Mental Health Counselor Online: Felician University’s MACP Program Prepares Graduates for a Rewarding Career in Counseling

Rutherford, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitively priced, Felician University's online MACP program offers an evidence-based, streamlined path to prepare graduates for licensure in mental health counseling.

With heightened public awareness around mental health, the industry is experiencing rapid growth of high-demand careers. To help meet the increasing demand for qualified professionals, Felician University offers a comprehensive online Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology (MACP) program designed to prepare students for fulfilling careers in mental health counseling.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for mental health counselors is projected to grow 18% by 2032, which is significantly faster than the average for all occupations. Felician University's program equips graduates to meet this demand in clinical, community, and private practice settings.

For individuals seeking a rewarding career in mental health counseling, the online MACP equips aspiring professionals with the skills to address diverse mental health challenges. Offering a pathway to licensure, the program enables students to balance education with personal and professional commitments, making it an ideal choice for career changers or those advancing in the field.

Meeting the standards of the Masters in Psychology and Counseling Accreditation Council (MPCAC) for science-based counseling education, the MACP program is a flexible, high-quality education program for working adults. With the MACP coursework aligned to national certification requirements, graduates are well-placed to pursue their careers as Licensed Professional Counselors in New Jersey and other states.

Felician University prioritizes personalized mentorship and small class sizes, cultivating strong connections between students and faculty. Through field placement support and hands-on experiences, students are equipped to translate classroom knowledge into real-world practice.Felician University's online counseling psychology program applies a community-focused curriculum, preparing the next generation of practitioners with the requisite skills and knowledge needed to become licensed professional counselors. Essential for today's mental health professionals, the curriculum emphasizes evidence-based practices, trauma-informed care, and multicultural competency.

As the need for qualified mental health counselors continues to rise, the online MACP program integrates ethical practice and social justice principles, ensuring graduates can effectively serve underserved populations.

For more information, visit https://online.felician.edu/programs/online-masters-counseling-psychology.

Felician University has been a notable leader in student-centered education for over 75 years. Rooted in Franciscan values, it provides academic excellence with the flexibility needed for the new generation of learners.

As an MPCAC-aligned program, the online Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology is recognized for its quality and shared value, ensuring graduates can launch their careers as counselors in just over two years. With three intakes annually, this program can be completed full-time (over seven semesters) or part-time (10 semesters), covering 60 credit hours, 100 practicum hours, and over 600 internship hours.

The Felician University online MACP program blends holistic care, positive psychology, and Franciscan values, empowering students to understand the full spectrum of human behavior, from personal challenges to complex mental health issues.

The MACP also offers students a unique opportunity with its forensic track, designed to prepare graduates for impactful counseling careers working specifically with offenders or victims in the justice system. They will learn the skills needed to thrive in various settings, including victim services, correctional facilities, juvenile detention centers, probation and parole agencies, and social service organizations.

Felician University prepares students to address the growing need for counseling professionals, helping them pursue licensure and excel in roles such as mental health counselors. The online Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology program reflects its commitment to enabling accessible education for career-focused learners, empowering future graduates to serve with compassion and social justice.

Felician University, a private Franciscan institution in Rutherford, New Jersey, offers a comprehensive Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology program. Designed for aspiring mental health counselors, the flexible online format combines rigorous academics with hands-on clinical training. The MPCAC-aligned curriculum emphasizes trauma-informed care, ethics, and cultural competence, ensuring graduates meet licensure requirements.

