MetaField Achieves ISO and SOC 2 Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Operational Excellence

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaField, the leading field and lab workflow platform for construction materials testing, geotechnical engineering, and inspection firms, has successfully completed ISO 27001, SOC 2® Type 1, and SOC 2® Type 2 certification audits. This achievement validates the strength and maturity of MetaField’s information security, availability, and confidentiality controls, and marks a significant milestone in MetaField’s mission to provide its customers with trusted, secure, and high-performing solutions.

Achieving these certifications require months-long, rigorous evaluations by independent third-party auditors. The process involved an extensive audit of MetaField’s internal systems, policies, procedures, and risk management practices—ensuring compliance with globally recognized standards for protecting client data and ensuring operational resilience.

A Rigorous, Multi-Phase Verification Journey

Securing these certifications involved an extensive, organization-wide initiative that included:

ISO 27001: Demonstrating the design and implementation of a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) aligned with global standards.

SOC 2 Type 1: Verifying that essential security and compliance controls were properly designed at a point in time.

SOC 2 Type 2: Proving the effectiveness of those controls over time—ensuring sustained operational integrity and maturity across systems and processes.

NQA-1 Audit: Alongside the ISO and SOC 2 audits, Agile Frameworks participated in a client-led NQA-1 audit as part of their software vendor approval process. Following a rigorous four-week, seven-step evaluation, MetaField was found to be in compliance with applicable NQA-1 2008/2009a requirements and was added to the client’s Approved Supplier List for the MetaField software—further reinforcing our commitment to quality, security, and traceability.

“As firms continue to increase their reliance on 3rd party software solutions, they are expecting them to meet these rigorous standards. MetaField does that. This was an intensive, organization-wide effort that validates the trust our customers place in us,” said David Gagne, CEO of Agile Frameworks. “From field data collection to lab workflows and reporting, our customers handle sensitive operational data every day. These certifications confirm that MetaField meets the highest standards for securing that data, maintaining system availability, and ensuring integrity across the platform.”

Security as a Key Software Evaluation Factor

With rising cybersecurity threats and increasing scrutiny on data governance, software buyers in the engineering services industry must evaluate not only functionality—but security, compliance, and vendor accountability.

“We know that our customers’ data—especially their field and lab test results—is foundational to the quality of work they deliver to their clients,” said Alicia Schimke, CTO of Agile Frameworks. “These certifications mean our clients don’t have to compromise—MetaField provides secure, audit-ready engineering software that supports compliance, uptime, and client confidence.”

Trusted by Industry Leaders

By achieving these certifications, MetaField gives construction materials testing, geotechnical, and inspection firms confidence that:

Their operational and testing data is protected by ISO 27001 and SOC 2-compliant controls

Systems are continuously monitored and resilient against cyber threats

Internal governance and risk management practices are proactively enforced

Their software partner is investing in long-term security and compliance

These assurances reinforce MetaField’s commitment to being a trusted, secure, and forward-looking partner for the industry’s most discerning firms.

About MetaField

MetaField is the leading field and lab Operational Workflow Platform that transforms the way engineering services firms deliver. By integrating every step of the workflow – from scheduling to field data collection and lab analysis, to reporting, client delivery, and invoicing – MetaField enables firms to streamline operations, improve data accuracy, and maximize profitability.

Developed and supported by Agile Frameworks, MetaField demonstrates a steadfast commitment to empowering firms in achieving operational excellence. As North America's leading provider, we bring 14 years of expertise and are trusted by over 150 companies across the continent. Our solutions cater to engineering services firms specializing in construction materials testing, geotechnical engineering, inspections, and beyond.

For more information about MetaField, visit www.agileframeworks.com/metafield.

