WavePoint Debuts America’s Most Accurate Gunshot Detection at FBINAA Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WavePoint Solutions, a leader in radar-powered public safety technologies, will unveil a game-changing gunshot detection system at the 2025 FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) Annual Training Conference, Booth #1000.

Originally developed for U.S. military sniper detection, this compact, self-contained system uses radar—not microphones—to track the trajectory of a bullet and locate a shooter’s position. It detects the shot. Not just the bang. Unlike acoustic-based gunshot detection systems. That means NO FALSE ALARMS, no missed shots and no guessing—just bulletproof detection you can trust when it matters most.

"Only a bullet will activate the system, not sound," said David Smith, President at WavePoint. “WavePoint was built to stop threats faster and more effectively —other systems listen. We see.”







WavePoint Solutions gun shot detection sensor



Why This Matters

Radar over acoustics : Detects the actual bullet path, not just the sound.

: Detects the actual bullet path, not just the sound. Zero false alarms : No more alerts triggered by fireworks, backfires, or background noise.

: No more alerts triggered by fireworks, backfires, or background noise. Instant awareness : Delivers pinpoint accuracy and real-time situational data.

: Delivers pinpoint accuracy and real-time situational data. Military-engineered. Public safety ready. Compact, self-contained, and reliable in any environment.

See bulletproof detection up close. Visit WavePoint at Booth #1000, August 2–4 at the Baltimore Convention Center, and meet the engineers driving the future of public safety.





About WavePoint Solutions

WavePoint is redefining public safety with America’s most accurate and only radar-powered gunshot detection system. Through our team’s expertise in radar technologies, we innovate public safety solutions that make detection bulletproof, response faster and communities safer. Built on military-grade reliability and radar precision, we help law enforcement know the path—and stop the threat. Learn more at www.wavepointsolution.com .

Media Contact:

David J Smith

President

978-397-2338

dsmith@wavepointsolutions.com

www.wavepointsolution.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c7085aa-7a0f-450b-8dda-886646005510

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86771712-acd1-44d4-b515-8d562ab68949