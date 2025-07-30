MYR Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results

THORNTON, Colo., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its second quarter and first half 2025 financial results.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2025

Quarterly revenues of $900.3 million

Record quarterly net income of $26.5 million, or $1.70 per diluted share

Record quarterly EBITDA of $55.6 million

Backlog of $2.64 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our second quarter performance resulted in quarterly revenues of $900 million and backlog of $2.64 billion with net income, consolidated gross profit, gross margin and EBITDA all increasing compared to the same period of 2024.” Mr. Swartz continued, “This quarter, we secured multiple master services agreements and new projects across our core markets, further expanding our business footprint. We value the strong relationships we’ve established with our customers and continue to leverage the full capabilities of MYR Group companies to enhance the value we deliver while strategically positioning ourselves for future growth.”

Second Quarter Results

MYR reported second quarter 2025 revenues of $900.3 million, an increase of $71.4 million, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $506.3 million, an increase of $48.1 million, from the second quarter of 2024, due to an increase of $25.1 million in revenue on distribution projects and an increase of $22.9 million in revenue on transmission projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $394.1 million, an increase of $23.4 million, from the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $103.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 11.5 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 4.9 percent for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the second quarter of 2024 being negatively impacted by certain T&D clean energy projects and a C&I project. In the second quarter of 2025 gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity and a favorable job closeout. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies and unfavorable change orders. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.0 percent and 7.2 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $63.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $61.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth. These increases were partially offset by $5.0 million of contingent compensation expense, related to a prior acquisition, recognized during the second quarter of 2024.

Interest expense increased to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher average outstanding debt balances partially offset by lower interest rates during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 29.2 percent, compared to an income tax benefit of $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 31.0 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to the reduction of the impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”).

For the second quarter of 2025, net income was $26.5 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $15.3 million, or ($0.91) per diluted share, for the same period of 2024. Second quarter 2025 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $55.6 million, compared to ($4.7) million in the second quarter of 2024.

First Half Results

MYR reported first half 2025 revenues of $1.73 billion, an increase of $89.4 million, compared to the first half of 2024. Specifically, our T&D segment reported revenues of $968.0 million, an increase of $19.4 million, from the first half of 2024, due to an increase of $40.6 million in revenue on distribution projects, partially offset by a decrease of $21.2 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to clean energy. Our C&I segment reported revenues of $765.9 million, an increase of $70.1 million, from the first half of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $200.6 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $127.1 million in the first half of 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 11.6 percent for the first half of 2025 from 7.7 percent for the first half of 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the first half of 2024 being negatively impacted by certain T&D clean energy projects and by a C&I project. In the first half of 2025, gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders and a favorable job closeout. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies and unfavorable change orders. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.2 percent and 4.2 percent for the first half of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

SG&A increased to $125.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $124.1 million for the first half of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth. These increases were partially offset by $8.2 million of contingent compensation expense, related to a prior acquisition, recognized during the first half of 2024.

Interest expense increased to $3.3 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $2.3 million for the first half of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher average outstanding debt balances, partially offset by lower interest rates during the first half of 2025 as compared to the first half of 2024.

Income tax expense was $20.4 million for the first half of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 29.1 percent, compared to income tax benefit of $2.7 million for the first half of 2024, with an effective tax rate of negative 281.9 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to higher pretax income, lower other permanent difference items and lower stock compensation excess tax benefits.

For the first half of 2025, net income was $49.8 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, MYR's backlog was $2.64 billion. As of June 30, 2025, T&D backlog was $926.5 million, and C&I backlog was $1.72 billion. Total backlog as of June 30, 2025 increased $97.7 million, or 3.8 percent, from the $2.54 billion reported as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, MYR had $383.3 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”), which authorizes the Company to repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock from time to time at management’s discretion on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, structured transactions or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors, including market and business conditions, as well as applicable contractual and legal requirements. The Repurchase Program will expire on February 4, 2026, or when the authorized funds are exhausted, whichever is earlier. The Company is not obligated to acquire any specific amount of common stock, and the Company’s Board of Directors may modify or terminate the Repurchase Program at any time. The Company intends to fund the Repurchase Program with cash on hand and through borrowings under its credit facility. The Repurchase Program replaces and supersedes the Company’s prior $75.0 million repurchase program, under which the Company had exhausted substantially all of the available funds, and such prior repurchase program has been terminated.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for data centers, airports, hospitals, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,956 $ 3,464 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,168 and $1,129, respectively 599,629 653,069 Contract assets, net of allowances of $537 and $422, respectively 347,082 301,942 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 10,131 9,081 Refundable income taxes 4,392 4,638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,416 42,468 Total current assets 1,017,606 1,014,662 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $402,519 and $387,223, respectively 281,901 278,226 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,322 42,648 Goodwill 115,466 112,983 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $37,584 and $34,573, respectively 75,048 75,691 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 34,245 34,553 Deferred income taxes 6,002 5,734 Investment in joint ventures 4,611 3,730 Other assets 6,781 5,832 Total assets $ 1,586,982 $ 1,574,059 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,458 $ 4,363 Current portion of operating lease obligations 12,848 12,141 Current portion of finance lease obligations 915 1,046 Accounts payable 308,191 295,476 Contract liabilities 286,288 321,958 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 26,801 25,883 Accrued income taxes 3,583 196 Other current liabilities 123,308 87,837 Total current liabilities 766,392 748,900 Deferred income tax liabilities 53,614 52,498 Long-term debt 81,623 70,018 Accrued self-insurance 53,577 53,600 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 32,446 30,496 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,632 1,930 Other liabilities 14,464 16,257 Total liabilities 1,003,748 973,699 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 15,522,834 and 16,121,901 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 155 161 Additional paid-in capital 156,138 159,133 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,657 ) (12,651 ) Retained earnings 434,598 453,717 Total shareholders’ equity 583,234 600,360 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,586,982 $ 1,574,059





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Contract revenues $ 900,325 $ 828,890 $ 1,733,945 $ 1,644,452 Contract costs 796,614 788,047 1,533,333 1,517,366 Gross profit 103,711 40,843 200,612 127,086 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,313 61,839 125,837 124,072 Amortization of intangible assets 1,211 1,217 2,399 2,445 Gain on sale of property and equipment (600 ) (1,506 ) (1,701 ) (2,995 ) Income (loss) from operations 39,787 (20,707 ) 74,077 3,564 Other income (expense): Interest income 45 81 236 223 Interest expense (1,905 ) (1,241 ) (3,319 ) (2,295 ) Other expense, net (533 ) (270 ) (833 ) (533 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 37,394 (22,137 ) 70,161 959 Income tax expense (benefit) 10,928 (6,860 ) 20,387 (2,703 ) Net income (loss) $ 26,466 $ (15,277 ) $ 49,774 $ 3,662 Income (loss) per common share: —Basic $ 1.70 $ (0.91 ) $ 3.16 $ 0.22 —Diluted $ 1.70 $ (0.91 ) $ 3.15 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 15,527 16,756 15,759 16,734 —Diluted 15,575 16,809 15,813 16,820





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 49,774 $ 3,662 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 30,139 29,659 Amortization of intangible assets 2,399 2,445 Stock-based compensation expense 5,759 4,248 Deferred income taxes 347 — Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,701 ) (2,995 ) Other non-cash items (180 ) 1,266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 55,665 (34,139 ) Contract assets, net (42,167 ) 17,057 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (742 ) (30 ) Other assets 4,737 (3,507 ) Accounts payable 11,133 (10,336 ) Contract liabilities (36,516 ) 16,514 Accrued self-insurance 872 (4,161 ) Other liabilities 36,628 10,688 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 116,147 30,371 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,726 3,380 Purchases of property and equipment (34,289 ) (45,961 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (30,563 ) (42,581 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 488,553 290,907 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (474,695 ) (279,488 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (2,158 ) (2,595 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (568 ) (549 ) Repurchase of common stock (75,000 ) (14,251 ) Debt refinancing costs — (33 ) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (2,653 ) (5,866 ) Other financing activities — 1,600 Net cash flows used in financing activities (66,521 ) (10,275 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 429 (545 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,492 (23,030 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 3,464 24,899 End of period $ 22,956 $ 1,869





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three, Six and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and

As of June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 900,325 $ 828,890 $ 3,451,783 $ 3,588,125 Gross profit $ 103,711 $ 40,843 $ 363,845 $ 316,964 Income (loss) from operations $ 39,787 $ (20,707 ) $ 124,595 $ 72,793 Income before provision for income taxes $ 37,394 $ (22,137 ) $ 115,695 $ 67,295 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 10,928 $ (6,860 ) $ 39,320 $ 18,079 Net income (loss) $ 26,466 $ (15,277 ) $ 76,375 $ 49,216 Tax rate 29.2 % 31.0 % 34.0 % 26.9 % Per Share Data: Income (loss) per common share: - Basic $ 1.70 $ (0.91 ) $ 4.80 (1 ) $ 2.95 (1 ) - Diluted $ 1.70 $ (0.91 ) $ 4.79 (1 ) $ 2.92 (1 ) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: - Basic 15,527 16,756 15,982 (2 ) 16,718 (2 ) - Diluted 15,575 16,809 16,035 (2 ) 16,828 (2 )





(in thousands) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,586,982 $ 1,574,059 $ 1,583,242 $ 1,464,803 Total shareholders’ equity $ 583,234 $ 600,360 $ 633,342 $ 604,300 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 190,514 $ 188,674 $ 195,227 $ 202,989 Total funded debt (3) $ 86,081 $ 74,381 $ 45,065 $ 45,125





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Results: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Contract revenues: Transmission & Distribution $ 506,273 56.2 % $ 458,209 55.3 % $ 968,043 55.8 % $ 948,604 57.7 % Commercial & Industrial 394,052 43.8 370,681 44.7 765,902 44.2 695,848 42.3 Total $ 900,325 100.0 % $ 828,890 100.0 % $ 1,733,945 100.0 % $ 1,644,452 100.0 % Operating income (loss): Transmission & Distribution $ 40,465 8.0 % $ (8,300 ) (1.8)% $ 76,686 7.9 % $ 21,536 2.3 % Commercial & Industrial 21,992 5.6 1,608 0.4 39,369 5.1 13,031 1.9 Total 62,457 6.9 (6,692 ) (0.8 ) 116,055 6.7 34,567 2.1 Corporate (22,670 ) (2.5 ) (14,015 ) (1.7 ) (41,978 ) (2.4 ) (31,003 ) (1.9 ) Consolidated $ 39,787 4.4 % $ (20,707 ) (2.5)% $ 74,077 4.3 % $ 3,564 0.2 %

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 Three months ended

June 30, Last twelve months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (5) $ 55,599 $ (4,703 ) $ 188,439 $ 134,939 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 3.57 $ (0.28 ) $ 11.77 $ 8.02 EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 28,640 $ (13,637 ) $ 84,258 $ 56,375 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 11,638 $ 2,503 $ 108,625 $ (3,424 ) Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 37.46 $ 37.92 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 392,720 $ 438,115 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 25.22 $ 26.23 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.15 0.07 Asset Turnover (13) 2.18 2.45 Return on Assets (14) 4.8 % 3.4 % Return on Equity (15) 12.1 % 8.1 % Return on Invested Capital (16) 12.7 % 8.7 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 26,466 $ (15,277 ) $ 76,375 $ 49,216 Interest expense, net 1,860 1,160 7,121 4,897 Income tax expense (benefit) 10,928 (6,860 ) 39,320 18,079 Depreciation and amortization 16,345 16,274 65,623 62,747 EBITDA (5) $ 55,599 $ (4,703 ) $ 188,439 $ 134,939 Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income (loss) per share $ 1.70 $ (0.91 ) $ 4.79 $ 2.92 Interest expense, net, per share 0.12 0.07 0.44 0.29 Income tax expense (benefit) per share 0.70 (0.41 ) 2.45 1.08 Depreciation and amortization per share 1.05 0.97 4.09 3.73 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 3.57 $ (0.28 ) $ 11.77 $ 8.02 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income (loss) $ 26,466 $ (15,277 ) $ 76,375 $ 49,216 Interest expense, net 1,860 1,160 7,121 4,897 Amortization of intangible assets 1,211 1,217 4,823 4,897 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (897 ) (737 ) (4,061 ) (2,635 ) EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 28,640 $ (13,637 ) $ 84,258 $ 56,375 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 32,861 $ 22,681 $ 172,891 $ 85,543 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (21,223 ) (20,178 ) (64,266 ) (88,967 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 11,638 $ 2,503 $ 108,625 $ (3,424 )

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of June 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 583,234 $ 633,342 Goodwill and intangible assets (190,514 ) (195,227 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 392,720 $ 438,115 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 37.46 $ 37.92 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (12.24 ) (11.69 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 25.22 $ 26.23 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 15,523 16,648 Plus: common equivalents 48 53 Period End Shares (17) 15,571 16,701





(in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 583,234 $ 633,342 $ 604,300 Plus: total funded debt 86,081 45,065 45,125 Less: cash and cash equivalents (22,956 ) (1,869 ) (22,850 ) Invested Capital $ 646,359 $ 676,538 $ 626,575 Average Invested Capital (18) $ 661,449 $ 651,557

