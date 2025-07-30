Kite Realty Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a premier owner and operator of high-quality, open-air grocery-anchored centers and vibrant mixed-use assets, reported today its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. For the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $110.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $48.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $134.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, respectively.

Company raises 2025 guidance

Leased approximately 1.2 million square feet at 17.0% comparable blended cash leasing spreads

Formed a second Joint Venture (“JV”) with GIC by contributing three seed assets, generating gross proceeds of $112.1 million

Sold Fullerton Metrocenter (Los Angeles MSA) for gross proceeds of $118.5 million

Issued $300 million of 5.20% senior unsecured notes due August 2032

“The KRG team delivered another outstanding quarter, driven by strong operational performance, excellent execution on the transactional front, and an opportunistic bond issuance,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Due to persistent and deep tenant demand across our centers, we are securing higher starting rents, improved embedded escalators, better-capitalized retailers, and a far more vibrant merchandising mix. Our disciplined sources-and-uses approach enabled us to buy a majority stake in Legacy West, monetize minority interests in three larger-format assets, and sell additional non-core assets in an earnings-accretive, value-enhancing manner.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Generated NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership of $114.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Generated Core FFO of the Operating Partnership of $113.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) increased by 3.3%.

Executed 170 new and renewal leases representing approximately 1.2 million square feet. Blended cash leasing spreads of 17.0% on 133 comparable leases, including 31.3% on 38 comparable new leases, 19.7% on 52 comparable non-option renewals, and 8.2% on 43 comparable option renewals. Cash leasing spreads of 25.5% on a blended basis for comparable new and non-option renewal leases. Executed 11 new anchor leases representing approximately 207,000 square feet at comparable cash leasing spreads of 36.6%.

Operating retail portfolio annualized base rent (ABR) per square foot of $22.02 at June 30, 2025, a 5.4% increase year-over-year.

Retail portfolio leased percentage of 93.3% at June 30, 2025, a 150-basis point decrease year-over-year, primarily driven by recent anchor bankruptcies. Small shop leased percentage of 91.6% at June 30, 2025, an 80-basis point increase year-over-year.

Portfolio leased-to-occupied spread at period end of 290 basis points, which represents $31.6 million of signed-not-open NOI.





Second Quarter 2025 Capital Allocation Activity

As previously announced, entered into a JV with GIC with the purpose of co-investing in high-quality, open-air retail and mixed-use assets. The JV completed the acquisition of Legacy West (Dallas/Fort Worth MSA), an iconic mixed-use destination, for $785 million ($408 million at KRG’s share). As part of the acquisition, the JV assumed a $304 million mortgage ($158 million at KRG’s share) at a 3.8% coupon. The Company is the operating member of the JV, and under the terms of the arrangement, owns a 52.0% interest.

Entered into a second JV with GIC by contributing three larger-format shopping centers in Texas and Florida. The three seed assets total approximately 921,000 square feet of owned GLA and include The Landing at Tradition (Port St. Lucie MSA), Denton Crossing (Dallas/Fort Worth MSA), and Parkway Towne Crossing (Dallas/Fort Worth MSA). The Company’s contribution to the JV generated gross proceeds of approximately $112.1 million while maintaining a 52.0% ownership interest. The Company is the operating member of the JV and will earn market-rate management fees.

As previously announced, sold Stoney Creek Commons (Indianapolis MSA), an 84,094 square foot center, for $9.5 million.

Sold Fullerton Metrocenter (Los Angeles MSA), a 241,027 square foot center, for $118.5 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, sold Humblewood Shopping Center (Houston MSA), an 85,682 square foot center, for $18.3 million.





Second Quarter 2025 Balance Sheet Overview

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 5.1x.

Issued $300 million of senior unsecured notes due August 15, 2032 at a fixed interest rate of 5.20%. The Company used the proceeds to repay borrowings on its revolving credit facility and its $150 million unsecured term loan that was scheduled to mature on July 17, 2026 with no prepayment penalties. The Company expects the remaining proceeds will be used to repay its $80 million senior unsecured notes that mature on September 10, 2025.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed on pricing amendments with respect to the Company’s senior unsecured credit facilities that eliminate the SOFR credit spread adjustment applicable to such facilities. As a result, the interest rate is reduced by 10 basis points on each of the Company’s $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, $250 million unsecured term loan maturing on October 24, 2028, and $300 million unsecured term loan maturing on July 29, 2029 (the “2029 Term Loan”). In addition, the pricing amendment also reduces the interest rate margin applicable to the 2029 Term Loan, which at the Company’s current credit rating level results in an additional 30-basis point interest rate reduction for such loan.





Dividend

On July 28, 2025, the Company’s Board of Trustees declared a third quarter 2025 dividend of $0.27 per common share, which represents a 3.8% year-over-year increase. The third quarter dividend will be paid on or about October 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 9, 2025.

2025 Earnings Guidance

The Company expects to generate net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.75 to $0.79 per diluted share in 2025. The Company is raising its 2025 NAREIT FFO guidance range to $2.06 to $2.10 per diluted share from $2.04 to $2.10 per diluted share, and its Core FFO guidance range to $2.02 to $2.06 per diluted share from $2.00 to $2.06 per diluted share, based, in part, on the following assumptions:

2025 Same Property NOI range of 1.50% to 2.50%.

Full-year credit disruption of 1.85% of total revenues at the midpoint, inclusive of a 0.95% general bad debt reserve and a 0.90% impact from anchor bankruptcies.

Interest expense, net of interest income, excluding unconsolidated joint ventures, of $124.75 million at the midpoint.





The following table reconciles the Company’s 2025 net income guidance range to the Company’s 2025 NAREIT and Core FFO guidance ranges:

Low High Net income $0.75 $0.79 Realized gain on sales of operating properties, net (0.46) (0.46) Depreciation and amortization 1.77 1.77 NAREIT FFO $2.06 $2.10 Non-cash items (0.04) (0.04) Core FFO $2.02 $2.06



Earnings Conference Call

Kite Realty Group will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on KRG’s website at www.kiterealty.com or at the following link: KRG Second Quarter 2025 Webcast. The dial-in registration link is: KRG Second Quarter 2025 Teleconference Registration. In addition, a webcast replay link will be available on KRG’s website.

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG), a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a premier owner and operator of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets, makes the KRG portfolio an ideal platform for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has over 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 29.8 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Safe Harbor

This release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by us, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: economic, business, banking, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in connection with low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty (including from an economic slowdown or recession, disruptions related to tariffs and other trade or sanction issues, rising interest rates, inflation, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending); financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; the Company’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, the Company’s indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of the Company’s tenants; the competitive environment in which the Company operates, including potential oversupplies of, or a reduction in demand for, rental space; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks, including the relative illiquidity of real estate investments, and expenses, vacancies or the inability to rent space on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s status as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property the Company owns; the attractiveness of our properties to tenants, the actual and perceived impact of e-commerce on the value of shopping center assets, and changing demographics and customer traffic patterns; business continuity disruptions and a deterioration in our tenants’ ability to operate in affected areas or delays in the supply of products or services to us or our tenants from vendors that are needed to operate efficiently, causing costs to rise sharply and inventory to fall; risks related to our current geographical concentration of properties in the states of Texas, Florida, and North Carolina and the metropolitan statistical areas of New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.; civil unrest, acts of violence, terrorism or war, acts of God, climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters and severe weather conditions, including such events that may result in underinsured or uninsured losses or other increased costs and expenses; changes in laws and government regulations, including governmental orders affecting the use of the Company’s properties or the ability of its tenants to operate, and the costs of complying with such changed laws and government regulations; possible changes in consumer behavior due to public health crises and the fear of future pandemics; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; insurance costs and coverage, especially in Florida and Texas coastal areas and North Carolina; risks associated with cyber attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business disruptions; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence and related tools; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; and other risks identified in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This Earnings Release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the following pages for the corresponding definitions and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.





Kite Realty Group

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets: Investment properties, at cost $ 7,423,024 $ 7,634,191 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,661,279 ) (1,587,661 ) Net investment properties 5,761,745 6,046,530 Cash and cash equivalents 182,044 128,056 Tenant and other receivables, including accrued straight-line rent of $69,042 and $67,377, respectively 125,289 125,768 Restricted cash and escrow deposits 5,566 5,271 Deferred costs, net 208,683 238,213 Short-term deposits — 350,000 Prepaid and other assets 96,278 104,627 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 390,827 19,511 Assets associated with investment properties held for sale 87,908 73,791 Total assets $ 6,858,340 $ 7,091,767 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 3,022,496 $ 3,226,930 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 180,564 202,651 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 227,807 246,100 Liabilities associated with investment properties held for sale 4,949 4,009 Total liabilities 3,435,816 3,679,690 Commitments and contingencies Limited Partners’ interests in the Operating Partnership 102,891 98,074 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 shares authorized, 219,858,193 and 219,667,067 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,198 2,197 Additional paid-in capital 4,867,036 4,868,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,397 36,612 Accumulated deficit (1,579,915 ) (1,595,253 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,317,716 3,312,110 Noncontrolling interests 1,917 1,893 Total equity 3,319,633 3,314,003 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,858,340 $ 7,091,767





Kite Realty Group

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Rental income $ 211,182 $ 205,836 $ 430,354 $ 411,649 Other property-related revenue 1,360 3,146 3,525 4,457 Fee income 853 3,452 1,278 3,767 Total revenue 213,395 212,434 435,157 419,873 Expenses: Property operating 28,881 28,564 58,707 56,645 Real estate taxes 26,651 26,493 54,412 53,027 General, administrative and other 13,390 12,966 25,648 25,750 Depreciation and amortization 97,887 99,291 196,118 199,670 Impairment charges — 66,201 — 66,201 Total expenses 166,809 233,515 334,885 401,293 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (34,052 ) (30,981 ) (67,006 ) (61,345 ) Income tax expense of taxable REIT subsidiaries (199 ) (132 ) (209 ) (290 ) Gain (loss) on sales of operating properties, net 103,022 (1,230 ) 103,113 (1,466 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (3,238 ) (174 ) (3,845 ) (594 ) Gain on sale of unconsolidated property, net — — — 2,325 Other income, net 480 4,295 4,538 7,923 Net income (loss) 112,599 (49,303 ) 136,863 (34,867 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,281 ) 665 (2,815 ) 385 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 110,318 $ (48,638 ) $ 134,048 $ (34,482 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 219,835,322 219,622,059 219,775,829 219,561,586 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 219,949,868 219,622,059 219,888,939 219,561,586





Kite Realty Group

NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”)(1)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 112,599 $ (49,303 ) $ 136,863 $ (34,867 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in properties (81 ) (74 ) (151 ) (141 ) Less/add: (gain) loss on sales of operating properties, net (103,022 ) 1,230 (103,113 ) 1,466 Less: gain on sale of unconsolidated property, net — — — (2,325 ) Add: impairment charges — 66,201 — 66,201 Add: depreciation and amortization of consolidated and unconsolidated entities, net of noncontrolling interests 104,469 99,433 203,146 199,993 NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership(1) 113,965 117,487 236,745 230,327 Less: Limited Partners’ interests in FFO (2,466 ) (1,946 ) (4,929 ) (3,768 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 111,499 $ 115,541 $ 231,816 $ 226,559 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – basic $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 1.05 $ 1.03 FFO, as defined by NAREIT, per share of the Operating Partnership – diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 1.05 $ 1.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 219,835,322 219,622,059 219,775,829 219,561,586 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 219,949,868 220,013,860 219,888,939 219,957,009 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – basic 224,684,910 223,329,063 224,451,187 223,219,523 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding – diluted 224,799,456 223,720,864 224,564,297 223,614,946 Reconciliation of NAREIT FFO to Core FFO(2) NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership(1) $ 113,965 $ 117,487 $ 236,745 $ 230,327 Add: Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,751 987 3,395 1,916 Non-cash compensation expense and other 3,048 2,906 5,564 5,628 Less: Straight-line rent – minimum rent and common area maintenance 2,835 3,651 5,413 6,776 Market rent amortization income 1,879 2,390 5,421 4,657 Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and hedge instruments 890 3,734 3,646 7,490 Core FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 113,160 $ 111,605 $ 231,224 $ 218,948 Core FFO per share of the Operating Partnership – diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.03 $ 0.98



(1) “NAREIT FFO of the Operating Partnership” measures 100% of the operating performance of the Operating Partnership’s real estate properties. “FFO attributable to common shareholders” reflects a reduction for the redeemable noncontrolling weighted average diluted interest in the Operating Partnership.

(2) Includes the Company’s pro rata share from unconsolidated joint ventures.



NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of our operating performance. The Company calculates FFO, a non-GAAP financial measure, in accordance with the best practices described in the April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), as restated in 2018. The NAREIT white paper defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, and (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that FFO is helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. FFO (a) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of measuring our financial performance, (b) is not an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, and (c) is not indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

From time to time, the Company may report or provide guidance with respect to “FFO, as adjusted,” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items the Company does not consider to be representative of its core operating results including, without limitation, (i) gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, (ii) gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, (iii) merger and acquisition costs, (iv) the impact on earnings from employee severance, (v) the excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred stock redemption, and (vi) the impact of prior period bad debt or the collection of accounts receivable previously written off (“prior period collection impact”), which are not otherwise adjusted in the Company’s calculation of FFO.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance that modifies FFO for certain non-cash transactions that result in recording income or expense and impact the Company’s period-over-period performance, including (i) amortization of deferred financing costs, (ii) non-cash compensation expense and other, (iii) straight-line rent related to minimum rent and common area maintenance, (iv) market rent amortization income, and (v) amortization of debt discounts, premiums and hedge instruments, and include adjustments related to our pro rata share from unconsolidated joint ventures for these categories as applicable. The Company believes that Core FFO is useful to investors in evaluating the core cash flow-generating operations of the Company by adjusting for items that we do not consider to be part of our core business operations, allowing for comparison of core operating performance of the Company between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or the Company’s ability to make distributions. The Company’s computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.





Kite Realty Group

Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024

Change 2025

2024

Change Number of properties in Same Property Pool for the period(1) 175 175 175 175





Leased percentage at period end 93.2% 94.8% 93.2% 94.8% Economic occupancy percentage at period end 90.3% 91.6% 90.3% 91.6% Economic occupancy percentage(2) 90.4% 91.3% 91.1% 91.2%





Minimum rent $ 150,706 $ 147,190 $ 301,765 $ 293,361 Tenant recoveries 41,704 40,364 84,876 81,361 Bad debt reserve (1,521 ) (1,562 ) (3,469 ) (2,072 ) Other income, net 2,488 2,169 4,685 4,766 Total revenue 193,377 188,161 387,857 377,416 Property operating (24,195 ) (24,001 ) (49,626 ) (49,028 ) Real estate taxes (25,078 ) (24,648 ) (50,328 ) (49,350 ) Total expenses (49,273 ) (48,649 ) (99,954 ) (98,378 ) Same Property NOI(3) $ 144,104 $ 139,512 3.3 % $ 287,903 $ 279,038 3.2 %





Reconciliation of Same Property NOI to most directly comparable GAAP measure: Net operating income – same properties $ 144,104 $ 139,512 $ 287,903 $ 279,038 Net operating income – non-same activity(4) 12,906 14,413 32,857 27,396 Total property NOI 157,010 153,925 2.0 % 320,760 306,434 4.7 % Other (expense) income, net (2,104 ) 7,441 1,762 10,806 General, administrative and other (13,390 ) (12,966 ) (25,648 ) (25,750 ) Impairment charges — (66,201 ) — (66,201 ) Depreciation and amortization (97,887 ) (99,291 ) (196,118 ) (199,670 ) Interest expense (34,052 ) (30,981 ) (67,006 ) (61,345 ) Gain (loss) on sales of operating properties, net 103,022 (1,230 ) 103,113 (1,466 ) Gain on sale of unconsolidated property, net — — — 2,325 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,281 ) 665 (2,815 ) 385 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 110,318 $ (48,638 ) $ 134,048 $ (34,482 )



(1) Same Property NOI excludes the following: (i) properties acquired or placed in service during 2024 and 2025; (ii) The Corner – IN, which was reclassified from active development into our operating portfolio in March 2025; (iii) our active development project at One Loudoun Expansion; (iv) Hamilton Crossing Centre and Edwards Multiplex – Ontario, which were reclassified from our operating portfolio into redevelopment in June 2014 and March 2023, respectively; (v) properties sold or classified as held for sale during 2024 and 2025; and (vi) standalone office properties, including the Carillon medical office building, which was reclassified from active redevelopment into our office portfolio in December 2024.

(2) Excludes leases that are signed but for which tenants have not yet commenced the payment of cash rent. Calculated as a weighted average based on the timing of cash rent commencement and expiration during the period.

(3) Same Property NOI for all periods presented includes 52% of the NOI from the three previously wholly owned properties that were contributed to the newly formed joint venture with GIC in June 2025.

(4) Includes non-cash activity across the portfolio as well as NOI from properties not included in the Same Property Pool, including properties sold during both periods.



The Company uses property NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. The Company defines NOI as income from our real estate, including lease termination fees received from tenants, less our property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions and certain corporate-level expenses, including merger and acquisition costs. The Company believes that NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and impairment, if any.

The Company also uses same property NOI (“Same Property NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate the performance of our properties. Same Property NOI is net income excluding properties that have not been owned for the full periods presented. Same Property NOI also excludes (i) net gains from outlot sales, (ii) straight-line rent revenue, (iii) lease termination income in excess of lost rent, (iv) amortization of lease intangibles, and (v) significant prior period expense recoveries and adjustments, if any. When the Company receives payments in excess of any accounts receivable for terminating a lease, Same Property NOI will include such excess payments as monthly rent until the earlier of the expiration of 12 months or the start date of a replacement tenant. The Company believes that Same Property NOI is helpful to investors as a measure of our operating performance because it includes only the NOI of properties that have been owned for the full periods presented. The Company believes such presentation eliminates disparities in net income due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular periods presented and thus provides a more consistent metric for the comparison of our properties. Same Property NOI includes the results of properties that have been owned for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. Same Property NOI for all periods presented includes 52% of the NOI from the three previously wholly owned properties that were contributed to the newly formed joint venture with GIC in June 2025.

NOI and Same Property NOI should not, however, be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our financial performance. The Company’s computation of NOI and Same Property NOI may differ from the methodology used by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

When evaluating the properties that are included in the Same Property Pool, we have established specific criteria for determining the inclusion of properties acquired or those recently under development. An acquired property is included in the Same Property Pool when there is a full quarter of operations in both years subsequent to the acquisition date. Development and redevelopment properties are included in the Same Property Pool four full quarters after the properties have been transferred to the operating portfolio. A redevelopment property is first excluded from the Same Property Pool when the execution of a redevelopment plan is likely, and we (a) begin recapturing space from tenants or (b) the contemplated plan significantly impacts the operations of the property. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Same Property Pool excludes the following: (i) properties acquired or placed in service during 2024 and 2025; (ii) The Corner – IN, which was reclassified from active development into our operating portfolio in March 2025; (iii) our active development project at One Loudoun Expansion; (iv) Hamilton Crossing Centre and Edwards Multiplex – Ontario, which were reclassified from our operating portfolio into redevelopment in June 2014 and March 2023, respectively; (v) properties sold or classified as held for sale during 2024 and 2025; and (vi) standalone office properties, including the Carillon medical office building, which was reclassified from active redevelopment into our office portfolio in December 2024.





Kite Realty Group

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Net income $ 112,599 Depreciation and amortization 97,887 Interest expense 34,052 Income tax expense of taxable REIT subsidiaries 199 EBITDA 244,737 Unconsolidated EBITDA, as adjusted 5,689 Gain on sales of operating properties, net (103,022 ) Other income and expense, net 2,758 Noncontrolling interests (210 ) Pro forma adjustments(1) (2,280 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,672 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 590,690 Company share of Net Debt: Mortgage and other indebtedness, net $ 3,022,496 Add: Company share of unconsolidated joint venture debt 190,841 Add: debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs, net 3,082 Less: Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt(3) (9,777 ) Company’s consolidated debt and share of unconsolidated debt 3,206,642 Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (201,796 ) Company share of Net Debt $ 3,004,846 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 5.1x





(1) Pro forma adjustments relate to current quarter GAAP operating income for the sale of Fullerton Metrocenter and the sale of a 48% interest in three previously wholly owned properties that were contributed to the newly formed joint venture with GIC in June 2025, as well as the Legacy West Joint Venture’s acquisition of Legacy West in April 2025, both of which joint ventures the Company owns a 52% noncontrolling interest.

(2) Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (as shown in the table above) multiplied by four.

(3) Partner share of consolidated joint venture debt is calculated based upon the partner’s pro rata ownership of the joint venture, multiplied by the related secured debt balance.



The Company defines EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income before interest expense, income tax expense of the taxable REIT subsidiaries, and depreciation and amortization. For informational purposes, the Company also provides Adjusted EBITDA, which it defines as EBITDA less (i) EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, as adjusted, (ii) gains on sales of operating properties or impairment charges, (iii) merger and acquisition costs, (iv) other income and expense, (v) noncontrolling interest Adjusted EBITDA, and (vi) other non-recurring activity or items impacting comparability from period to period. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent quarter multiplied by four. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is the Company’s share of net debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, are not comparable to EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures reported by other REITs that do not define EBITDA and EBITDA-related measures exactly as we do. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Annualized Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of liquidity.

Considering the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in measuring our operational performance because they exclude various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance, such as gains or losses from sales of depreciated property and depreciation and amortization, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. For informational purposes, the Company also provides Annualized Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted as described above. The Company believes this supplemental information provides a meaningful measure of its operating performance. The Company believes presenting EBITDA and the related measures in this manner allows investors and other interested parties to form a more meaningful assessment of the Company’s operating results.

