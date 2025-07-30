XIFR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that XPLR Infrastructure, LP Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPLR Infrastructure, LP (“XPLR” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XIFR) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR securities between September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/XIFR.

Case Details

The complaint alleges defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (2) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into certain financing arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (3) XPLR could not resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (4) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, resolve those financings; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/XIFR. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in XPLR you have until September 8, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com