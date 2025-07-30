Astrocade Rolls Out AI Agent-Powered Game Creation Experience; Opening the Door for Everyone to Create - and Remix - Games in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrocade, the AI-powered social gaming platform on a mission to make game creation as effortless as a wish, today announced the public launch of its completely re-imagined product experience. The new Astrocade introduces AI-guided brainstorming, bespoke in-game editors, and deep remix capabilities, turning the spark of an idea into a playable, shareable game faster than ever before.

Founded by CEO Amir Sadeghian, PhD, Stanford’s AI Lab, CTO Ali Sadeghian, PhD, ex Google Research, and Fei-Fei Li, Co-Director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute, Astrocade is an entirely new form of interactive engagement never before accessible to casual gamers.

“My brother and I moved around a lot as kids, from country to country, and we always found each new place filled with excitement, new adventures, and new people. These experiences enriched and changed us for the better, and became the inspiration for Astrocade,” said Amir Sadeghian. “We wanted to make it possible for people to build and share their dream interactive worlds.”

Astrocade’s overhaul directly addresses the biggest barrier facing aspiring creators: the dreaded blank page. A new AI Brainstorming Flow sparks ideas from scratch or refines half-formed concepts into rich game blueprints. Once a vision is set, Astrocade generates a customized edit mode. A tailor-made toolset specific to each game’s unique needs, so creators can iterate with laser-focused simplicity.

Building on the platform’s “TikTok-for-games” ethos, Astrocade now embraces remix culture at its core. Every game can be cloned, tweaked, and re-shared, letting creators riff on friends’ projects, birth new genres, and push interactive storytelling in unexpected directions. Enhanced creator profiles act as living portfolios, showcasing each user’s growing universe of original and remixed games and helping them build a following within the community.

“Astrocade’s new release tears down the final wall between inspiration and creation,” said Amir Sadeghian, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Astrocade. “By pairing specialized AI agents, handling everything from visuals to moment-to-moment gameplay feel, with tools that adapt to each creator’s vision, we’re empowering anyone to make and share interactive worlds in minutes.”

Key product highlights

AI-Guided Brainstorming: Jump-start creativity with conversational ideation that transforms a spark into a ready-to-build concept.

Jump-start creativity with conversational ideation that transforms a spark into a ready-to-build concept. Game-Specific Editors: Astrocade’s AI assembles the perfect toolkit for each individual game, streamlining iteration.

Astrocade’s AI assembles the perfect toolkit for each individual game, streamlining iteration. One-Tap Remixing: Clone, modify, and re-publish any public game, fueling a virtuous cycle of community-driven innovation.

Clone, modify, and re-publish any public game, fueling a virtuous cycle of community-driven innovation. Specialized AI Agent Team: Dedicated agents collaborate in real time to craft art, UI, narrative, audio, and mechanics.

Dedicated agents collaborate in real time to craft art, UI, narrative, audio, and mechanics. Upgraded Creator Profiles: Showcase creations, grow audiences, and establish a recognizable creative voice.



Series A on the horizon

Astrocade also confirmed it is in the final stages of closing its Series A financing, following last year’s $12 million seed round led by AME Cloud Ventures, NVIDIA, Venture Reality Fund, Chaac Ventures, and industry luminaries including Eric Schmidt and Niccolo De Masi. Additional details on the Series A will be shared soon.

Availability

The redesigned Astrocade experience is available now at www.astrocade.com . New creators can sign up today and begin crafting their first game, no coding required.

About Astrocade