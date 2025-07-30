LYNO Launches Stage 1 of Token Presale, Introducing AI-Powered Arbitrage Protocol Across 15+ Chains





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO, a decentralized cross-chain arbitrage protocol powered by artificial intelligence, has officially launched Stage 1 of its token presale. Designed to democratize arbitrage trading through automation and real-time market tracking, LYNO represents a significant step forward in AI-integrated DeFi infrastructure.

Presale Stage 1: Early Access at $0.05

The LYNO presale is structured across seven phases, starting with the Community Round – Early Bird stage. This initial stage will offer 16 million tokens at a price of $0.05, representing 3.20% of the total 140 million token supply. The project aims to raise $800,000 during this round. Once this phase concludes, the price will increase to $0.055, rewarding early participation.

Transforming Arbitrage with AI and Cross-Chain Access

LYNO’s core protocol enables AI-driven arbitrage across more than fifteen EVM-compatible blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Its autonomous engine identifies and acts on price discrepancies between exchanges, enabling continuous and decentralized arbitrage trading.

Unlike traditional arbitrage systems limited to institutions, LYNO's model is open to the public. The platform uses zero-knowledge proofs to protect against front-running and MEV attacks, and its smart contracts are audited by Cyberscope to ensure robust security.





Governance, Utility, and Security Empower $LYNO Token Holders

$LYNO token holders can participate in governance by proposing and voting on platform upgrades, fee structures, and supported chains. Holders can also benefit from protocol rewards, with up to 60% of fees distributed to stakers. Additional utilities include access to AI arbitrage agents, staking incentives, and liquidity rewards. A strategic buyback and burn mechanism, supported by treasury allocations, aims to reinforce token value over time.

Presale Participation

To join the presale, participants must use an Ethereum-compatible wallet via WalletConnect and can purchase tokens using ETH or USDT on the official LYNO website. Purchased tokens will be claimable after the presale concludes.

This announcement marks the official opening of LYNO’s fundraising efforts and highlights a new era in AI-based decentralized finance. With the presale offering at its initial price point, early participants are positioned at the foundation of a multi-chain arbitrage protocol with wide-reaching DeFi implications.

Resources

Website: https://lyno.ai

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Contact

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f0067dc-9fd6-4fb5-946d-da28a2c2c60d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b61824b-5274-43fc-a528-8809701f9bcc