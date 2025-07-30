Join Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple For A Week Of Grateful Dead Celebrations In San Francisco

San Francisco, CA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple, a magic mushroom religious facility located in San Francisco, today announced a week of celebrations to honor the Grateful Dead who are scheduled to perform 3 historic concerts at the legendary Golden Gate Park on August 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

Founded in 2024 in San Francisco, Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple follows the religion of Entheoism and provides clean, tested, and trusted psilocybin to its members from its two San Francisco Temple locations in Russian Hill and Lower Haight. The Temple on Haight Street is located less than a mile from the historic Grateful Dead House where the band lived and wrote music between 1966 and 1968.

The Grateful Dead have been a cultural icon for decades. Celebrated for their distinctive fusion of rock, folk, and blues, along with their improvisational approach and dedicated fan community, their music has been synonymous with psychedelics for 60 years. Jerry Garcia was an especially strong proponent for curating an atmosphere conducive to spiritual psychedelic transformations at Dead shows through the years.

The upcoming Dead & Company concerts promise to deliver an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts, and Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple will celebrate this occasion with an array of exciting psilocybin offerings aimed at elevating its members spiritual and religious connections. Throughout the week, Rising Phoenix will be holding a raffle for one lucky member to win a Dead and Company show experience and psychedelic explorer pack valued at nearly $1,000. Concertgoers that show their Ticket as they make a donation for their sacrament at the Temple can also secure samples as a bonus.

Temple locations (Lower Haight and Russian Hill) are open daily in San Francisco from 10am to 8pm to all sincere believers and members.

About Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple

The Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple is conveniently located on the historic Haight Street (corner Fillmore) in San Francisco, one of the city's most vibrant and colorful neighborhoods. By becoming a member you can access sacred sacrament, join our events, get self-learning materials, and connect with our community. Membership to the Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple is complimentary. You can join at https://app.joinit.com/o/rising-phoenix or learn more about the Temple at www.risingphoenixet.com.





Media Contact Information

Jason Stevens

510-766-6052

risingphoenixtemple@gmail.com

https://www.risingphoenixet.com



