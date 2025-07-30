OC WASTE & RECYCLING HOSTS FREE MARINE FLARE DISPOSAL EVENT IN DANA POINT ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Dana Point, California, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) is hosting a one-day collection event for boaters and residents to dispose of marine flares free of charge. The drive-through event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, at 24650 Dana Point Harbor in Dana Point. Unexploded, expired flares are considered explosives requiring special handling for disposal. Boat owners are encouraged to participate in this convenient public service event as part of their summer boating season checklist.

Participants must transport expired flares in vehicle trunks. Upon arrival, staff will collect items directly from vehicles for safe disposal. A separate walk-up disposal area will be offered.

“Responsible disposal of expired marine flares keeps hazardous waste out of our landfills and waterways, protecting sensitive coastal ecosystems,” said Tom Koutroulis, director, OC Waste & Recycling. “Marine flares are to be used in the case of an emergency, and we are proud to partner with our community to safeguard our coastlines to ensure proper disposal, so they don’t create an emergency,” he added.

This is a marine flare disposal event only. Electronic flares, military flares, and any other hazardous waste such as paint, oil, e-waste, or batteries will not be accepted. For information on the proper disposal of household hazardous waste, visit OCLandfills.com/hazardous-waste. For general recycling questions, visit OCRecycleGuide.com.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 16

Saturday, August 16 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Location: Dana Point Harbor,34555 Casitas Place, Dana Point; near Harbor Blvd. & Casitas Place

Dana Point Harbor,34555 Casitas Place, Dana Point; near Harbor Blvd. & Casitas Place Accepted items: Signal devices, including residential boater marine flares and smoke signals

Signal devices, including residential boater marine flares and smoke signals Unaccepted items: No military grade flares or household waste will be accepted

OC Healthcare Agency will be onsite, providing information on the free Bilge Pad Exchange program. Participants will receive a free boater kit coupon and a flare discount coupon courtesy of the Coastal Commission. For more information, including details on resource recovery and waste disposal, visit www.OCLandfills.com.

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greenery sites, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills reflect environmental engineering at its best.

For more information on household hazardous waste disposal options and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.OCLandfill.com.

