount nearing $13.7 million. The project momentum is only then gaining speed as it starts attracting the interest of investors in the whole crypto space.

LILPEPE Raises Over $13.7M as Token Demand Soars in Stage 8

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is smashing through its presale of Stage 8, raising $13.75 million, bringing the funds raised to a total of around $13.775 million. The Ethereum-based meme coin, with over 9.7 billion tokens sold at the price of $0.0017, was still a strong attraction to investors.

The presale has experienced growth in interest, taking place in phases of increased prices and in Stage 7, it was an $11.225 million fund. A low-cost, scalable, EVM-compatible network is a great way to create a meme coin with some actual utility, with $LILPEPE tapping into the future of the part culture, meme NFTs, and utilities of the blockchain industry.

$777K Little Pepe Giveaway Still Open

To thank the early adopters, Little Pepe is running a giveaway of 777,000 dollars. The winners will be 10 people who will share 77,000 dollars worth of LILPEPE tokens.

The entry requires buying a minimum of $100 in Little Pepe during the presale and performing social actions such as following, sharing, tagging, and others and you should only enter via the official site, LittlePepe.com , to not getting scammed. Little Pepe will never DM or contact you to request wallet information.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a blockchain of the next generation that combines the meme culture and the light infrastructure of decentralization, which is low-cost and fast at the same time and it is entirely EVM-compatible and able to support scalable applications with low fees. The project builds on these factors, as there is power in the $LILPEPE token, making this a project that brings utility and virality together, providing a meme coin with utility and cutting-edge technology.

Conclusion

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is quickly gaining traction, as Stage 8 is seeing its tokens sell out before its completion, and more than $13.7 million has already been raised. It poses a strong possibility in the meme coin market by having the support of a strong community and being useful. The giveaway of 777K is still ongoing, making it a great moment to attract new users. As it gets ready to launch, Little Pepe is establishing that meme coins can be more than hype-fueled vehicles; they can be a source of genuine innovation on the crypto scene.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Contact Details: COO- James Stephen Email: media@littlepepe.com

