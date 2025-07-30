London Veterans Village Unveiling: A New Chapter for Supporting Veterans

LONDON, Ontario, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at St. Joseph’s Health Care London’s Parkwood Institute, key representatives from the Canadian and Ontario Governments, alongside London city officials and local community partners, gathered to unveil the designs for the Homes For Heroes London Veterans’ Village. This initiative promises to support the estimated 200 Veterans in London and the surrounding areas living on the streets. Set to open in the spring of 2026, the London Veterans’ Village will be a supportive housing program directed by the Homes For Heroes Foundation, dedicated to reintegrating homeless military Veterans back into society through housing and comprehensive support services.

Situated at 774 Western Counties Road in London, Ontario, within the grounds of St. Joseph’s Health Care London’s Parkwood Institute this will be the fourth Veterans’ Village developed by Homes For Heroes Foundation. Upon completion, the Veterans’ Village will include 25 tiny homes, a resource center, offices for case managers, community gardens, and a recreational area, all designed to promote peer support. Each fully furnished 300-square-foot home is tailored to meet the specific needs of the Veteran residents.

“We are excited to join forces with St. Joseph's Health Care London, the Canadian and Ontario governments, the City of London, our local steering committee, and our dedicated supporters to establish our fourth Veterans’ Village in London,” said Brad Field, CEO and President of the Homes For Heroes Foundation. “The unwavering support of London residents for our Canadian Veterans is truly commendable, and it's an honour to contribute to such a caring community.”

The Homes For Heroes Foundation was established to address the increasing crisis of homelessness among Canadian Veterans. Through the development and management of tiny home Veteran Villages as part of its supportive housing program, Homes For Heroes seeks to assist those who served Canada in successfully reintegrating back into their communities.

“St. Joseph’s Health Care London is truly honoured to support the Homes For Heroes Foundation by providing land to help unhoused Veterans. We look forward to the day when Veterans will call this village home—and know that they are surrounded by a community that cares here at Parkwood Institute,” noted Roy Butler, President, St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

The Governments of Canada, Ontario, and the City of London have played a crucial role in the development of the Homes For Heroes London Veterans’ Village by providing essential financial investments for this important initiative and offering social services to support the Veteran residences.

“I’m thrilled to see the Homes For Heroes Veterans Village coming to life in London. This project represents a powerful commitment to honouring the service of our Veterans by providing not just housing, but the dignity, community, and support they deserve. The federal government is proud to support initiatives like this that offer real, lasting impact in the lives of those who have served our country,” stated Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West.

“London is proud to be home to a new Veterans’ Village, where those who sacrificed for our country and our freedoms will receive housing and the support they need to gain stability in a safe community environment,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “The Canadian Armed Forces have deep roots in London, and our city is passionate about honouring their service—which means action to fight Veteran homelessness and support reintegration. Thanks to the amazing work of Homes For Heroes in partnership with St. Joseph’s Health Care, London’s Veterans’ Village will make a real difference in the lives of Veterans and their families,” stated Josh Morgan, Mayor, City of London.

Quick Facts

The Homes For Heroes Foundation is a supportive housing charity dedicated to assisting Canadian Veterans.

The Foundation currently operates Veteran Villages in Calgary, Edmonton, and Kingston. The London Veterans’ Village is entering the construction phase, while the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans’ Village is in the final planning stage.

Launched in 2019, with the ATCO Veterans Village in Calgary, Homes For Heroes Foundation has successfully helped over 300 Veterans graduate from the program and reintegrate into society.

The Homes For Heroes Foundation is actively working to expand its services to the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halifax, Vancouver, Victoria, and the interior of British Columbia.

More information on the Homes For Heroes Foundation can found by visiting www.h4hf.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de7dfb59-60aa-4d97-80c8-8b3c95af1e9c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9db02dc7-980e-4e81-9351-c8e274a07727

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f96106f8-f16c-4c74-aa0e-0da101161441