AI/R Company Launches Synsig, a Business Unit Specialized in ServiceNow

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Revolution Company (AI/R), a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation services, has announced the launch of Synsig, a brand dedicated exclusively to the implementation of Digital Platforms and Agentic AI using ServiceNow products.

ServiceNow is a globally recognized cloud-based software platform that offers solutions for workflow automation and service management in companies across various sectors, such as IT, HR, and customer service, enabling process optimization and a better experience for both customers and employees.

With a well-established methodology in implementing solutions for industries, Synsig enters the market with a unique approach: bringing digital transformation to strategic areas, with specialized solutions in CRM, HR, AI agents, and IT services. “Synsig emerges at a strategic moment for ServiceNow, which earlier this year officially entered the CRM space. We have extensive expertise in the segment and a base of over 700 active clients, which enables us to pursue an effective cross-selling strategy and increase market penetration, with a portfolio carefully designed to drive digital transformation and help companies move beyond the BAU (Business As Usual) mindset,” says Rodrigo Rosa, Head of Sales and Business at Synsig.

Another key differentiator brought by Synsig includes a team of certified and highly skilled specialists, combining industry-leading ServiceNow capabilities with deep expertise in AI, data, and platform engineering. “Synsig is born with a culture rooted in ‘Human-AI Engineering,’ fostered by AI/R Company, one of the world’s most recognized firms for boosting human talent exponentially through AI platforms and tools,” highlights Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R Company. Driven by this culture, the new Synsig brand aims to deliver efficiency and scale the management of corporate and IT services, fueling continuous innovation across businesses.

About Synsig

Synsig is a global strategic consultancy specialized in ServiceNow that helps companies accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation, enabling greater operational efficiency and improved business performance. As the ServiceNow powerhouse of the AI/R group, Synsig brings together advanced AI, data, and platform expertise to unlock smarter workflows and drive continuous innovation. With a unique, integrated approach, Synsig builds smart connections—linking people, processes, and data like synapses—creating seamless operations and faster outcomes, connecting intelligence to performance.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira

milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai