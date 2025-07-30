Gulf Island Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Date

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial, energy and government sectors, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at http://www.gulfisland.com . Participants may also join the call by calling 1.877.704.4453 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.

ABOUT GULF ISLAND

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and automation systems, and a provider of specialty services, including engineering, project management, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, cleaning and environmental, and technical field services to the industrial, energy and government sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; EPC companies; and federal, state and local governments. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana and Houston, Texas.