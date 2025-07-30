Pacific General Leads Investment in NAYA

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific General, a New York based investment firm specializing in consumer and industrials private equity investments, announced today that it has invested in Naya Group LLC (“NAYA” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant brand with 35 units across six states.

The investment is part of a single-asset continuation vehicle transaction of TriSpan (USA), LLC (“TriSpan”), a transatlantic private equity firm with offices in New York and London. The transaction was led by Pacific General, with Kline Hill Partners LP (“Kline Hill”) serving as co-lead. Pacific General’s investment offered liquidity to TriSpan’s investors while also providing growth equity capital to support NAYA’s expansion into a national brand.

Hady Kfoury, founder and CEO of NAYA, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Pacific General as our investor alongside our longstanding partner TriSpan. We look forward to leveraging Pacific General’s strategic support and industry insights to help accelerate our growth.”

“We are excited about our partnership with NAYA and TriSpan and also teaming up with Kline Hill to contribute to laying the cornerstone for the Company’s next phase of growth,” said Matthew Yoon, Managing Partner of Pacific General. “TriSpan and the management of NAYA have built the Company as a standout brand in the Mediterranean / Middle Eastern fast casual dining space, and we are thrilled to be joining the journey.”

“NAYA aligns with our investment strategy of supporting highly scalable, authentic restaurant brands with strong unit economics and significant whitespace for growth. The investment underscores our team’s ability to identify, source, and execute high-quality investment opportunities in the restaurant space,” said Dajeong Lee, Partner of Pacific General.

Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal counsel to Pacific General. Goodwin Procter LLP and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively, to TriSpan. Golenbock LLP acted as legal counsel to NAYA.

About NAYA

NAYA is a high-growth, fast-casual restaurant brand reimagining Middle Eastern / Mediterranean cuisine for the modern consumer. Blending bold flavors with fresh, high-quality ingredients, NAYA offers a customizable menu of craveable, wholesome dishes served in a sleek, contemporary setting. With generous portions, an efficient counter-service model, and broad demographic appeal, NAYA’s value proposition has resonated strongly with U.S. consumers, making it a go-to destination for flavorful, satisfying meals at an accessible price point. For more on NAYA, visit www.eatnaya.com.

About Pacific General

Pacific General is an investment firm focusing on private equity and alternative investments. The firm specializes in originating, structuring, and investing in businesses with growth potential in the consumer, industrials and business services sectors, and leverages its cross-border expertise and global network to create value. The firm operates through offices in New York and Seoul, South Korea and with a presence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit www.pacificgeneral.com.

About TriSpan

Founded in 2015, TriSpan, LLP is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London that invests in lower middle market companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. TriSpan, LLP is committed to creating value by leveraging a combination of deep operational and financial resources to accelerate growth and drive improved performance. Since inception, the firm has completed 24 platform investments, alongside nearly 100 bolt-on acquisitions across its portfolio. TriSpan’s Rising Stars strategy focuses on control-oriented growth investments in differentiated, high-growth restaurant concepts. For more information, please visit www.trispanllp.com.

About Kline Hill Partners

Founded in 2015, Kline Hill Partners is an investment firm focused on the private equity secondary market, with industry-leading capabilities in the small-deal space. With over $5.4 billion in assets under management, Kline Hill’s funds are backed by a blue-chip investor base that includes endowments, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. Together, Kline Hill’s secondary strategies make up a platform designed to serve the entirety of the small-deal secondary market, with capabilities spanning LP fund transfers, GP-led transactions, and secondary direct transactions. For more information, please visit www.klinehill.com.