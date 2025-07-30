Advantage Solutions to Participate in The Canaccord Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2025

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ADV) announced today that Dave Peacock, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Growe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Aug. 12, 2025. A live fireside chat with Dave Peacock will be held at noon EDT. The listen-only webcast can be accessed from the Advantage Solutions website at ir.youradv.com. For more details, contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit youradv.com.

Investor Contacts:

Ruben Mella

investorrelations@youradv.com

Media Contacts:

Jeff Levine

press@youradv.com