ZimVie Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Recently entered into definitive agreement to be acquired by ARCHIMED for $19.00 in cash per share

Net Sales from Continuing Operations of $116.7 million

Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $(3.8) million; Net Loss margin of (3.3)%

Adjusted EBITDA [1] from Continuing Operations of $17.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA [1] margin of 15.0%

GAAP diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $(0.14) and adjusted diluted EPS[1] from Continuing Operations of $0.26



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Our results this quarter reflect the strength of our people and their unwavering commitment to executing our strategy and delivering for our customers and stakeholders,” said Vafa Jamali, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank our entire team for their continued hard work and dedication.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Continuing Operations

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $116.7 million, a decrease of (0.1)% on a reported basis and (2.1)% in constant currency[1], versus the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $(3.8) million, an improvement of $5.7 million versus a net loss of $(9.6) million in the second quarter of 2024. Net loss margin for the second quarter of 2025 was (3.3)% of net sales, an improvement of 490 basis points versus a net loss margin of (8.2)% in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income[1] for the second quarter of 2025 was $7.2 million, an increase of $3.6 million versus the second quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted EPS were $(0.14) and adjusted diluted EPS[1] was $0.26 for the second quarter of 2025. Weighted average shares outstanding for both basic and adjusted diluted EPS was 28.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.5 million, or 15.0% of net sales, an increase of $1.6 million or 150 basis points versus the second quarter of 2024.

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

Pending Acquisition by Affiliate of ARCHIMED

On July 21, 2025, ZimVie issued a press release announcing ZimVie’s entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which ZimVie will be acquired by an affiliate of ARCHIMED (“ARCHIMED”) for $19.00 in cash per share. A copy of that press release is accessible by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of ZimVie’s website.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by ZimVie’s stockholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, ZimVie will become a privately held company and shares of ZimVie common stock will no longer be listed or publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Due to the pending transaction, ZimVie will not host a conference call for the second quarter and ZimVie is withdrawing fiscal 2025 guidance. ZimVie's previous financial guidance should not be relied upon.

For further details on quarterly performance, please refer to ZimVie’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which is expected to be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Sales change information in this press release is presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on a constant currency basis. Constant currency percentage changes exclude the effects of foreign currency exchange rates. They are calculated by translating current and prior-period sales from Continuing Operations at the same predetermined exchange rate. The translated results are then used to determine year-over-year percentage increases or decreases.

Net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share in this press release are presented on a GAAP (reported) basis and on an adjusted basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share exclude the effects of certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures presented later in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure provided in this press release for certain periods and is calculated by excluding certain items from net income (loss) from Continuing Operations on a GAAP basis, as detailed in the reconciliations presented later in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales from Continuing Operations for the applicable period.

Adjusted cost of products sold (excluding intangible asset amortization), adjusted R&D and adjusted SG&A (on an actual basis and as a percentage of sales) are non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release for certain periods and are calculated by excluding the effects of certain items from cost of products sold (excluding intangible asset amortization), R&D and SG&A, respectively, on a GAAP basis, as detailed in the reconciliations presented later in this press release.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful incremental information to investors to consider when evaluating the performance of the company. Management believes these measures offer the ability to make period-to-period comparisons that are not impacted by certain items that can cause dramatic changes in reported income (loss), but that do not impact the fundamentals of our operations. The non-GAAP measures enable the evaluation of operating results and trend analysis by allowing a reader to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by these types of items that are excluded from the non-GAAP measures.

ZIMVIE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 116,662 $ 116,811 $ 228,659 $ 235,006 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization (41,354 ) (43,517 ) (79,303 ) (87,775 ) Intangible asset amortization (6,183 ) (5,999 ) (12,215 ) (12,022 ) Research and development (5,662 ) (6,579 ) (11,033 ) (13,359 ) Selling, general and administrative (59,573 ) (62,384 ) (118,558 ) (122,714 ) Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives (83 ) (398 ) (1,515 ) (2,977 ) Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related (2,516 ) (4,621 ) (3,964 ) (5,657 ) Operating Expenses (115,371 ) (123,498 ) (226,588 ) (244,504 ) Operating Profit (Loss) 1,291 (6,687 ) 2,071 (9,498 ) Other income, net 766 3,010 2,450 2,701 Interest income 2,046 1,965 4,081 2,472 Interest expense (3,836 ) (5,066 ) (7,887 ) (9,940 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 267 (6,778 ) 715 (14,265 ) Provision for income taxes from continuing operations (4,115 ) (2,775 ) (7,188 ) (6,849 ) Net Loss from Continuing Operations of ZimVie Inc. (3,849 ) (9,553 ) (6,474 ) (21,114 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (99 ) 5,539 1,055 9,339 Net Loss of ZimVie Inc. $ (3,947 ) $ (4,014 ) $ (5,418 ) $ (11,775 ) Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share: Continuing operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.77 ) Discontinued operations - 0.20 0.04 0.34 Net Loss $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share: Continuing operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.77 ) Discontinued operations - 0.20 0.04 0.34 Net Loss $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.43 )





ZIMVIE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,176 $ 74,974 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,004 and $2,088, respectively 84,519 65,211 Inventories 84,447 75,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,067 23,295 Current assets of discontinued operations — 18,787 Total Current Assets 260,209 257,285 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $136,256 and $126,620, respectively 48,799 47,268 Goodwill 266,232 257,605 Intangible assets, net 86,462 92,734 Note receivable 67,893 64,643 Other assets 28,629 26,611 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 7,528 Total Assets $ 758,224 $ 753,674 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,684 $ 32,958 Income taxes payable 2,249 3,263 Other current liabilities 65,680 62,905 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 34,818 Total Current Liabilities 109,613 133,944 Deferred income taxes 109 — Lease liability 10,070 8,218 Other long-term liabilities 4,845 9,232 Non-current portion of debt 220,786 220,451 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations — 122 Total Liabilities 345,423 371,967 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized

Shares, issued and outstanding, of 28,197 and 27,667, respectively 282 277 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid in capital 945,487 938,630 Accumulated deficit (472,057 ) (466,639 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,911 ) (90,561 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 412,801 381,707 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 758,224 $ 753,674





ZIMVIE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net loss of ZimVie Inc. $ (5,418 ) $ (11,775 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,281 16,917 Share-based compensation 7,571 9,150 Deferred income tax provision 1,290 (3,458 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (200 ) 430 Other non-cash items 372 2,370 Adjustment of spine disposal group to fair value — (22,427 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Income taxes 869 5,706 Accounts receivable (14,391 ) (8,648 ) Inventories (4,615 ) 10,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,064 (927 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (14,524 ) (6,206 ) Other assets and liabilities (2,981 ) (187 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,682 ) (8,475 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities Additions to instruments — (1,316 ) Additions to other property, plant and equipment (3,078 ) (2,093 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (3,282 ) — Proceeds from sale of spine disposal group, net of cash disposed — 291,123 Other investing activities (3,017 ) (2,015 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,377 ) 285,699 Cash flows used in financing activities: Payments on debt — (275,000 ) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (709 ) (1,670 ) Net cash used in financing activities (709 ) (276,670 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 14,372 (5,627 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,396 ) (5,073 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 76,572 87,768 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 70,176 $ 82,695 Presentation includes cash of both continuing and discontinued operations





RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES

Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Change (%) Foreign Exchange Impact Constant Currency % Change United States $ 67,958 $ 69,316 (2.0 %) 0.0 % (2.0 %) International 48,704 47,495 2.5 % 5.0 % (2.5 %) Net Sales $ 116,662 $ 116,811 (0.1 %) 2.0 % (2.1 %) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Change (%) Foreign Exchange Impact Constant Currency % Change United States $ 133,791 $ 137,064 (2.4 %) 0.0 % (2.4 %) International 94,868 97,942 (3.1 %) 1.0 % (4.1 %) Net Sales $ 228,659 $ 235,006 (2.7 %) 0.4 % (3.1 %)





RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS

Continuing Operations ($ in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Net Sales Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization Operating expenses, excluding cost of products sold Operating Income Net (Loss) Income Diluted EPS Reported $ 116,662 $ (41,354 ) $ (74,017 ) $ 1,291 $ (3,849 ) $ (0.14 ) Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1] - - 83 83 83 - Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2] - - 2,516 2,516 2,516 0.09 Intangible asset amortization - - 6,183 6,183 6,183 0.22 Other charges [3] - 344 83 427 427 0.02 Share-based compensation modification [4] - - 249 249 249 0.01 Blended global statutory tax rate adjustment [5] - - - - 1,586 0.06 Adjusted $ 116,662 $ (41,010 ) $ (64,903 ) $ 10,749 $ 7,195 $ 0.26 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net Sales Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization Operating expenses, excluding cost of products sold Operating (Loss) Income Net (Loss) Income Diluted EPS Reported $ 116,811 $ (43,517 ) $ (79,981 ) $ (6,687 ) $ (9,553 ) $ (0.35 ) Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1] - - 398 398 398 0.01 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2] - - 4,621 4,621 4,621 0.17 Intangible asset amortization - - 5,999 5,999 5,999 0.22 European Union medical device regulation [6] - - 311 311 311 0.01 Other charges [3] - 287 - 287 287 0.01 Blended global statutory tax rate adjustment [5] - - - - 1,517 0.06 Adjusted $ 116,811 $ (43,230 ) $ (68,652 ) $ 4,929 $ 3,580 $ 0.13

[1] Restructuring activities to optimize our organization for future success based on the current business environment and sale of the spine business, primarily related to employee termination benefits.

[2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 primarily include transaction costs related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($2.6 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily include professional services fees related to the sale of the spine segment ($3.3 million) and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($1.3 million).

[3] For the three months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment and inventory resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold) and regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation ($0.1 million, included in operating expenses). For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold).

[4] Net impact to share-based compensation expense of converting outstanding restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with performance-based metrics based on the consolidated results of the spine and dental segments into time-based RSUs following the sale of the spine segment.

[5] Application of our estimated blended global statutory tax rate for each period presented to adjusted pre-tax income, which was determined in consideration of current tax law in the jurisdictions in which we operate and current expected adjusted pre-tax income. Actual reported tax expense will ultimately be based on GAAP earnings and may differ from the estimated blended global statutory tax rate due to a variety of factors, including the resolutions of discrete or non-operational tax impacts, changes in tax law, the ability to realize deferred tax assets and the tax impact of certain reconciling items that are excluded in determining Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS.

[6] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation for previously-approved products





RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 116,662 $ 116,811 $ 228,659 $ 235,006 Net Loss $ (3,849 ) $ (9,553 ) $ (6,474 ) $ (21,114 ) Interest expense, net 1,790 3,101 3,806 7,468 Income tax provision 4,115 2,775 7,188 6,849 Depreciation and amortization 8,626 8,487 17,281 16,917 EBITDA 10,682 4,810 21,801 10,120 Share-based compensation 4,073 5,677 7,571 9,150 Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1] 83 398 1,515 2,977 Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2] 2,516 4,621 3,964 5,657 European Union medical device regulation [3] - 311 - 712 Other charges [4] 98 - 160 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,452 $ 15,817 $ 35,011 $ 28,616 Net Loss Margin [5] (3.3 %) (8.2 %) (2.8 %) (9.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin [6] 15.0 % 13.5 % 15.3 % 12.2 %

[1] Restructuring activities to optimize our organization for future success based on the current business environment and sale of the spine business, primarily related to employee termination benefits.

[2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 primarily include transaction costs related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($2.6 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily include professional services fees related to the sale of the spine segment ($3.3 million) and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($1.3 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 include professional services fees related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($2.9 million) and the sale of the spine segment ($1.1 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily include professional services fees related to the sale of the spine segment ($4.4 million) the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($1.3 million).

[3] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation for previously-approved products.

[4] For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represents regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation.

[5] Net Loss Margin is calculated as Net Loss divided by Net Sales for the applicable period.

[6] Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales for the applicable period.





RECONCILIATION OF COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD (excluding intangible asset amortization), R&D and SG&A

Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30, Percentage of Third

Party Net Sales For the Six Months

Ended June 30, Percentage of Third

Party Net Sales 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization $ (41,354 ) $ (43,517 ) (35.4 %) (37.3 %) $ (79,303 ) $ (87,775 ) (34.7 %) (37.4 %) Other charges [1] 344 287 0.2 % 0.3 % 658 573 0.3 % 0.3 % Adjusted cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization $ (41,010 ) $ (43,230 ) (35.2 %) (37.0 %) $ (78,645 ) $ (87,202 ) (34.4 %) (37.1 %) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Research and development $ (5,662 ) $ (6,579 ) (4.9 %) (5.6 %) $ (11,033 ) $ (13,359 ) (4.8 %) (5.7 %) European union medical device regulation [2] - 311 0.0 % 0.3 % - 712 0.0 % 0.4 % Adjusted research and development $ (5,662 ) $ (6,268 ) (4.9 %) (5.4 %) $ (11,033 ) $ (12,647 ) (4.8 %) (5.4 %) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Selling, general and administrative $ (59,573 ) $ (62,384 ) (51.1 %) (53.4 %) $ (118,558 ) $ (122,714 ) (51.8 %) (52.2 %) Other charges [1] 83 - 0.1 % 0.0 % 117 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Shared-based compensation modification [3] 249 - 0.2 % 0.0 % 500 - 0.2 % 0.0 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative $ (59,241 ) $ (62,384 ) (50.8 %) (53.4 %) $ (117,941 ) $ (122,714 ) (51.6 %) (52.2 %)

[1] For the three months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment and inventory resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold) and regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation ($0.1 million, included in SG&A). For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold). For the six months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment and inventory resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.7 million, included in cost of products sold) and regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation ($0.1 million, included in SG&A). For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.6 million, included in cost of products sold)

[2] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation for previously-approved products.

[3] Net impact to share-based compensation expense of converting outstanding restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with performance-based metrics based on the consolidated results of the spine and dental segments into time-based RSUs following the sale of the spine segment.