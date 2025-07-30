Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2025 Results

HOUSTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date of 2025. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in some of the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sun Belt.

“Whitestone delivered a very strong quarter, increasing Core FFO per share by 5.4% year-over-year, growing occupancy by 100bps from Q1-25 to 93.9%, and increasing our average base rent per leased square foot year-over-year by 5.3% to $25.28. We continue to benefit from a strong leasing environment in our high-growth Sun Belt markets, which allows us to grow the value of our centers and strengthen the tenant mix with the addition of new and exciting businesses that serve the surrounding communities. We are reiterating our Core FFO per share and Same Store Net Operating Income guidance for the year and look forward to discussing Whitestone’s financial results during tomorrow morning’s second quarter earnings conference call.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Second Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $37.9 million versus $37.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, versus $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024.

Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $13.5 million versus $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

FFO per diluted share of $0.26 versus $0.22 for the second quarter of 2024.

Core FFO per diluted share was $0.26 versus $0.24 for the second quarter of 2024.

EBITDAre of $21.9 million versus $20.2 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 2.5% to $25.0 million versus $24.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 5.3% to $25.28, compared to the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $75.9 million versus $74.8 for the same period in 2024.

Net Income attributable to commons shareholders of $8.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, versus $11.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $26.6 million versus $24.8 million for the same period in 2024.

FFO per diluted share of $0.51 versus $0.45 for the same period in 2024.

Core FFO per diluted share was $0.51 versus $0.48 for the same period in 2024.

EBITDAre of $43.3 million versus $40.7 for the same period in 2024.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 3.9% to $49.3 million versus $47.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Second Quarter 2025 Second Quarter 2024 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 93.9% 93.5% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 95.9% 97.0% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 92.8% 91.4% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 2.5% 6.6% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 17.9% 17.5% New Leases 41.4% 33.3% Renewal Leases 15.2% 13.9% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 24 30 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $8.9 $16.1 Number of Renewal Leases 54 47 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $24.3 $20.7

Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

As of June 30, 2025, Whitestone had total debt of $671.2 million, along with capacity and availability of $68.7 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.3 billion.

Dividend

On June 10, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.135 per common share and OP unit for the third quarter of 2025, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.045 in July, August, and September of 2025.

2025 Full Year Guidance

The Company has updated its 2025 full-year guidance for interest expense. The guidance update is as follows:

Q2 2025 Revised Guidance 2025 Original Guidance (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $17,135 - $19,219 $17,135 - $19,219 Core FFO (1) $54,158 - $56,268 $54,158 - $56,268 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.33 - $0.37 $0.33 - $0.37 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $1.03 - $1.07 $1.03 - $1.07 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (2) 3.0% - 4.5% 3.0% - 4.5% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.75% - 1.00% 0.75% - 1.00% General and administrative expense $20,800 - $22,800 $20,800 - $22,800 Interest expense $33,000 - $34,000 $32,000 - $33,000 Ending occupancy 94.0% - 95.0% 94.0% - 95.0%

(1) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy.

(2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.

Portfolio Statistics

As of June 30, 2025, Whitestone wholly owned 56 Community-Centered Properties™ with 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). Five of the 56 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 32 properties in Texas and 24 in Arizona. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties™ are located in the MSA's of Austin (7), Dallas-Fort Worth (10), Houston (12), Phoenix (24), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,456 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.2% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to national, international, regional and local economic conditions, including impacts and uncertainty from trade disputes and tariffs on goods imported to the United States and goods exported to other countries; real estate risks, including fluctuations in real estate values and the general economic climate in local markets and competition for tenants in such markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, particularly in Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Scottsdale and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of public health emergencies, on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; our current geographic concentration in the Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Scottsdale and Phoenix metropolitan area markets makes us susceptible to potential local economic downturns; increases in interest rates, including as a result of inflation, which may increase our operating costs or general and administrative expenses; natural disasters, such as floods and hurricanes, which may increase as a result of climate change may adversely affect our returns and adversely impact our existing and prospective tenants; increasing focus by stakeholders on environmental, social, and governance matters; financial institution disruptions; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; harm to our reputation, ability to do business and results of operations as a result of improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; risks related to generative artificial intelligence tools and language models, along with the potential interpretations and conclusions they might make regarding our business and prospects, particularly concerning the spread of misinformation; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Gaza Strip and unrest in the Middle East; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of our operating cash flow; the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all; and the ultimate amount we will collect in connection with the redemption of our equity investment in Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP (“Pillarstone” or “Pillarstone OP.”); and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, Core FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. We calculate EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. From time to time, we report or provide guidance with respect to “Core FFO” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items we do not consider to be representative of our core operating results including, without limitation, default interest on debt of real estate partnership, extinguishment of debt cost, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, and proxy contest costs.

Management uses FFO and Core FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Core FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, loss on disposal of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,294,319 $ 1,248,223 Accumulated depreciation (257,003) (246,534) Total real estate assets 1,037,316 1,001,689 Cash and cash equivalents 5,324 5,224 Restricted cash — 10,146 Escrows and deposits 2,691 4,006 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1) 32,508 33,820 Receivable from partnership redemption 31,643 31,643 Receivable due from related party 14,959 15,186 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 14,724 14,693 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 6,002 7,805 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,367 10,427 Total assets $ 1,155,534 $ 1,134,639 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 670,345 $ 631,518 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 33,497 40,703 Payable due to related party 1,535 1,577 Tenants' security deposits 9,416 9,295 Dividends and distributions payable 6,974 6,931 Finance lease liabilities 760 781 Total liabilities 722,527 690,805 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 51,016,943 and 50,690,163 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 637,748 637,946 Accumulated deficit (210,587) (205,557) Accumulated other comprehensive income 301 5,713 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 427,513 438,153 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 5,494 5,681 Total equity 433,007 443,834 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,155,534 $ 1,134,639





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (1) Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 16,734 $ 17,285 Accrued rents and other recoveries 28,331 29,964 Allowance for doubtful accounts (13,524) (14,720) Other receivables 967 1,291 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 32,508 $ 33,820 (2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 1,261 $ 59 (3) Operating lease liabilities $ 1,260 $ 58





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Rental(1) $ 37,681 $ 37,480 $ 75,076 $ 74,221 Management, transaction, and other fees 211 167 819 590 Total revenues 37,892 37,647 75,895 74,811 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 8,517 8,521 17,841 17,321 Operating and maintenance 7,175 7,015 14,187 13,364 Real estate taxes 3,965 3,912 8,217 8,150 General and administrative 4,921 6,552 10,364 12,732 Total operating expenses 24,578 26,000 50,609 51,567 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,291 8,788 16,388 17,307 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (207) 75 (207) (6,450) Loss on disposal of assets 53 72 153 72 Interest, dividend and other investment income (35) (4) (135) (12) Total other expenses 8,102 8,931 16,199 10,917 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 5,212 2,716 9,087 12,327 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership — — — (28) Provision for income tax (94) (90) (221) (209) Net income 5,118 2,626 8,866 12,090 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 64 34 111 158 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 5,054 $ 2,592 $ 8,755 $ 11,932





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.24 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 50,897 49,960 50,894 49,951 Diluted 51,914 51,120 51,912 51,116 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net income $ 5,118 $ 2,626 $ 8,866 $ 12,090 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities (1,955) 643 (5,481) 5,650 Comprehensive income 3,163 3,269 3,385 17,740 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 64 34 111 158 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (25) 8 (69) 74 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 3,124 $ 3,227 $ 3,343 $ 17,508





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 27,850 $ 27,372 $ 55,055 $ 54,236 Recoveries 10,236 10,194 20,745 20,671 Bad debt (405) (86) (724) (686) Total rental $ 37,681 $ 37,480 $ 75,076 $ 74,221





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,866 $ 12,090 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,841 17,321 Amortization of deferred loan costs 561 534 Gain on sale of properties (207) (6,450) Loss on disposal of assets 153 72 Bad debt 724 686 Share-based compensation 1,961 1,624 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership — 28 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 60 43 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and deposits 1,315 6,469 Accrued rents and accounts receivable 655 (1,013) Receivable due from related party 227 (19) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (1,285) (1,768) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,310) 999 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (11,723) (7,258) Payable due to related party (42) — Tenants' security deposits 121 424 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,917 23,782 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (34,226) (50,136) Acquisitions of real estate - release of restricted cash from 1031 exchange (10,148) — Additions to real estate (10,161) (8,548) Proceeds from sale of property 4,239 25,661 Net cash used in investing activities (50,296) (33,023) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (13,690) (12,131) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (174) (160) Net proceeds from (payments of) credit facility 56,300 (11,000) Repayments of notes payable (17,572) (21,777) Repurchase of common shares (1,510) (2,641) Payment of finance lease liability (21) (10) Proceeds from notes payable — 56,340 Payment of loan origination costs — (789) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,333 7,832 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,046) (1,409) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 15,370 4,640 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 5,324 $ 3,231





(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Supplemental Disclosures (in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,522 $ 17,013 Cash paid for taxes $ 457 $ 432 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 280 $ 45 Financed insurance premiums $ — $ 2,638 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 54 $ 42 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 55 $ 354 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ (5,481) $ 5,650 Accrued capital expenditures $ 719 $ 1,629 Receivable from partnership redemption $ — $ 31,643 Recognition of finance lease liability $ — $ 86 Recognition of operating lease liability $ 1,220 $ — Accrued taxes related to share repurchase $ 758 $ —





June 30, 2025 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,324 $ 3,231 Restricted cash — — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 5,324 $ 3,231





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 FFO (NAREIT) AND CORE FFO Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 5,054 $ 2,592 $ 8,755 $ 11,932 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,509 8,497 17,809 17,265 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) (2) — — — 111 Loss on disposal of assets 53 72 153 72 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (207) 75 (207) (6,450) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 64 34 111 158 FFO (NAREIT) $ 13,473 $ 11,270 $ 26,621 $ 23,088 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO: Proxy contest costs — 1,319 — 1,757 Core FFO $ 13,473 $ 12,589 $ 26,621 $ 24,845 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 13,473 $ 11,270 $ 26,621 $ 23,088 Core FFO $ 13,473 $ 12,589 $ 26,621 $ 24,845 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 50,897 49,960 50,894 49,951 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 643 649 644 656 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 51,540 50,609 51,538 50,607 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 1,017 1,160 1,018 1,165 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 52,557 51,769 52,556 51,772 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.52 $ 0.46 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.51 $ 0.48

(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership through January 25, 2024, the redemption date.

(2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third-party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the period ended March 31, 2024 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our redemption notice for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As a result, our ownership no longer represents a majority interest.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 5,054 $ 2,592 $ 8,755 $ 11,932 General and administrative expenses 4,921 6,552 10,364 12,732 Depreciation and amortization 8,517 8,521 17,841 17,321 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) — — — 28 Interest expense 8,291 8,788 16,388 17,307 Interest, dividend and other investment income (35) (4) (135) (12) Provision for income taxes 94 90 221 209 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (207) 75 (207) (6,450) Loss on disposal of assets 53 72 153 72 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) — — — 183 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 64 34 111 158 NOI $ 26,752 $ 26,720 $ 53,491 $ 53,480 Non-Same Store NOI (2) (781) (1,196) (2,282) (3,209) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (1) — — — (183) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 25,971 25,524 51,209 50,088 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (738) (839) (1,220) (1,944) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (165) (252) (228) (408) Same Store lease termination fees (19) (1) (445) (269) Same Store NOI (3) $ 25,049 $ 24,432 $ 49,316 $ 47,467

(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third-party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our redemption notice for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As a result, our ownership no longer represents a majority interest.

(2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purpose of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the three months ended June 30, 2024, Non-Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2024, and not sold before June 30, 2025, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 to the six months ended June 30, 2024, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025 and properties sold between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, but not included in discontinued operations.

(3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purpose of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the three months ended June 30, 2024, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2024 and not sold before June 30, 2025. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the six months ended June 30, 2024, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2024 and not sold before June 30, 2025. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 5,054 $ 2,592 $ 8,755 $ 11,932 Depreciation and amortization 8,517 8,521 17,841 17,321 Interest expense 8,291 8,788 16,388 17,307 Provision for income taxes 94 90 221 209 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 64 34 111 158 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership (1) — — — 28 EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership (1) — — — 136 (Gain) loss on sale of properties (207) 75 (207) (6,450) Loss on disposal of assets 53 72 153 72 EBITDAre $ 21,866 $ 20,172 $ 43,262 $ 40,713





(1 ) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third-party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our redemption notice for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As a result, our ownership no longer represents a majority interest.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Initial Full Year Guidance for 2025 (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Projected Range Full Year 2025 Low High FFO and Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 17,135 $ 19,219 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 36,781 36,781 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 242 268 FFO $ 54,158 $ 56,268 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO Adjustments — — Core FFO (1) $ 54,158 $ 56,268 Denominator: Diluted shares 52,084 52,084 OP Units 649 649 Diluted share and OP Units 52,733 52,733 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per diluted share $ 0.33 $ 0.37 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 1.03 $ 1.07 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $ 1.03 $ 1.07



