Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Second quarter revenue of $72.8 million; Gross margin of 31%

Net income of $10.2 million or $0.23 per diluted share

Reports $84.3 million in cash and no debt at June 30, 2025



WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented,

“We delivered a solid second quarter despite a slow start to our core selling season as temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest remained relatively mild through early June. As a result, we recorded a slight decrease in revenues compared to the second quarter of 2024. During the quarter, we posted gross margin of 31%, primarily related to increased pricing of certain refrigerants. We also saw continued improvement in our ability to source recovered refrigerants. We’re pleased by the growth we’re seeing in our national reclamation business, which can be attributed to Hudson’s bolstered presence in the marketplace, reflecting our fundamental operating efforts complemented by last year’s strategic acquisition of USA Refrigerants.

“As we move through the balance of the cooling season, we remain focused on meeting the refrigerant and reclamation needs of our customer base. Our long-standing relationships have thrived based upon our ability to reliably provide our customers with the full range of the refrigerants they need, combined with their reciprocity in returning to us the recovered refrigerants that are integral to our supply chain.

“Hudson Technologies has consistently demonstrated the value of our capabilities and industry leadership during previously mandated industry wide transitions. With our national footprint and robust customer network and our commitment to support the transition to lower GWP technologies, we are positioned well as we progress through this third industry-wide phase-down. The current phase-down of HFCs represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for reclaimed HFCs, which will be increasingly necessary to meet demand throughout the useful lives of the existing installed base of HFC units as the supply of newly manufactured HFCs becomes increasingly limited.

“Finally, we further strengthened our unlevered balance sheet, ending the quarter with $84.3 million in cash. Our capital allocation strategy remains committed to three pillars: investing in organic growth, pursuing acquisition opportunities that are additive to our capabilities, and the opportunistic repurchase of our stock. As always, we are focused on ensuring we are meeting customer demand, promoting the practices of recovery and reclamation, and maintaining disciplined capital deployment as we pursue profitable growth to enhance shareholder value,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

Three Months Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Hudson reported:

Revenues of $72.8 million, a decrease of 3% compared to revenues of $75.3 million in the comparable 2024 period. The revenue decline is related to decreased sales volume, offset by slightly increased pricing for certain refrigerants as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin of 31%, compared to 30% in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by slightly increased pricing as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased slightly to $9.3 million compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating income of $12.7 million, compared to operating income of $12.8 million in the prior year period.

Net income of $10.2 million or $0.23 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $9.6 million or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per diluted share in the same period of 2024.





Six Month Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Hudson reported:

Revenues of $128.2 million, a decrease of 9% compared to revenues of $140.5 million for the first six months of 2024. Revenues declined primarily related to a slight decrease in sales volume during the first six months of 2025 as well as decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants as compared to the first six months of 2024.

Gross margin of 27%, compared to gross margin of 31% in the first six months of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased slightly to $17.4 million compared to $17.0 million in the first six months of 2024.

Operating income of $15.8 million compared to operating income of $25.6 million in the first half of 2024.

Net income of $12.9 million or $0.29 per basic and $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.1 million or $0.42 per basic and $0.40 per diluted share in the first six months of 2024.





At June 30, 2025 the Company reported $84.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,293 $ 70,134 Trade accounts receivable – net 35,883 13,629 Inventories 77,683 96,247 Income tax receivable 3,094 6,284 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,634 9,218 Total current assets 212,587 195,512 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 22,219 21,554 Goodwill 62,280 62,280 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 12,455 14,100 Right of use asset 5,960 6,878 Other assets 2,352 2,328 Total Assets $ 317,853 $ 302,652 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 13,181 $ 8,692 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,940 33,813 Accrued payroll 2,083 3,704 Other short-term liabilities 1,600 1,600 Total current liabilities 54,804 47,809 Deferred tax liability 4,331 4,076 Long-term lease liabilities 3,939 4,917 Total Liabilities 63,074 56,802 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 43,652,459 and 44,284,374, respectively 437 443 Additional paid-in capital 106,801 110,792 Retained earnings 147,541 134,615 Total Stockholders’ Equity 254,779 245,850 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 317,853 $ 302,652





Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 72,849 $ 75,282 $ 128,192 $ 140,532 Cost of sales 50,038 52,711 93,313 96,540 Gross profit 22,811 22,571 34,879 43,992 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 9,265 9,013 17,435 16,960 Amortization 822 760 1,645 1,458 Total operating expenses 10,087 9,773 19,080 18,418 Operating income 12,724 12,798 15,799 25,574 Interest (income) expense (651 ) 152 (1,227 ) 366 Income before income taxes 13,375 12,646 17,026 25,208 Income tax expense 3,207 3,061 4,100 6,061 Net income $ 10,168 $ 9,585 $ 12,926 $ 19,147 Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.42 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.28 $ 0.40 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 43,631,187 45,513,445 43,843,302 45,511,434 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 45,157,911 47,275,901 45,390,662 47,377,534



