New York Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Summary of Second Quarter 2025:

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Net loss attributable to Company's common stockholders $ (3,486 ) Net loss attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ (0.04 ) Earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders(1) $ 20,024 Earnings available for distribution per common share(1) $ 0.22 Yield on average interest earning assets(1) (2) 6.48 % Interest income $ 140,901 Interest expense $ 104,454 Net interest income $ 36,447 Net interest spread(1) (3) 1.50 % Book value per common share at the end of the period $ 9.11 Adjusted book value per common share at the end of the period(1) $ 10.26 Economic return on book value(4) (0.64 )% Economic return on adjusted book value(5) 0.29 % Dividends per common share $ 0.20





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) Calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. (3) Our calculation of net interest spread may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies who may use a different calculation. (4) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period. (5) Economic return on adjusted book value is based on the periodic change in adjusted book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period.

Key Developments:

Investing Activities

Acquired approximately $503.7 million of Agency investments with an average coupon of 5.29%.





Acquired approximately $280.2 million in residential loans with an average gross coupon of 9.76%.





Received approximately $13.0 million in proceeds from the redemption of a Mezzanine Lending investment.



Subsequent Events

On July 8, 2025, we completed the issuance of $90.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 9.875% Senior Notes due 2030 in an underwritten public offering. The total proceeds to us from the offering of the notes, after deducting the underwriters' discount and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $86.6 million.





On July 15, 2025, we acquired the outstanding 50% ownership interests in Constructive Loans, LLC ("Constructive") that were not previously owned by the Company through the consummation of a membership interest purchase agreement and cash consideration of approximately $38.4 million, subject to a customary post-closing reconciliation, including a net book value adjustment, and settlement of certain contingent consideration. Constructive is a leading originator of business purpose loans for residential real estate investors.





On July 24, 2025, we completed a securitization of residential loans, resulting in approximately $345.9 million in net proceeds to us after deducting expenses associated with the transaction. We utilized the net proceeds to redeem two residential loan securitizations in the third quarter of 2025.



Management Overview

Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “NYMT’s solid second quarter performance, with recurring earnings surpassing the dividend, demonstrates the effective execution of our long-term capital allocation strategy and strength of our liquidity position. The acquisition of Constructive represents a pivotal milestone for the Company, accelerating our expansion into residential business purpose lending. This strategic move will enhance our ability to meet the growing demand for non-agency credit and supports the continued evolution of a more diversified balance sheet designed to deliver greater value to our stockholders.”

Capital Allocation

The following table sets forth, by investment category, our allocated capital at June 30, 2025 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Single-Family (1) Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total Residential loans $ 4,026,027 $ — $ — $ 4,026,027 Consolidated SLST CDOs (1,031,897 ) — — (1,031,897 ) Investment securities available for sale and TBAs(2) 4,979,330 — 140,435 5,119,765 Multi-family loans — 74,999 — 74,999 Equity investments — 54,324 37,116 91,440 Equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties(3) — 155,581 — 155,581 Equity investments in disposal group held for sale(4) — 17,386 — 17,386 Single-family rental properties 137,075 — — 137,075 Mortgage servicing rights 19,449 — — 19,449 Total investment portfolio carrying value 8,129,984 302,290 177,551 8,609,825 Liabilities: Repurchase agreements and TBA cost basis(5) (4,781,837 ) — (135,658 ) (4,917,495 ) Collateralized debt obligations Residential loan securitization CDOs (2,264,602 ) — — (2,264,602 ) Non-Agency RMBS re-securitization (68,101 ) — — (68,101 ) Senior unsecured notes — — (236,384 ) (236,384 ) Subordinated debentures — — (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(6) 88,510 — 174,666 263,176 Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value — (49,574 ) — (49,574 ) Other 136,895 (1,560 ) (45,977 ) 89,358 Net Company capital allocated $ 1,240,849 $ 251,156 $ (110,802 ) $ 1,381,203 Company Recourse Leverage Ratio(7) 3.8x Portfolio Recourse Leverage Ratio(8) 3.6x





(1) The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated the assets and liabilities of Consolidated SLST in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. Consolidated SLST is primarily presented on our condensed consolidated balance sheets as residential loans, at fair value and collateralized debt obligations, at fair value. Our investment in Consolidated SLST as of June 30, 2025 was limited to the RMBS comprised of first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs issued by the respective securitizations with an aggregate net carrying value of $160.9 million. (2) Includes implied fair value of outstanding TBAs of $10.2 million. TBAs are recorded as derivative instruments in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. As of June 30, 2025, our TBAs had a net carrying value of $0.1 million reported in other assets on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. The net carrying value represents the difference between the implied fair value of the underlying security in the TBA contract and the price to be paid or received for the underlying security (or cost basis). (3) Represents the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties that are not in disposal group held for sale. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (4) Represents the Company's equity investments in multi-family properties that are held for sale in disposal group. See "Reconciliation of Financial Information" section below for a reconciliation of equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. (5) Includes repurchase agreements with a carrying value of $4.9 billion and outstanding TBAs with a cost basis of $10.1 million. (6) Excludes cash in the amount of $5.3 million held in the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties in disposal group held for sale. Restricted cash of $106.7 million is included in the Company’s accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in other assets. (7) Represents the Company's total outstanding recourse repurchase agreement financing, subordinated debentures, senior unsecured notes and cost basis of outstanding TBAs divided by the Company's total stockholders' equity. Does not include non-recourse repurchase agreement financing amounting to $3.8 million, Consolidated SLST CDOs amounting to $1.0 billion, residential loan securitization CDOs amounting to $2.3 billion, non-Agency RMBS re-securitization CDOs amounting to $68.1 million and mortgages payable on real estate, including mortgages payable on real estate of disposal group held for sale, totaling $453.5 million as they are non-recourse debt. (8) Represents the Company's outstanding recourse repurchase agreement financing and cost basis of outstanding TBAs divided by the Company's total stockholders' equity.

The following table sets forth certain information about our interest earning assets by category and their related adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income (loss), yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost and net interest spread for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Single-Family (8) Multi-

Family Corporate/Other Total Adjusted Interest Income(1) (2) $ 128,824 $ 2,203 $ 1,452 $ 132,479 Adjusted Interest Expense(1) (84,529 ) — (7,842 ) (92,371 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (Loss)(1) $ 44,295 $ 2,203 $ (6,390 ) $ 40,108 Average Interest Earning Assets(3) $ 7,972,569 $ 74,273 $ 126,552 $ 8,173,394 Average Interest Bearing Liabilities(4) $ 6,969,891 $ — $ 477,181 $ 7,447,072 Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets(1) (5) 6.46 % 11.86 % 4.59 % 6.48 % Average Financing Cost(1) (6) (4.86)% — (6.59)% (4.98)% Net Interest Spread(1) (7) 1.60 % 11.86 % (2.00)% 1.50 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) Includes interest income earned on cash accounts held by the Company. (3) Average Interest Earning Assets for the period include residential loans, multi-family loans and investment securities and cost basis of outstanding TBAs and exclude all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated based on the daily average amortized cost for the period. (4) Average Interest Bearing Liabilities for the period include repurchase agreements, residential loan securitization and non-Agency RMBS re-securitization CDOs, senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures and exclude Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate as the Company does not directly incur interest expense on these liabilities that are consolidated for GAAP purposes. Average Interest Bearing Liabilities is calculated based on the daily average outstanding balance for the period. (5) Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest income relating to our portfolio of interest earning assets by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the period. (6) Average Financing Cost is calculated by dividing our annualized adjusted interest expense by our Average Interest Bearing Liabilities. (7) Net Interest Spread is the difference between our Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets and our Average Financing Cost. (8) The Company has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated Consolidated SLST into the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Our GAAP interest income includes interest income recognized on the underlying seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans held in Consolidated SLST. Our GAAP interest expense includes interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs that permanently finance the residential loans in Consolidated SLST and are not owned by the Company. We calculate adjusted interest income by reducing our GAAP interest income by the interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted interest expense by excluding, among other things, the interest expense recognized on the Consolidated SLST CDOs, thus only including the interest income earned by the SLST securities that are actually owned by the Company in adjusted net interest income (loss).

Conference Call

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related residential assets. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see “Defined Terms” below.

Defined Terms

The following defines certain of the commonly used terms that may appear in this press release: “RMBS” refers to residential mortgage-backed securities backed by adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, or fixed-rate residential loans; “Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of residential loans guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”); “TBAs” refers to to-be-announced securities that are forward contracts for the purchase or sale of Agency fixed-rate RMBS at a predetermined price, face amount, issuer, coupon, and stated maturity on an agreed-upon future date; “Agency investments” refer to Agency RMBS and TBAs; “TBA dollar roll income” refers to the difference in price between two TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates that are simultaneously bought and sold; “non-Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; “IOs” refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “POs” refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “CMBS” refers to commercial mortgage-backed securities comprised of commercial mortgage pass-through securities issued by a GSE, as well as PO, IO or mezzanine securities that represent the right to a specific component of the cash flow from a pool of commercial mortgage loans; “multi-family CMBS” refers to CMBS backed by commercial mortgage loans on multi-family properties; “CDO” refers to collateralized debt obligation and includes debt that permanently finances the residential loans held in Consolidated SLST, the Company's residential loans held in securitization trusts and a non-Agency RMBS re-securitization that we consolidate or consolidated in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated SLST” refers to Freddie Mac-sponsored residential loan securitizations, comprised of seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans, of which we own the first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs, that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated VIEs” refers to variable interest entities ("VIE") where the Company is the primary beneficiary, as it has both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the economic performance of the VIE and a right to receive benefits or absorb losses of the entity that could be potentially significant to the VIE and that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated Real Estate VIEs” refers to Consolidated VIEs that own multi-family properties; “business purpose loans” refers to (i) short-term loans that are collateralized by residential properties and are made to investors who intend to rehabilitate and sell the residential property for a profit or (ii) loans that finance (or refinance) non-owner occupied residential properties that are rented to one or more tenants; “Mezzanine Lending” refers, collectively, to preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments in multi-family properties; “Multi-Family” portfolio includes multi-family CMBS, Mezzanine Lending and certain equity investments in multi-family assets, including joint venture equity investments; “Single-Family” portfolio includes residential loans, Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS and single-family rental properties; and “Other” portfolio includes other investment securities and an equity investment in an entity that originates residential loans.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Residential loans, at fair value $ 4,026,027 $ 3,841,738 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 5,109,601 3,828,544 Multi-family loans, at fair value 74,999 86,192 Equity investments, at fair value 91,440 113,492 Cash and cash equivalents 160,447 167,422 Real estate, net 610,661 623,407 Assets of disposal group held for sale 111,500 118,613 Other assets 367,657 437,874 Total Assets (1) $ 10,552,332 $ 9,217,282 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 4,907,436 $ 4,012,225 Collateralized debt obligations ($2,626,479 at fair value and $738,121 at amortized cost, net as of June 30, 2025 and $2,135,680 at fair value and $842,764 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2024) 3,364,600 2,978,444 Senior unsecured notes ($137,418 at fair value and $98,966 at amortized cost, net as of June 30, 2025 and $60,310 at fair value and $98,886 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2024) 236,384 159,196 Subordinated debentures 45,000 45,000 Mortgages payable on real estate, net 364,100 366,606 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale 92,151 97,065 Other liabilities 146,006 147,612 Total liabilities (1) 9,155,677 7,806,148 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest in Consolidated Variable Interest Entities 12,782 12,359 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 31,500,000 shares authorized, 22,339,909 and 22,164,414 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively ($558,498 and $554,110 aggregate liquidation preference as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 539,414 535,445 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 90,313,984 and 90,574,996 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 903 906 Additional paid-in capital 2,281,974 2,289,044 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — — Accumulated deficit (1,441,088 ) (1,430,675 ) Company's stockholders' equity 1,381,203 1,394,720 Non-controlling interests 2,670 4,055 Total equity 1,383,873 1,398,775 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 10,552,332 $ 9,217,282





(1) Our condensed consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $4,413,851 and $3,988,584, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $3,859,442 and $3,477,211, respectively.





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET INTEREST INCOME: Interest income $ 140,901 $ 90,775 $ 270,636 $ 174,666 Interest expense 104,454 71,731 201,091 137,759 Total net interest income 36,447 19,044 69,545 36,907 NET LOSS FROM REAL ESTATE: Rental income 17,806 30,817 35,340 63,971 Other real estate income 2,832 5,649 5,953 10,572 Total income from real estate 20,638 36,466 41,293 74,543 Interest expense, mortgages payable on real estate 5,882 16,551 11,890 37,320 Depreciation and amortization 5,928 12,235 11,823 24,811 Other real estate expenses 11,842 20,786 22,829 41,885 Total expenses related to real estate 23,652 49,572 46,542 104,016 Total net loss from real estate (3,014 ) (13,106 ) (5,249 ) (29,473 ) OTHER (LOSS) INCOME: Realized losses, net (3,771 ) (7,491 ) (44,871 ) (18,024 ) Unrealized gains (losses), net 24,614 (16,512 ) 142,818 (55,902 ) (Losses) gains on derivative instruments, net (26,966 ) 15,471 (73,768 ) 64,682 (Loss) income from equity investments (1,428 ) 6,108 2,161 3,973 Impairment of real estate (3,913 ) (4,071 ) (7,818 ) (40,319 ) Loss on reclassification of disposal group — — — (14,636 ) Other income (loss) 2,200 415 4,167 (3,175 ) Total other (loss) income (9,264 ) (6,080 ) 22,689 (63,401 ) GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 11,786 11,648 24,201 24,703 Portfolio operating expenses 7,354 7,399 14,560 15,141 Financing transaction costs 750 4,552 6,232 8,098 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 19,890 23,599 44,993 47,942 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,279 (23,741 ) 41,992 (103,909 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (161 ) 342 487 232 NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,440 (24,083 ) 41,505 (104,141 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 4,106 8,494 9,196 30,652 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY 8,546 (15,589 ) 50,701 (73,489 ) Preferred stock dividends (12,032 ) (10,439 ) (23,902 ) (20,878 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (3,486 ) $ (26,028 ) $ 26,799 $ (94,367 ) Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.04 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 0.29 $ (1.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 90,324 90,989 90,453 91,053 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 90,324 90,989 91,222 91,053





NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY (LOSS) EARNINGS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Interest income $ 140,901 $ 129,734 $ 118,253 $ 108,361 $ 90,775 Interest expense 104,454 96,636 91,542 88,124 71,731 Total net interest income 36,447 33,098 26,711 20,237 19,044 Total net loss from real estate (3,014 ) (2,235 ) (5,871 ) (7,495 ) (13,106 ) Total other (loss) income (9,264 ) 31,952 (31,710 ) 52,875 (6,080 ) Total general, administrative and operating expenses 19,890 25,102 20,929 22,826 23,599 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 4,279 37,713 (31,799 ) 42,791 (23,741 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (161 ) 648 (1,520 ) 2,325 342 Net income (loss) 4,440 37,065 (30,279 ) 40,466 (24,083 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 4,106 5,090 (1,110 ) 2,383 8,494 Net income (loss) attributable to Company 8,546 42,155 (31,389 ) 42,849 (15,589 ) Preferred stock dividends (12,032 ) (11,870 ) (10,439 ) (10,439 ) (10,439 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders (3,486 ) 30,285 (41,828 ) 32,410 (26,028 ) Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.29 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 90,324 90,583 90,579 90,582 90,989 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 90,324 91,091 90,579 90,586 90,989 Yield on average interest earning assets(1) 6.48 % 6.47 % 6.57 % 6.69 % 6.46 % Net interest spread(1) 1.50 % 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.32 % 1.33 % Earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders(1) $ 20,024 $ 18,194 $ 14,178 $ 9,326 $ 7,990 Earnings available for distribution per common share - basic(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Book value per common share $ 9.11 $ 9.37 $ 9.28 $ 9.83 $ 9.69 Adjusted book value per common share(1) $ 10.26 $ 10.43 $ 10.35 $ 10.87 $ 11.02 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series D Preferred Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series E Preferred Stock $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series F Preferred Stock $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series G Preferred Stock $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information."

Reconciliation of Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted interest income, adjusted interest expense, adjusted net interest income (loss), yield on average interest earning assets, average financing cost, net interest spread, earnings available for distribution and adjusted book value per common share. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered with our GAAP financial statements, provide supplemental information useful for investors as it enables them to evaluate our current performance and trends using the metrics that management uses to operate our business. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different calculations. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our GAAP financial results and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted Net Interest Income (Loss) and Net Interest Spread

Financial results for the Company during a given period include the net interest income earned on our investment portfolio of residential loans, investment securities and preferred equity investments and mezzanine loans, where the risks and payment characteristics are equivalent to and accounted for as loans (collectively, our “interest earning assets”). Adjusted net interest income (loss) and net interest spread (both supplemental non-GAAP financial measures) are impacted by factors such as our cost of financing, including our hedging costs, and the interest rate that our investments bear. Furthermore, the amount of premium or discount paid on purchased investments and the prepayment rates on investments will impact adjusted net interest income (loss) as such factors will be amortized over the expected term of such investments.

We provide the following non-GAAP financial measures, in total and by investment category, for the respective periods:

adjusted interest income – calculated as our GAAP interest income reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted to include TBA dollar roll income,

adjusted interest expense – calculated as our GAAP interest expense reduced by the interest expense recognized on Consolidated SLST CDOs and adjusted to include the net interest component of interest rate swaps,

adjusted net interest income (loss) – calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income,

yield on average interest earning assets – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest income and our average interest earning assets and excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company,

average financing cost – calculated as the quotient of our adjusted interest expense and the average outstanding balance of our interest bearing liabilities, excluding Consolidated SLST CDOs and mortgages payable on real estate, and

net interest spread – calculated as the difference between our yield on average interest earning assets and our average financing cost.

These measures remove the impact of Consolidated SLST that we consolidate in accordance with GAAP and include both the net interest component of interest rate swaps utilized to hedge the variable cash flows associated with our variable-rate borrowings and dollar roll income associated with TBAs, which are included in (losses) gains on derivative instruments, net in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. With respect to Consolidated SLST, we only include the interest income earned by the Consolidated SLST securities that are actually owned by the Company as the Company only receives income or absorbs losses related to the Consolidated SLST securities actually owned by the Company. We include the net interest component of interest rate swaps in these measures to more fully represent the cost of our financing strategy. We include TBA dollar roll income as it represents the economic equivalent of net interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS over the TBA dollar roll period (interest income less implied financing cost).

We provide the non-GAAP financial measures listed above because we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with additional detail and enhance their understanding of our interest earning asset yields, in total and by investment category, relative to the cost of our financing and the underlying trends within our portfolio of interest earning assets. In addition to the foregoing, our management team uses these measures to assess, among other things, the performance of our interest earning assets in total and by asset, possible cash flows from our interest earning assets in total and by asset, our ability to finance or borrow against the asset and the terms of such financing and the composition of our portfolio of interest earning assets, including acquisition and disposition determinations.

A reconciliation of GAAP interest income to adjusted interest income, GAAP interest expense to adjusted interest expense and GAAP total net interest income (loss) to adjusted net interest income (loss) for the three months ended as of the dates indicated is presented below (dollar amounts in thousands):

June 30, 2025 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 137,246 $ 2,203 $ 1,452 $ 140,901 GAAP interest expense (96,107 ) — (8,347 ) (104,454 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 41,139 $ 2,203 $ (6,895 ) $ 36,447 GAAP interest income $ 137,246 $ 2,203 $ 1,452 $ 140,901 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense (8,429 ) — — (8,429 ) TBA dollar roll income 7 — — 7 Adjusted interest income $ 128,824 $ 2,203 $ 1,452 $ 132,479 GAAP interest expense $ (96,107 ) $ — $ (8,347 ) $ (104,454 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense 8,429 — — 8,429 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 3,149 — 505 3,654 Adjusted interest expense $ (84,529 ) $ — $ (7,842 ) $ (92,371 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss)(1) $ 44,295 $ 2,203 $ (6,390 ) $ 40,108





March 31, 2025 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 122,932 $ 2,605 $ 4,197 $ 129,734 GAAP interest expense (85,560 ) — (11,076 ) (96,636 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 37,372 $ 2,605 $ (6,879 ) $ 33,098 GAAP interest income $ 122,932 $ 2,605 $ 4,197 $ 129,734 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense (6,964 ) — — (6,964 ) Adjusted interest income $ 115,968 $ 2,605 $ 4,197 $ 122,770 GAAP interest expense $ (85,560 ) $ — $ (11,076 ) $ (96,636 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense 6,964 — — 6,964 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 2,180 — 932 3,112 Adjusted interest expense $ (76,416 ) $ — $ (10,144 ) $ (86,560 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss)(1) $ 39,552 $ 2,605 $ (5,947 ) $ 36,210





December 31, 2024 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 110,078 $ 2,683 $ 5,492 $ 118,253 GAAP interest expense (80,096 ) — (11,446 ) (91,542 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 29,982 $ 2,683 $ (5,954 ) $ 26,711 GAAP interest income $ 110,078 $ 2,683 $ 5,492 $ 118,253 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense (6,563 ) — — (6,563 ) Adjusted interest income $ 103,515 $ 2,683 $ 5,492 $ 111,690 GAAP interest expense $ (80,096 ) $ — $ (11,446 ) $ (91,542 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense 6,563 — — 6,563 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 4,243 — 1,597 5,840 Adjusted interest expense $ (69,290 ) $ — $ (9,849 ) $ (79,139 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss)(1) $ 34,225 $ 2,683 $ (4,357 ) $ 32,551





September 30, 2024 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 104,608 $ 2,699 $ 1,054 $ 108,361 GAAP interest expense (81,214 ) — (6,910 ) (88,124 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 23,394 $ 2,699 $ (5,856 ) $ 20,237 GAAP interest income $ 104,608 $ 2,699 $ 1,054 $ 108,361 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense (7,375 ) — — (7,375 ) Adjusted interest income $ 97,233 $ 2,699 $ 1,054 $ 100,986 GAAP interest expense $ (81,214 ) $ — $ (6,910 ) $ (88,124 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense 7,375 — — 7,375 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 7,542 — 911 8,453 Adjusted interest expense $ (66,297 ) $ — $ (5,999 ) $ (72,296 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss)(1) $ 30,936 $ 2,699 $ (4,945 ) $ 28,690





June 30, 2024 Single-Family Multi-Family Corporate/Other Total GAAP interest income $ 88,067 $ 2,708 $ — $ 90,775 GAAP interest expense (67,434 ) — (4,297 ) (71,731 ) GAAP total net interest income (loss) $ 20,633 $ 2,708 $ (4,297 ) $ 19,044 GAAP interest income $ 88,067 $ 2,708 $ — $ 90,775 Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense (6,752 ) — — (6,752 ) Adjusted interest income $ 81,315 $ 2,708 $ — $ 84,023 GAAP interest expense $ (67,434 ) $ — $ (4,297 ) $ (71,731 ) Adjusted for: Consolidated SLST CDO interest expense 6,752 — — 6,752 Net interest benefit of interest rate swaps 7,631 — 659 8,290 Adjusted interest expense $ (53,051 ) $ — $ (3,638 ) $ (56,689 ) Adjusted net interest income (loss)(1) $ 28,264 $ 2,708 $ (3,638 ) $ 27,334





(1) Adjusted net interest income (loss) is calculated by subtracting adjusted interest expense from adjusted interest income.

Earnings Available for Distribution

Previously, we presented undepreciated earnings (loss) as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure comparable to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders. Commencing with the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we have discontinued disclosure of undepreciated earnings (loss). Beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we are presenting earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders ("EAD") (and by calculation, EAD per common share) as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure comparable to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders.

When presented in prior periods, undepreciated earnings (loss) was calculated as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders excluding the Company's share in depreciation expense and lease intangible amortization expense, if any, related to operating real estate, net for which an impairment has not been recognized. Over the past two years, we have executed a strategic repositioning of our business through the disposition of certain joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties and acquisition of assets that expand our interest income levels, such as Agency RMBS and business purpose loans. As a result, we believe EAD provides a clearer indication of the current income generating capacity of the Company's business operations than undepreciated earnings (loss) and we present EAD and EAD per common share as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures.

EAD is defined as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders excluding (a) realized and unrealized gains (losses), (b) gains (losses) on derivative instruments (excluding the net interest benefit of interest rate swaps and TBA dollar roll income), (c) impairment of real estate, (d) loss on reclassification of disposal group, (e) other non-recurring gains (losses), (f) depreciation and amortization of operating real estate, (g) non-cash expenses, (h) non-recurring transaction expenses, (i) the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items and (j) EAD attributable to non-controlling interests.

We believe EAD provides management, analysts and investors with additional details regarding our underlying operating results and investment portfolio trends by excluding certain unrealized, non-cash or non-recurring components of GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide additional transparency into the operating performance of our portfolio. In addition, EAD serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating our performance and facilitates comparisons to industry peers and period to period. EAD should not be utilized in isolation, nor should it be considered as a substitute for or superior to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders or GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Company's common stockholders per basic share. Our presentation of EAD may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different calculations. We may add additional reconciling items to our EAD calculation as appropriate.

We view EAD as one measure of our investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders. EAD is one factor, but not the exclusive factor, that our Board of Directors uses to determine the amount, if any, of dividends on our common stock. Other factors that our Board of Directors may consider when determining the amount, if any, of dividends on our common stock include, among others, our earnings and financial condition, capital requirements, maintenance of our REIT qualification, restrictions on making distributions under Maryland law and such other factors as our Board of Directors deems relevant. EAD should not be considered as an indication of our REIT taxable income, a guaranty of our ability to pay dividends, or as a proxy for the amount of dividends we may pay, as EAD excludes certain items that impact our liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders to EAD for the respective periods ended is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ (3,486 ) $ 30,285 $ (41,828 ) $ 32,410 $ (26,028 ) Adjustments: Realized losses, net 3,771 41,100 9,947 1,380 7,491 Unrealized (gains) losses, net (24,614 ) (118,203 ) 131,576 (96,949 ) 16,512 Losses (gains) on derivative instruments, net(1) 30,627 49,914 (86,114 ) 69,093 (7,181 ) Unrealized losses (gains), net on equity investments(2) 3,352 1,098 (1,570 ) 1,097 419 Impairment of real estate 3,913 3,905 733 7,823 4,071 Other (gains) losses(3) (548 ) (775 ) (12,263 ) (21,124 ) (1,607 ) Depreciation and amortization of operating real estate 5,928 5,895 6,879 8,131 12,235 Non-cash expenses(4) 2,561 2,199 2,664 2,531 2,374 Transaction expenses(5) 1,340 6,317 1,885 2,454 4,917 Income tax effect of adjustments (173 ) 486 (1,478 ) 2,325 342 EAD adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests (2,647 ) (4,027 ) 3,747 155 (5,555 ) Earnings available for distribution attributable to Company's common stockholders $ 20,024 $ 18,194 $ 14,178 $ 9,326 $ 7,990 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 90,324 90,583 90,579 90,582 90,989 GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders per common share - basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.29 ) EAD per common share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.09





(1) Excludes net interest benefit of interest rate swaps of approximately $3.7 million, $3.1 million, $5.8 million, $8.5 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Also excludes TBA dollar roll income of approximately $7.0 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025. (2) Included in income from equity investments on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) Included in other income on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations and primarily includes non-recurring items such as gains (losses) on sales of real estate, gains (losses) on de-consolidation, gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt, preferred equity premiums resulting from early redemption, property loss insurance proceeds and provision for uncollectible receivables. (4) Primarily includes stock-based compensation. (5) Includes non-recurring expenses such as financing transaction costs and transaction and/or restructuring expenses.

Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share

Adjusted book value per common share is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure calculated by making the following adjustments to GAAP book value: (i) exclude the Company's share of cumulative depreciation and lease intangible amortization expenses related to real estate held at the end of the period for which an impairment has not been recognized, (ii) exclude the cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value and (iii) adjust our amortized cost liabilities that finance our investment portfolio to fair value.

Our rental property portfolio includes fee simple interests in single-family rental homes and joint venture equity interests in multi-family properties owned by Consolidated Real Estate VIEs. By excluding our share of cumulative non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses related to real estate held at the end of the period for which an impairment has not been recognized, adjusted book value reflects the value, at their undepreciated basis, of our single-family rental properties and joint venture equity investments that the Company has determined to be recoverable at the end of the period.

Additionally, in connection with third party ownership of certain of the non-controlling interests in certain of the Consolidated Real Estate VIEs, we record redeemable non-controlling interests as mezzanine equity on our condensed consolidated balance sheets. The holders of the redeemable non-controlling interests may elect to sell their ownership interests to us at fair value once a year, subject to annual minimum and maximum amount limitations, resulting in an adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value that is accounted for by us as an equity transaction in accordance with GAAP. A key component of the estimation of fair value of the redeemable non-controlling interests is the estimated fair value of the multi-family apartment properties held by the applicable Consolidated Real Estate VIEs. However, because the corresponding real estate assets are not reported at fair value and thus not adjusted to reflect unrealized gains or losses in our condensed consolidated financial statements, the cumulative adjustment of the redeemable non-controlling interests to fair value directly affects our GAAP book value. By excluding the cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interests to estimated redemption value, adjusted book value more closely aligns the accounting treatment applied to these real estate assets and reflects our joint venture equity investment at its undepreciated basis.

The substantial majority of our remaining assets are financial or similar instruments that are carried at fair value in accordance with the fair value option in our condensed consolidated financial statements. However, unlike our use of the fair value option for the assets in our investment portfolio, certain CDOs issued by our residential loan securitizations, certain senior unsecured notes and subordinated debentures that finance our investment portfolio assets are carried at amortized cost in our condensed consolidated financial statements. By adjusting these financing instruments to fair value, adjusted book value reflects the Company's net equity in investments on a comparable fair value basis.

We believe that the presentation of adjusted book value per common share provides a useful measure for investors and us as it provides a consistent measure of our value, allows management to effectively consider our financial position and facilitates the comparison of our financial performance to that of our peers.

A reconciliation of GAAP book value to adjusted book value and calculation of adjusted book value per common share as of the dates indicated is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Company's stockholders' equity $ 1,381,203 $ 1,401,946 $ 1,394,720 $ 1,444,147 $ 1,431,910 Preferred stock liquidation preference (558,498 ) (554,110 ) (554,110 ) (554,110 ) (554,110 ) GAAP book value 822,705 847,836 840,610 890,037 877,800 Add: Cumulative depreciation expense on real estate(1) 25,170 22,989 20,837 19,180 21,692 Cumulative amortization of lease intangibles related to real estate(1) 4,620 4,620 4,620 4,903 11,078 Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value 49,574 46,011 40,675 48,282 44,053 Adjustment of amortized cost liabilities to fair value 24,153 22,488 30,619 21,961 43,475 Adjusted book value $ 926,222 $ 943,944 $ 937,361 $ 984,363 $ 998,098 Common shares outstanding 90,314 90,529 90,575 90,579 90,592 GAAP book value per common share(2) $ 9.11 $ 9.37 $ 9.28 $ 9.83 $ 9.69 Adjusted book value per common share(3) $ 10.26 $ 10.43 $ 10.35 $ 10.87 $ 11.02





(1) Represents cumulative adjustments for the Company's share of depreciation expense and amortization of lease intangibles related to real estate held as of the end of the period presented for which an impairment has not been recognized. (2) GAAP book value per common share is calculated using the GAAP book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated. (3) Adjusted book value per common share is calculated using the adjusted book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated.

Equity Investments in Multi-Family Entities

We own joint venture equity investments in entities that own multi-family properties. We determined that these joint venture entities are VIEs and that we are the primary beneficiary of all but two of these VIEs, resulting in consolidation of the VIEs where we are the primary beneficiary, including their assets, liabilities, income and expenses, in our condensed consolidated financial statements with non-controlling interests for the third-party ownership of the joint ventures' membership interests. With respect to the two additional joint venture equity investments for which we determined that we are not the primary beneficiary, we record our equity investments at fair value.

The Company is repositioning its business through the opportunistic disposition over time of the Company's joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties and reallocation of its capital away from such assets to its targeted assets. Accordingly, as of June 30, 2025, the Company determined that certain joint venture equity investments meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale and its unconsolidated multi-family joint venture equity investments and the assets and liabilities of the respective Consolidated VIEs are reported in assets and liabilities of disposal group held for sale.

We also own a preferred equity investment in a VIE that owns a multi-family property and for which, as of June 30, 2025, the Company is the primary beneficiary, resulting in consolidation of the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of the VIE in our condensed consolidated financial statements with a non-controlling interest for the third-party ownership of the VIE's membership interests.

A reconciliation of our net equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties and disposal group held for sale to our condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2025 is shown below (dollar amounts in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,941 Real estate, net 473,586 Assets of disposal group held for sale 111,500 Other assets 14,821 Total assets $ 603,848 Mortgages payable on real estate, net $ 364,100 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale 92,151 Other liabilities 8,877 Total liabilities $ 465,128 Redeemable non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs $ 12,782 Less: Cumulative adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to estimated redemption value (49,574 ) Non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs 582 Non-controlling interest in disposal group held for sale 1,963 Net equity investment(1) $ 172,967



