LGI Homes Debuts Rhyne Court in Gastonia, NC

GASTONIA, N.C., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of Rhyne Court, an exciting new townhome community nestled in Gastonia, North Carolina, approximately 30 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Prospective homeowners can secure a brand-new townhome at Rhyne Court starting at just $249,900 with zero down options available.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest townhome community in Gastonia, where affordability meets style. With prices starting only in the mid-$200s, these homes offer thoughtful floor plans designed for the way you live - including double primary suites, 4-bedroom options with a main-level guest suite, and even homes with a basement and garage,” stated Tyler Zulli, Vice President of Sales for Charlotte. “Just 30 minutes from Charlotte Douglas Airport and the Charlotte Premium Outlets, this location is as convenient as it is desirable.”

Rhyne Court will include 130 townhomes across a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit every lifestyle. Each home is crafted with comfort, functionality, and modern living in mind.

The Alpine (2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms) features double primary suites, as well as a covered porch and patio, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

For those seeking extra living space, the Holly and Willow floor plans (both with 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms) include a finished basement with a versatile flex room, an attached garage, and an open deck just off the kitchen, ideal for indoor-outdoor living and entertainment.

The Cedar (4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms), an end-unit model with a main-level guest suite, offers plenty of room for growing families.



Residents of Rhyne Court will enjoy the ease and convenience of low-maintenance townhome living, where exterior upkeep is expertly handled for you. Lawn care and exterior home maintenance, such as roof care, are all included through the HOA.

Rhyne Court’s exceptional location offers more than just a beautifully maintained home - it places you at the heart of a vibrant, active lifestyle. Enjoy weekends exploring nearby destinations like Crowders Mountain State Park, the Schiele Museum of Natural History, and CaroMont Health Park. Plus, with convenient access to I-85, residents benefit from effortless commutes and close proximity to major employers, including the nearby Amazon Distribution Center and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The community features welcoming streetscapes, a community fire pit, and proximity to endless local conveniences. With builder-paid closing costs, a simple buying process, and no down payment required, LGI Homes makes it easier than ever for first-time buyers and families to step into homeownership.

For one weekend only, LGI Homes will be offering new home discounts at the Grand Opening event on August 2 and 3, 2025. Interested homebuyers will have the opportunity to save thousands of dollars on their new home. Customers can call (855) 887-5500 ext. 1024 for more information and to schedule a tour. The Rhyne Court Information Center, located at 1830 Rhyne Elementary Dr., Gastonia, NC, 28052, is open seven days a week.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

