Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Results reflect July 2025 sale of $9.3 million in nonperforming and classified loans, undertaken as part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to mitigate credit risk and enhance asset quality metrics for the long term, as well as operating expense discipline, commercial loan growth and an improved core deposit ratio

OSWEGO, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $31,000, or less than $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025 and $2.0 million or $0.32 per share in the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Developments

  • The Company continued to undertake proactive measures in the second quarter to mitigate credit risk and enhance asset quality metrics for the long term. These included the July 2025 sale of $9.3 million in nonperforming and classified loans associated with one local commercial relationship for a pre-tax loss of $3.1 million recorded as a second quarter 2025 lower of cost or market adjustment to loans held for sale (“LOCOM HFS adjustment”), representing $0.40 per diluted share net of tax, as well as $2.6 million in net charge offs (“NCOs”) that are reflected in provision expense of $1.2 million.
  • Nonperforming loans declined to $11.7 million at period end, improving by 11.7% during the second quarter and 52.3% from June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans also declined to 1.28% of total loans at period end, improving from 1.45% on March 31, 2025 and 2.76% on June 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits were $1.22 billion at period end, compared to $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025 and $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, total balances declined on reductions in higher-cost time and money market accounts, as well as regular municipal deposit seasonality. Core deposits grew to 78.47% of total deposits at period end from 78.31% on March 31, 2025 and 67.98% on June 30, 2024.
  • Total loans were $909.7 million at period end, reflecting the move of $3.2 million in balances to held-for-sale status for the July 2025 sale of nonperforming and classified loans, compared to $912.2 million on March 31, 2025 and $888.3 million on June 30, 2024. Commercial loans grew to $549.1 million or 60.4% of total loans at period end, compared to $542.7 million on March 31, 2025 and $527.2 million on June 30, 2024.
  • Net interest income was $10.8 million and net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.11% in the second quarter of 2025. Linked quarter results reflected 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees, adding approximately $347,000 to net interest income of $11.4 million and 10 basis points to NIM of 3.31%. Second quarter 2024 net interest income was $9.5 million and NIM was 2.78%.
  • The efficiency ratio was 65.66%, compared to 67.19% in the linked quarter and 74.36% in the year-ago period. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) net income was $4.2 million, compared to $4.2 million in the linked quarter and $2.8 million in the year-ago period. PTPP net income, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.  

“Pathfinder’s more exacting approach to proactive credit risk mitigation continues to be implemented, with measures taken to proactively address certain loans experiencing credit deterioration resulting in elevated charge offs and the sale of nonperforming and classified commercial loans associated with a single in-market commercial relationship,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd. “These steps were taken as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance Pathfinder’s asset quality and resilience over the long term.”

Dowd added, “Growing our Central New York core deposit franchise remains an ongoing area of focus, as it continues to serve as a valuable source of low-cost funding for local, relationship-based lending opportunities with small- and middle-market businesses and consumers in our attractive regional markets.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Second quarter 2025 net interest income was $10.8 million, a decrease of $597,000, or 5.2%, from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the linked quarter was due in part to approximately $347,000 of first quarter 2025 net interest income attributed to 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees.

A decrease in interest and dividend income of $259,000 from the linked quarter was attributed to average yield decreases of 22 basis points on loans, which benefited by 15 basis points from 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees in the first quarter of 2025. The interest and dividend income decrease was also attributed to 5 basis points on fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits, and 11 basis points on all interest-earning assets, partially offset by average yield increases on taxable and tax-exempt securities of 3 and 76 basis points, respectively. In addition, average loan balances declined by $4.9 million, while average balances of lower-yielding taxable securities increased by $18.5 million. The corresponding decrease in loan interest income and federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits was $566,000 and $21,000, respectively, partially offset by increases in taxable and tax-exempt securities income of $337,000 and $63,000, respectively. An increase in interest expense from the first quarter of 2025 of $338,000 was primarily attributed to a 5 basis point increase in the average cost of interest bearing deposits.

Net interest margin was 3.11% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.31% in the first quarter 2025. The decrease of 20 basis points reflected lower average loan yields and higher average interest bearing deposit costs in the second quarter of 2025, as well as approximately 10 basis points of first quarter 2025 margin attributed to 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees.

Second quarter 2025 net interest income was $10.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 14.1%, from the second quarter of 2024. An increase in interest and dividend income of $160,000 was primarily attributed to average yield increases of 11 basis points on loans and a $25.9 million increase in average loan balances. The corresponding increase in loan interest income was $617,000. A decrease in interest expense of $1.2 million was attributed to reductions in the average cost of interest bearing deposits and total interest-bearing liabilities of 40 basis points and 45 basis points, respectively, as well as reductions in brokered deposits and short-term borrowings expense associated with paydowns of brokered deposits and borrowings utilizing a portion of the low-cost liquidity provided by core deposit growth.

Net interest margin was 3.11% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.78% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase of 33 basis points reflected higher average loan yields and lower average deposit and borrowing costs in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to the year-ago period.

Noninterest Income
Second quarter 2025 noninterest income includes the $3.1 million LOCOM HFS adjustment, with an after-tax effect of $2.5 million or $0.40 per diluted share. Nonperforming and classified loans associated with one local commercial relationship dating back to 2013, with an original principal balance of $9.3 million and a June 30, 2025 principal balance of $6.3 million were sold in July 2025 for $3.2 million to an undisclosed financial buyer.

Second quarter 2025 noninterest income totaled negative $1.5 million, reflecting the $3.1 million LOCOM HFS adjustment, and no longer includes contributions from the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Noninterest income was $1.2 million in the linked quarter and $1.2 million, including $260,000 in insurance revenue, in the year-ago period.

Compared to the linked quarter, second quarter 2025 noninterest income reflected increases of $179,000 in debit card interchange fees and $6,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as a decrease of $6,000 in earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Compared to the linked quarter, second quarter 2025 noninterest income also reflected increases of $202,000 in net unrealized gains on marketable equity securities, as well as decreases of $8,000 in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and $4,000 in loan servicing fees.

Compared to the year-ago period, second quarter 2025 noninterest income included increases of $50,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as decreases of $11,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI, and $11,000 in debit card interchange fees. Compared to the year-ago period, second quarter 2025 noninterest income also reflected an increase of $559,000 in net unrealized gains on marketable equity securities, as well as decreases of $16,000 in net realized gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities and $15,000 in loan servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, including $595,000 in costs associated with the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024 and excluding costs for the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Noninterest expense was $8.4 million in the linked quarter, including East Syracuse branch costs of $577,000, and $7.9 million in the year-ago period, including insurance agency costs of $232,000.

Salaries and benefits were $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, in line with the linked quarter and increased $126,000 from the year-ago period. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to the July 2024 East Syracuse Branch Acquisition, which had $116,000 of total salary and benefit expenses in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the East Syracuse branch, salaries and benefits increased $10,000 from the year-ago period. This increase from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $183,000 increase in stock-based compensation, partially offset by a $106,000 decrease in employee benefits, a $51,000 decrease in salaries and benefits expenses, and a $16,000 decrease in director compensation.  

Building and occupancy was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, decreasing $117,000 from the linked quarter and increasing $316,000 from the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter reflected lower costs associated with building maintenance primarily related to snow removal. The increase from the first quarter of last year was primarily due to ongoing facilities-related costs associated with operating the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.

Data processing expense was $667,000 in the second quarter of 2025, in line with the linked quarter and increasing $117,000 from the year-ago period. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to the ongoing operations of the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.

No FDIC assessment expense was recorded in the second quarter of 2025, due to modest over-accruals in prior periods, compared to $229,000 and $228,000 in the linked and year-ago periods, respectively. The Company anticipates more normalized FDIC assessments in the future and expects this expense to range between $220,000 to $230,000 per quarter in the second half of 2025.

Annualized noninterest expense represented 2.18% of average assets in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33% and 2.19% in the linked and year-ago periods. The efficiency ratio was 65.66%, compared to 67.19% and 74.36% in the linked and year-ago periods, respectively. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

Net Income
For the second quarter of 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $31,000, or less than $0.01 per basic and diluted share. Linked quarter net income was $3.0 million, or $0.48 per basic share and $0.47 per diluted share. Second quarter 2024 net income totaled $2.0 million or $0.32 per basic and diluted share.

Statement of Financial Condition
As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.51 billion, compared to $1.50 billion and $1.45 billion recorded on March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Loans totaled $909.7 million on June 30, 2025, after $3.2 million in balances were moved to held-for-sale status for the July 2025 sale of nonperforming and classified loans, resulting in a decrease of $2.4 million or 0.3% from March 31, 2025. Total loans increased $21.5 million or 2.4% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $362.1 million, decreasing 2.4% during the second quarter and increasing 0.2% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $549.1 million, increasing 1.2% during the second quarter and 4.1% from one year prior, despite the recent loan sale.

With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.22 billion on June 30, 2025, decreasing 3.4% on reductions in higher-cost time and money market accounts, as well as regular municipal deposit seasonality, during the second quarter and increasing 11.0% from one year prior. 

Shareholders' equity totaled $124.4 million on June 30, 2025, decreasing $483,000 or 0.4% in the second quarter and increasing $1.1 million or 0.9% from one year prior. The second quarter 2025 decrease primarily reflects a $599,000 decrease in retained earnings, a $426,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”), and a $542,000 increase in additional paid in capital. Noncontrolling interest, previously included in equity on the Statements of Financial Condition, was eliminated in October 2024 upon the sale of the Company's 51% insurance agency ownership interest.

Asset Quality
The Company's asset quality metrics reflect ongoing efforts the Bank is undertaking as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach.

Nonperforming loans were $11.7 million, or 1.28% of total loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $13.2 million or 1.45% on March 31, 2025 and $24.5 million or 2.76% on June 30, 2024. Continued improvement in nonperforming loans in the second quarter of 2025 primarily resulted from the recent sale of loans associated with one local commercial relationship dating to 2013.

NCOs after recoveries were $2.6 million or an annualized 1.14% of average loans in the second quarter of 2025, with gross charge offs for consumer loans, purchased loan pools, and commercial loans, offsetting recoveries in each of these categories. NCOs were $340,000 or an annualized 0.15% of average loans in the linked quarter and $66,000 or 0.03% in the prior year period.

Provision for credit loss expense was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 primarily reflecting NCOs in the period, partially offset by reductions related to quantitative and qualitative factors in the Company’s reserve model. The provision was $457,000 and $290,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with an Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) of $16.0 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $17.4 million on March 31, 2025 and $16.9 million on June 30, 2024. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.76% on June 30, 2025, 1.91% on March 31, 2025, and 1.90% on June 30, 2024.

Liquidity
The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of June 30, 2025 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank’s liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution’s leadership.

The Bank’s analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations. Total deposits were $1.22 billion on June 30, 2025, compared to $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025 and $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024. Decreases in total deposits primarily reflect reductions in higher-cost time and money market accounts, as well as regular municipal deposit seasonality. Core deposits grew to 78.47% of total deposits on June 30, 2025, compared to 78.31% on March 31, 2025 and 67.98% on June 30, 2024. The Bank continues to implement strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.

On June 30, 2025, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $124.5 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $46.5 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.

Cash Dividend Declared
On June 30, 2025, Pathfinder’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.

In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company’s warrants. Shareholders registered by July 18, 2025 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on August 8, 2025. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp’s philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.

Evaluating the Company’s market performance, the closing stock price as of June 30, 2025 stood at $15.34 per share. This positions the annualized dividend yield at 2.61%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse, and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s and the Bank’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s and the Bank’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. 

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.               
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)               
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)               
                
  2025  2024 
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
ASSETS:               
Cash and due from banks $16,183  $18,606  $13,963  $18,923  $12,022 
Interest-earning deposits  15,292   32,862   17,609   16,401   19,797 
Total cash and cash equivalents  31,475   51,468   31,572   35,324   31,819 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  300,951   284,051   269,331   271,977   274,977 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  157,892   155,704   158,683   161,385   166,271 
Marketable equity securities, at fair value  4,881   4,401   4,076   3,872   3,793 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  5,278   2,906   4,590   5,401   8,702 
Loans held-for-sale  3,161   -   -   -   - 
Loans, net of deferred fees  909,723   912,150   918,986   921,660   888,263 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  15,983   17,407   17,243   17,274   16,892 
Loans receivable, net  893,740   894,743   901,743   904,386   871,371 
Premises and equipment, net  19,047   19,233   19,009   18,989   18,878 
Assets held-for-sale  -   -   -   -   3,042 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,115   1,356   1,391   1,425   1,459 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  16,280   16,478   16,676   16,873   4,004 
Accrued interest receivable  6,889   6,748   6,881   6,806   7,076 
Foreclosed real estate  83   -   -   -   60 
Intangible assets, net  5,675   5,832   5,989   6,217   76 
Goodwill  5,056   5,056   5,056   5,752   4,536 
Bank owned life insurance  31,045   24,889   24,727   24,560   24,967 
Other assets  22,551   22,472   25,150   20,159   25,180 
Total assets $1,505,119  $1,495,337  $1,474,874  $1,483,126  $1,446,211 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:               
Deposits:               
Interest-bearing deposits $1,030,155  $1,061,166  $990,805  $986,103  $932,132 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  191,732   203,314   213,719   210,110   169,145 
Total deposits  1,221,887   1,264,480   1,204,524   1,196,213   1,101,277 
Short-term borrowings  75,500   27,000   61,000   60,315   127,577 
Long-term borrowings  20,977   17,628   27,068   39,769   45,869 
Subordinated debt  30,206   30,156   30,107   30,057   30,008 
Accrued interest payable  813   844   546   236   2,092 
Operating lease liabilities  1,313   1,560   1,591   1,621   1,652 
Finance lease liabilities  16,566   16,655   16,745   16,829   4,359 
Other liabilities  13,444   12,118   11,810   16,986   9,203 
Total liabilities  1,380,706   1,370,441   1,353,391   1,362,026   1,322,037 
Shareholders' equity:               
Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding  4,788,109   4,761,182   4,745,366   4,719,788   4,719,788 
Voting common stock $48  $48  $47  $47  $47 
Non-voting common stock  14   14   14   14   14 
Additional paid in capital  53,645   53,103   52,750   53,231   53,182 
Retained earnings  79,564   80,163   77,816   73,670   78,936 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,858)  (8,432)  (9,144)  (6,716)  (8,786)
Unearned ESOP shares  -   -   -   -   (45)
Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity  124,413   124,896   121,483   120,246   123,348 
Noncontrolling interest  -   -   -   854   826 
Total equity  124,413   124,896   121,483   121,100   124,174 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,505,119  $1,495,337  $1,474,874  $1,483,126  $1,446,211 
                     

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

  Six Months Ended June 30,  2025  2024 
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2025  2024  Q2  Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2 
Interest and dividend income:                     
Loans, including fees $26,778  $24,757  $13,106  $13,672  $13,523  $14,425  $12,489 
Debt securities:                     
Taxable  10,707   11,343   5,522   5,185   5,312   5,664   5,736 
Tax-exempt  867   1,006   465   402   445   469   498 
Dividends  114   307   21   93   164   149   178 
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits  157   219   68   89   82   492   121 
Total interest and dividend income  38,623   37,632   19,182   19,441   19,526   21,199   19,022 
Interest expense:                     
Interest on deposits  14,263   15,037   7,318   6,945   7,823   7,633   7,626 
Interest on short-term borrowings  1,040   2,340   495   545   700   1,136   1,226 
Interest on long-term borrowings  137   395   72   65   136   202   201 
Interest on subordinated debt  958   980   483   475   490   496   489 
Total interest expense  16,398   18,752   8,368   8,030   9,149   9,467   9,542 
Net interest income  22,225   18,880   10,814   11,411   10,377   11,732   9,480 
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses:                     
Loans  1,677   1,014   1,173   504   988   9,104   304 
Held-to-maturity securities  5   (59)  5   -   (5)  (31)  (74)
Unfunded commitments  (28)  61   19   (47)  5   (104)  60 
Total provision for credit losses  1,654   1,016   1,197   457   988   8,969   290 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  20,571   17,864   9,617   10,954   9,389   2,763   9,190 
Noninterest income:                     
Service charges on deposit accounts  754   639   380   374   405   392   330 
Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance  318   324   156   162   169   361   167 
Loan servicing fees  198   200   97   101   96   79   112 
Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities  (8)  (132)  -   (8)  249   (188)  16 
Gain on asset sale 1 & 2  -   -   -   -   3,169   -   - 
Net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable equity securities  638   (31)  420   218   166   62   (139)
Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate  148   58   83   65   39   90   40 
LOCOM HFS adjustment 3  (3,064)  -   (3,064)  -   -   -   - 
Loss on sale of premises and equipment  -   -   -   -   -   (36)  - 
Debit card interchange fees  181   310   180   1   265   300   191 
Insurance agency revenue 1  -   657   -   -   49   367   260 
Other charges, commissions & fees  514   923   230   284   299   280   234 
Total noninterest (loss) income  (321)  2,948   (1,518)  1,197   4,906   1,707   1,211 
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and employee benefits  8,975   8,728   4,525   4,450   4,123   4,959   4,399 
Building and occupancy  2,577   1,730   1,230   1,347   1,254   1,134   914 
Data processing  1,333   1,078   667   666   721   672   550 
Professional and other services  1,384   1,258   778   606   608   1,820   696 
Advertising  218   221   77   141   218   165   116 
FDIC assessments  229   457   -   229   231   228   228 
Audits and exams  174   293   60   114   123   123   123 
Amortization expense  314   8   157   157   27   124   5 
Insurance agency expense 1  -   517   -   -   456   308   232 
Community service activities  39   91   28   11   19   20   39 
Foreclosed real estate expenses  50   55   29   21   20   27   30 
Other expenses  1,201   1,178   510   691   744   679   576 
Total noninterest expense  16,494   15,614   8,061   8,433   8,544   10,259   7,908 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  3,756   5,198   38   3,718   5,751   (5,789)  2,493 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  751   1,013   7   744   492   (1,173)  481 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.  3,005   4,185   31   2,974   5,259   (4,616)  2,012 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1  -   65   -   -   1,352   28   12 
Net income (loss) attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. $3,005  $4,120  $31  $2,974  $3,907  $(4,644) $2,000 
Voting Earnings per common share - basic $0.48  $0.66  $-  $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Voting Earnings per common share - diluted 4 $0.47  $0.66  $-  $0.47  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic $0.48  $0.66  $-  $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- diluted 4 $0.47  $0.66  $-  $0.47  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting) $0.20  $0.20  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10 
                             

1 Although the Company owned 51% of its membership interest in FitzGibbons Agency, LLC (“Agency”) the Company is required to consolidate 100% of the Agency within the consolidated financial statements.  The Company sold its 51% membership interest in the Agency in October 2024.
2 The $3,169,000 consolidated gain on asset sale equals $1,616,000 associated with the Company’s 51% interest in the Agency plus $1,553,000 associated with the 49% noncontrolling interest.
3 The loss reflects a valuation adjustment “Lower-of-cost-or-market" adjustment on loans held for sale to their estimated market value based on active sale negotiations.
4 Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 has been updated to $0.47, from the $0.41 reported previously.

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

  Six Months Ended June 30,  2025  2024 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: 2025  2024  Q2  Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2 
Selected Ratios:                     
Return on average assets  0.41%  0.58%  0.01%  0.81%  1.07%  -1.25%  0.56%
Return on average common equity  4.83%  6.74%  0.10%  9.64%  12.85%  -14.79%  6.49%
Return on average equity  4.83%  6.74%  0.10%  9.64%  12.85%  -14.79%  6.49%
Return on average tangible common equity 1  5.34%  7.05%  0.11%  10.52%  14.17%  -15.28%  6.78%
Net interest margin  3.21%  2.77%  3.11%  3.31%  3.02%  3.34%  2.78%
Loans / deposits  74.45%  80.66%  74.45%  72.14%  76.29%  77.05%  80.66%
Core deposits/deposits 2  78.47%  67.98%  78.47%  78.31%  76.86%  77.45%  67.98%
Annualized non-interest expense / average assets  2.26%  2.20%  2.18%  2.33%  2.33%  2.75%  2.19%
Commercial real estate / risk-based capital 3  183.34%  169.73%  183.34%  182.62%  186.73%  189.47%  169.73%
Efficiency ratio 1  66.43%  71.29%  65.66%  67.19%  72.25%  75.78%  74.36%
                      
Other Selected Data:                     
Average yield on loans  5.86%  5.56%  5.75%  5.97%  5.87%  6.31%  5.64%
Average cost of interest bearing deposits  2.78%  3.14%  2.81%  2.76%  3.12%  3.11%  3.21%
Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing  2.33%  2.67%  2.37%  2.29%  2.59%  2.59%  2.72%
Deposits/branch 4 $101,824  $100,116  $101,824  $105,373  $100,377  $99,684  $100,116 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income 1 $8,334  $6,288  $4,216  $4,183  $3,321  $3,368  $2,767 
Total revenue 1 $24,828  $21,902  $12,277  $12,616  $11,865  $13,627  $10,675 
                      
Share and Per Share Data:                     
Cash dividends per share $0.20  $0.20  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10 
Book value per common share $20.17  $20.22  $20.17  $20.33  $19.83  $19.71  $20.22 
Tangible book value per common share 1 $18.43  $19.46  $18.43  $18.56  $18.03  $17.75  $19.46 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting  4,759   4,704   4,769   4,749   4,733   4,714   4,708 
Basic earnings per share - Voting  5 $0.48  $0.66  $-  $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Diluted earnings per share - Voting  5 & 6 $0.47  $0.66  $-  $0.47  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting  1,380   1,380   1,380   1,380   1,380   1,380   1,380 
Basic earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting  5 $0.48  $0.66  $-  $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting  5 & 6 $0.47  $0.66  $-  $0.47  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32 
Common shares outstanding at period end  6,168   6,100   6,168   6,141   6,126   6,100   6,100 
                      
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:                     
Company tangible common equity to tangible assets 1  7.61%  8.24%  7.61%  7.68%  7.54%  7.36%  8.24%
Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  15.97%  16.19%  15.97%  15.89%  15.66%  15.55%  16.19%
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  12.31%  12.31%  12.31%  12.24%  12.00%  11.84%  12.31%
Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  11.81%  11.83%  11.81%  11.75%  11.51%  11.33%  11.83%
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)  8.75%  9.16%  8.75%  8.82%  8.64%  8.29%  9.16%
                      
Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:                     
Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  14.87%  16.04%  14.87%  14.86%  14.65%  14.52%  16.04%
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  13.62%  14.79%  13.62%  13.61%  13.40%  13.26%  14.79%
Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  13.62%  14.79%  13.62%  13.61%  13.40%  13.26%  14.79%
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)  9.68%  10.30%  9.68%  9.80%  9.64%  9.13%  10.30%
                             

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.
3 Construction and development, multifamily, and non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of Pathfinder Bank total capital.
4 Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for periods after June 30, 2024. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.
5 Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.
6 Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 has been updated to $0.47, from the $0.41 reported previously.

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

  Six Months Ended June 30,  2025  2024 
ASSET QUALITY: 2025  2024  Q2  Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2 
Total loan charge-offs $3,352  $180  $2,844  $508  $1,191  $8,812  $112 
Total recoveries  415   84   247   168   171   90   46 
Net loan charge-offs  2,937   96   2,597   340   1,020   8,722   66 
Allowance for credit losses at period end  15,983   16,892   15,983   17,407   17,243   17,274   16,892 
Nonperforming loans at period end  11,689   24,490   11,689   13,232   22,084   16,170   24,490 
Nonperforming assets at period end $11,772  $24,550  $11,772  $13,232  $22,084  $16,170  $24,550 
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans  0.64%  0.02%  1.14%  0.15%  0.44%  3.82%  0.03%
Allowance for credit losses to period end loans  1.76%  1.90%  1.76%  1.91%  1.88%  1.87%  1.90%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  136.74%  68.98%  136.74%  131.55%  78.08%  106.83%  68.98%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans  1.28%  2.76%  1.28%  1.45%  2.40%  1.75%  2.76%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets  0.78%  1.70%  0.78%  0.88%  1.50%  1.09%  1.70%
                             


  2025  2024 
LOAN COMPOSITION: June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages $240,833  $243,854  $251,373  $255,235  $250,106 
Residential construction  3,520   3,162   4,864   4,077   309 
Commercial real estate  381,575   381,479   377,619   378,805   370,361 
Commercial lines of credit  75,487   65,074   67,602   64,672   62,711 
Other commercial and industrial  85,578   91,644   89,800   88,247   90,813 
Paycheck protection program loans  85   96   113   125   136 
Tax exempt commercial loans  6,349   4,446   4,544   2,658   3,228 
Home equity and junior liens  49,339   52,315   51,948   52,709   35,821 
Other consumer  68,439   71,681   72,710   76,703   75,195 
Subtotal loans  911,205   913,751   920,573   923,231   888,680 
Deferred loan fees  (1,482)  (1,601)  (1,587)  (1,571)  (417)
Total loans $909,723  $912,150  $918,986  $921,660  $888,263 
                     


  2025  2024 
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION: June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
Savings accounts $129,252  $129,898  $128,753  $129,053  $106,048 
Time accounts  341,063   349,673   360,716   352,729   368,262 
Time accounts in excess of $250,000  144,355   149,922   142,473   140,181   117,021 
Money management accounts  9,902   10,774   11,583   11,520   12,154 
MMDA accounts  278,919   306,281   239,016   250,007   193,915 
Demand deposit interest-bearing  120,083   109,941   101,080   97,344   128,168 
Demand deposit noninterest-bearing  191,732   203,314   213,719   210,110   169,145 
Mortgage escrow funds  6,581   4,677   7,184   5,269   6,564 
Total deposits $1,221,887  $1,264,480  $1,204,524  $1,196,213  $1,101,277 
                     

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

  Six Months Ended June 30,  2025   2024 
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: 2025  2024  Q2  Q1  Q2 
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans $913,658  $889,988  $911,347  $916,207  $885,384 
Taxable investment securities  425,841   433,156   435,022   416,558   434,572 
Tax-exempt investment securities  34,394   29,053   34,314   34,475   28,944 
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits  11,497   8,669   10,070   12,939   13,387 
Total interest-earning assets  1,385,390   1,360,866   1,390,753   1,380,179   1,362,287 
Noninterest-earning assets:               
Other assets  116,590   96,772   118,280   114,882   98,746 
Allowance for credit losses  (17,377)  (16,498)  (17,342)  (17,413)  (16,905)
Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities  (10,395)  (10,701)  (10,838)  (9,947)  (10,248)
Total assets $1,474,208  $1,430,439  $1,480,853  $1,467,701  $1,433,880 
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts $112,720  $97,213  $113,994  $111,643  $92,918 
Money management accounts  10,602   11,759   10,302   10,906   12,076 
MMDA accounts  277,664   212,693   298,907   256,186   214,364 
Savings and club accounts  129,752   110,119   129,736   129,769   107,558 
Time deposits  494,200   525,767   489,490   498,963   524,276 
Subordinated loans  30,149   29,954   30,173   30,123   29,977 
Borrowings  66,165   133,894   61,803   70,575   141,067 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,121,252   1,121,399   1,134,405   1,108,165   1,122,236 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits  199,123   170,313   192,186   206,137   171,135 
Other liabilities  29,497   16,542   29,037   29,961   17,298 
Total liabilities  1,349,872   1,308,254   1,355,628   1,344,263   1,310,669 
Shareholders' equity  124,336   122,185   125,225   123,438   123,211 
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $1,474,208  $1,430,439  $1,480,853  $1,467,701  $1,433,880 
                     


  Six Months Ended June 30,  2025   2024 
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS: 2025  2024  Q2  Q1  Q2 
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans  5.86%  5.56%  5.75%  5.97%  5.64%
Taxable investment securities  5.08%  5.38%  5.10%  5.07%  5.44%
Tax-exempt investment securities  5.04%  6.93%  5.42%  4.66%  6.88%
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits  2.73%  5.05%  2.70%  2.75%  3.62%
Total interest-earning assets  5.58%  5.53%  5.52%  5.63%  5.59%
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts  1.16%  1.08%  1.25%  1.07%  1.14%
Money management accounts  0.09%  0.11%  0.12%  0.11%  0.10%
MMDA accounts  3.16%  3.70%  3.25%  3.06%  3.74%
Savings and club accounts  0.25%  0.26%  0.25%  0.25%  0.26%
Time deposits  3.66%  3.97%  3.64%  3.69%  4.03%
Subordinated loans  6.36%  6.54%  6.40%  6.31%  6.53%
Borrowings  3.56%  4.09%  3.67%  3.46%  4.05%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.92%  3.34%  2.95%  2.90%  3.40%
Net interest rate spread  2.66%  2.19%  2.57%  2.73%  2.19%
Net interest margin  3.21%  2.77%  3.11%  3.31%  2.78%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  123.56%  121.35%  122.60%  124.55%  121.39%
                     

The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

  Six Months Ended June 30,  2025  2024 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS: 2025  2024  Q2  Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2 
Tangible book value per common share:                     
Total equity       $124,413  $124,896  $121,483  $120,246  $123,348 
Intangible assets        (10,731)  (10,888)  (11,045)  (11,969)  (4,612)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)        113,682   114,008   110,438   108,277   118,736 
Common shares outstanding        6,168   6,144   6,126   6,100   6,100 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)       $18.43  $18.56  $18.03  $17.75  $19.46 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                     
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)       $113,682  $114,008  $110,438  $108,277  $118,736 
Tangible assets        1,494,388   1,484,449   1,463,829   1,471,157   1,441,599 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)        7.61%  7.68%  7.54%  7.36%  8.24%
Return on average tangible common equity:                     
Average shareholders' equity $124,336  $122,185  $125,225  $123,438  $121,589  $125,626  $123,211 
Average intangible assets  10,912   4,617   10,834   10,991   11,907   4,691   4,614 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)  113,424   117,568   114,391   112,447   109,682   120,935   118,597 
Net income (loss)  3,005   4,120   31   2,974   3,907   (4,644)  2,000 
Net income (loss), annualized $6,060  $8,285  $124  $11,831  $15,543  $(18,475) $8,044 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 1  5.34%  7.05%  0.11%  10.52%  14.17%  -15.28%  6.78%
Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:                     
Net interest income $22,225  $18,880  $10,814  $11,411  $10,377  $11,732  $9,480 
Total noninterest income  (321)  2,948   (1,518)  1,197   4,906   1,707   1,211 
Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities  (8)  (132)  -   (8)  249   (188)  16 
Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate  148   58   83   65   39   90   40 
LOCOM HFS adjustment 2  (3,064)  -   (3,064)  -   -   -   - 
Gain on asset sale  -   -   -   -   3,169   -   - 
Revenue (non-GAAP) 3  24,828   21,902   12,277   12,551   11,826   13,537   10,635 
Total non-interest expense  16,494   15,614   8,061   8,433   8,544   10,259   7,908 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) 4 $8,334  $6,288  $4,216  $4,183  $3,321  $3,368  $2,767 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 5  66.43%  71.29%  65.66%  67.19%  72.25%  75.78%  74.36%
                             

1 Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity
2 The loss reflects a valuation adjustment “Lower-of-cost-or-market" adjustment on loans held for sale to the estimated market value based on sale negotiation terms.
3 Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, sales of loans and foreclosed real estate, and a gain on the October 2024 sale of the Company's insurance agency asset
4 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense
5 Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue

The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

Investor/Media Contacts
James A. Dowd, President, CEO
Justin K. Bigham, Senior Vice President, CFO
Telephone: (315) 343-0057


