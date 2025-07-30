Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Southfield, Michigan, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we extended the date on which our $300.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility will cease to revolve from December 29, 2026 to July 30, 2028. The interest rate on borrowings under the facility has been decreased from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 221.4 basis points to SOFR plus 205 basis points. There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility.

As of July 30, 2025, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.