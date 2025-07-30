Duos Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT) a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents). The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to expand, accelerate, and further commercialize the Company’s Edge Data Center business. With this funding, the Company is expected to be fully capitalized to execute on its substantial backlog and advance to Stage 2 of its EDC strategy, which is the development and deployment of more than 65 edge data centers.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-272603) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 12, 2023, and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2023.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com, www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com.

