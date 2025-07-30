YMCA of Greater San Francisco Names New and Emeritus Board Members

San Francisco, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA — July 30, 2025 — The YMCA of Greater San Francisco today announced that it has elected five new members to its Board of Directors and that two members have moved into Emeritus roles after six years of service.

“Our dedicated Board members share a passion and commitment to furthering our mission to build healthy, sustainable and equitable communities across the Bay Area,” said YMCA of Greater San Francisco President and CEO Jamie Bruning-Miles. “Our 28-member Board plays a pivotal role in shaping and driving the Y’s strategic and fundraising initiatives and supporting opportunities for our continued growth and impact.”

The new YMCA of Greater San Francisco Board Members are as follows:

Jorge Abaunza, Pharm.D, MS, Associate Chief Administrative Officer, Kaiser Permanente. A respected healthcare executive and leader, Abaunza oversees Kaiser’s specialty departments and provides strategic oversite to the company’s Equity, Inclusion and Diversity team. Father to three young children, this San Francisco native is honored to align his passion for community-wide health with the Y’s mission and goals.

Dillon Auyoung, Director of Community Impact, Comcast California. With more than 20 years of experience in community and government affairs, Auyoung leads Comcast's strategic initiatives to advance digital opportunity, workforce development and community engagement. He brings a commitment to the Y's focus on developing inclusive, multicultural programming and collaborative partnerships that drive community-wide engagement and positive change.

Stephen Hayes, Vice President, Autonomous, Fleets and Driver Operations, Lyft. Hayes has spent the last decade building Lyft from a small startup into a trusted global brand that has improved the lives of tens of millions of riders and drivers. He was drawn to the Board to further the Y's focus on fostering healthy and happy communities close to his San Francisco home.

Greg Narvick, Chief Operating Officer, Nibbi Bros. Construction, Inc. A nationally recognized construction industry leader, Narvick is responsible for delivering top-tier projects while fostering growth and innovation across the Nibbi organization. A member of the board of the Bayview YMCA branch since 2015, Narvick is a passionate advocate for the life skills and educational opportunities the Y provides to underserved Bay Area youth and families.

Michael O'Conner, Audit Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). O'Conner has spent more than 20 years at PwC working with asset and wealth management clients specializing in venture capital, private equity and mutual funds. An avid sportsman, he is devoted to the Y's mission of enriching communities by promoting lifestyles that build healthy minds and bodies.

“As we welcome these five accomplished individuals to our Board, I’d also like to thank John Baker and Jeremy Welland for their extraordinary contributions to our mission,” said YMCA Board Chair Gina Gregory-Burns, MD. “It has been an honor to serve alongside them and I look forward to their continued counsel as they transition to Emeritus Board roles with the organization.”

About the YMCA of Greater San Francisco:

With 15 locations, one campground and more than 130 program sites in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties, the YMCA of Greater San Francisco is the Bay Area’s largest community service organization. The Y promotes individual and community well-being for people of all ages through wellness programs, youth development and critical social services. The programs and services at each local Y are shaped by the needs and aspirations of the people it serves, building strong bonds of connection at the community level. Through partnerships with neighborhood associations, schools, civic leaders and businesses, the Y continues to evolve and expand, providing safe spaces in which people can be authentic, belong to a welcoming community, and become their best selves. Learn more at ymcasf.org. To access our press assets and brand materials, visit our Media Kit.

