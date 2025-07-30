Sun Communities Reports Results for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025

Net Income per Diluted Share of $10.02 for the Quarter, inclusive of Income from Discontinued Operations

Core FFO per Share of $1.76 for the Quarter

North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV Increased by 4.9% for the Quarter on a Year-over-Year Basis

North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%

Represents a 150 Basis Point Year-over-Year Increase

Over $830 Million of Capital Return to Shareholders,

inclusive of Special Cash Distributions and Share Repurchases

Raising Full-Year 2025 Core FFO per Share Guidance to $6.51 to $6.67

Increasing North American Same Property NOI Growth Guidance to 3.9% - 5.6%

Increasing UK Same Property NOI Growth Guidance to 1.3% - 3.3%

Southfield, MI, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2025.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $92.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $32.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.3 billion, or $10.02 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $115.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $4.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.2 billion, or $9.68 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $24.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.76 per common share and convertible securities ("Share") and $3.02 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.86 and $3.05 for the same periods in 2024.





for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, was $1.76 per common share and convertible securities ("Share") and $3.02 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.86 and $3.05 for the same periods in 2024. Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")



North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV increased by $11.3 million and $20.8 million, or 4.9% and 4.8%, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2024.



UK Same Property NOI increased by $2.1 million and $1.6 million, or 10.2% and 5.0%, respectively, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2024.







"We are pleased to report strong second quarter results with earnings ahead of our expectations, as we demonstrated the strength of our platform. It was also one of the most pivotal quarters in our history as we completed the previously announced sale of Safe Harbor Marinas and repositioned Sun as a pure-play owner and operator of manufactured housing and RV communities with a best-in-class balance sheet. This transaction streamlined operations, unlocked meaningful financial flexibility, and enhanced shareholder value," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Charles Young as Sun's next CEO in October, as his seasoned leadership and deep real estate expertise will guide the Company through its next phase of growth. After over 40 years as CEO, I am proud to reflect on the Company's incredible journey knowing our efforts built a strong foundation that uniquely positions Sun for continued growth and long-term value creation."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

MH and annual RV sites were 98.1% occupied at June 30, 2025, as compared to 97.5% at June 30, 2024.





During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 460 sites.





During the six months ended June 30, 2025, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by over 470 sites.





Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2024, excluding properties classified as discontinued operations, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 North America MH RV Total UK Revenue 6.9 % 0.9 % 4.6 % 9.5 % Expense 4.7 % 3.1 % 3.9 % 8.8 % NOI 7.7 % (1.1) % 4.9 % 10.2 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 North America MH RV Total UK Revenue 7.1 % (0.3) % 4.5 % 5.8 % Expense 3.8 % 4.1 % 3.9 % 6.5 % NOI 8.3 % (4.3) % 4.8 % 5.0 % Number of Properties 281 156 437 51

North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points to 99.0% at June 30, 2025, from 97.5% at June 30, 2024.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:

In April 2025, the initial closing of the sale of Safe Harbor Marinas, including a total of 123 marina properties for total cash consideration of $5.25 billion, with a gain on sale of $1.4 billion. See "Balance Sheet, Capital Markets Activity, and Other Items" on page (v) for additional information.





In May and June 2025, a total of six marina properties for total cash consideration of $136.7 million. See "Balance Sheet, Capital Markets Activity, and Other Items" on page (v) for additional information.





In June 2025, an MH development property for total cash consideration of $40.0 million, with a gain on sale of $2.6 million. The MH development property was classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2025.





Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY, AND OTHER ITEMS

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $4.3 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4% and a weighted average maturity of 7.6 years. At June 30, 2025, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 2.9 times.

Safe Harbor Sale

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company completed the initial closing (the "Initial Closing") of its sale of the Safe Harbor Marinas business (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). The Initial Closing of the Safe Harbor Sale generated approximately $5.25 billion of pre-tax cash proceeds, net of transaction costs, with a book gain on sale of $1.4 billion. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement, subsidiaries owning 15 marina properties representing approximately $250.0 million of value (the "Delayed Consent Subsidiaries") were not part of the Initial Closing. The sales of the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries were subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents at the time of the Initial Closing, which has delayed the timing of any such sale or may prevent any such property from being sold at all. Subsequent to the Initial Closing through June 30, 2025, the Company completed the sale of six Delayed Consent Subsidiaries for $136.7 million. The Company has commenced its plan to deploy the net cash proceeds from the Safe Harbor Sale to support a combination of debt reduction, shareholder distributions, share repurchases, and reinvestment in the Company's core portfolio.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repaid outstanding debt balances of $1.6 billion under the Company's senior credit facility and $737.7 million of secured mortgage debt, inclusive of prepayments costs of $45.9 million. The Company also completed the redemption of $956.5 million in outstanding unsecured senior notes, inclusive of prepayment costs of $56.5 million. In conjunction with the debt repayments, the Company terminated three cash flow hedges and realized a gain of $8.7 million from Other Comprehensive Income to earnings due to the discontinuation of cash flow hedge accounting on the extinguished debt instruments. The Company also had $565.3 million in 1031 exchange escrow accounts to fund potential future MH and RV acquisitions, with those funds held as Restricted Cash until and if utilized in connection with potential acquisitions. If some or all of the potential acquisitions are not consummated by October 29, 2025, those funds will be reclassified to unrestricted cash on the Company's Balance Sheet.

Special Cash Distribution

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company paid a one-time special cash distribution of $4.00 per common share and common unit, equating to a capital return to shareholders of $521.3 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average cost of $124.03 per share for a total of $202.8 million. Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.8 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average cost of $126.19 per share for a total of $97.4 million. On a year-to-date basis through July 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased 2.4 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average cost of $124.73 per share for a total of $300.3 million.

UK Ground Lease Terminations

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased the titles to 22 UK properties, previously controlled via ground leases for $199.2 million, inclusive of taxes and fees. In conjunction with the transaction, the Company recorded a lease termination gain of $26.0 million and a Value Added Tax receivable of $31.4 million.

CEO Transition Announcement

In July 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Charles D. Young as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025. Mr. Young, who will also join the Company's Board of Directors, succeeds Gary Shiffman, who previously announced his planned retirement from the role of CEO after a distinguished 40 years leading Sun. Mr. Young is a seasoned senior real estate and investment executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in real estate operations, development, and investment management. Since March 2023, he has served as President of Invitation Homes, Inc., the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company is updating full-year and establishing third quarter 2025 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:

Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2025 Full Year Ending December 31, 2025 Low High Low High Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio(a) $ 1.21 $ 1.31 $ 11.34 $ 11.50 Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio(a)(b)(c) $ 2.13 $ 2.23 $ 6.51 $ 6.67

(a) The diluted share counts for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 130.1 million and 131.1 million, respectively, which assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock.

(b) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio as the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale was effective on April 30, 2025, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

(c) The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.

Currencies Exchange Rates U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP") 1.24 USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD") 0.70 USD / Australian dollar ("AUD") 0.62

Supplemental Guidance Tables:

Expected Change in 2025 Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)(a) FY 2024 Actual Results Prior FY Range July 30, 2025 Update MH NOI (281 properties) $ 630.9 6.6 % - 7.4 % 7.2 % - 7.8 % RV NOI (156 properties) $ 280.6 (3.5 %) - 0.5 % (3.5 %) - 0.5 % North America (MH and RV) Revenues from real property $ 1,385.4 3.3 % - 4.1 % 3.6 % - 4.4 % Total property operating expenses 473.9 2.0 % - 2.8 % 2.2 % - 3.0 % Total North America Same Property NOI(b) $ 911.5 3.5 % - 5.2 % 3.9 % - 5.6 % UK (51 properties) Revenues from real property $ 145.8 4.6 % - 5.2 % 4.3 % - 4.9 % Total property operating expenses 70.6 7.6 % - 8.6 % 6.6 % - 7.5 % Total UK Same Property NOI(b) $ 75.2 0.9 % - 2.9 % 1.3 % - 3.3 %

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 2.4% - 5.6% and UK Same Property NOI growth of 0.1% - 3.1%.

Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2025

(in millions, excluding marinas)



Expected Change / Range in FY 2025 FY 2024 Actual Results Prior FY Range July 30, 2025 Update Ancillary NOI $ 23.6 $ 19.0 - $ 21.7 $ 19.0 - $ 21.7 Interest income $ 20.2 $ 57.0 - $ 60.0 $ 52.9 - $ 55.7 Brokerage commissions and other, net(c) $ 44.5 $ 32.8 - $ 39.3 $ 32.8 - $ 39.3 FFO contribution from North American home sales $ 9.9 $ 3.5 - $ 5.1 $ 3.5 - $ 5.1 FFO contribution from UK home sales $ 59.9 $ 56.4 - $ 63.0 $ 56.4 - $ 63.0 General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses $ 196.3 $ 194.6 - $ 198.1 $ 194.6 - $ 198.1 Interest expense $ 350.3 $ 225.8 - $ 228.0 $ 221.0 - $ 224.0 Current tax expense $ 3.6 $ 13.0 - $ 15.1 $ 13.0 - $ 15.1





Seasonality (excluding marinas) 1Q25 2Q25 3Q25 4Q25 North America Same Property NOI: MH 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % RV 16 % 26 % 39 % 19 % Total 23 % 25 % 29 % 23 % UK Same Property NOI 13 % 30 % 37 % 20 % Home Sales FFO North America 11 % 55 % 27 % 7 % UK 17 % 29 % 34 % 20 % Consolidated Ancillary NOI (11 )% 34 % 79 % (2 )% Consolidated EBITDA(d) 22 % 26 % 31 % 21 % Core FFO per Share(d)(e) 19 % 27 % 33 % 21 %





Footnotes to Supplemental Guidance Tables: (a) The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance. (b) Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $95.1 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.8 million and $20.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. (c) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. (d) Includes realized contribution from marinas through the date of the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale and the expected contribution from the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries subsequent to the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale. (e) Assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through July 30, 2025, and the effect of the completion of the sale of the remaining Delayed Consent Subsidiaries from the Safe Harbor Sale. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss second quarter results will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through August 14, 2025 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13754394. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:

∙ The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands; ∙ The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes; ∙ Availability of capital; ∙ General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock; ∙ Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes; ∙ Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully; ∙ The ability of the Company to complete the sale of the remaining Safe Harbor properties that are subject to receipt of third-party consents on a timely basis or at all; ∙ The ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to tax strategies, or at all; ∙ The Company's succession plan for its CEO, which could impact the execution of the Company's strategic plan; ∙ Competitive market forces; ∙ The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes to obtain financing; ∙ The level of repossessions of manufactured homes; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; ∙ The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; ∙ Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses; ∙ Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry, the effects of tariffs or threats of tariffs, trade wars, immigration issues, supply chain disruptions, and the markets within which the Company operates; ∙ Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, and pound sterling; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; ∙ Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; ∙ Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs; ∙ Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations; ∙ Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts, and wildfires; and ∙ Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed MH, RV, and UK properties comprising approximately 174,450 developed sites in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The Company also owned, operated, or held an interest in a portfolio of nine marina properties comprising approximately 3,880 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., which were classified within discontinued operations as of June 30, 2025.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

Company Contacts Investor Relations Sara Ismail, Senior Vice President (248) 208-2500 investorrelations@suncommunities.com





Corporate Debt Ratings Moody's S&P Baa2 | Stable BBB+ | Stable





Equity Research Coverage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Jana Galan jana.galan@bofa.com Barclays Richard Hightower richard.hightower@barclays.com Jason Wayne jason.wayne@barclays.com BMO Capital Markets John Kim jp.kim@bmo.com Citi Research Nicholas Joseph nicholas.joseph@citi.com Eric Wolfe eric.wolfe@citi.com Colliers Barry Oxford barry.oxford@colliers.com Deutsche Bank Omotayo Okusanya omotayo.okusanya@db.com Conor Peaks conor.peaks@db.com Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com Green Street Advisors John Pawlowski jpawlowski@greenstreet.com Jefferies LLC Peter Abramowitz pabramowitz@jefferies.com JMP Securities Aaron Hecht ahecht@jmpsecurities.com Morgan Stanley Adam Kramer adam.kramer@morganstanley.com Derrick Metzler derrick.metzler@morganstanley.com RBC Capital Markets Brad Heffern brad.heffern@rbccm.com Robert W. Baird & Co. Wesley Golladay wgolladay@rwbaird.com Truist Securities Anthony Hau anthony.hau@truist.com UBS Michael Goldsmith michael.goldsmith@ubs.com Wells Fargo James Feldman james.feldman@wellsfargo.com Wolfe Research Andrew Rosivach arosivach@wolferesearch.com

Financial and Operating Highlights

($ in millions, except Per Share amounts, Unaudited)





Quarters Ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 Financial Information Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (1.23 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.84 ) $ 2.09 $ 0.21 Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations 11.25 (0.15 ) 0.08 0.22 0.21 Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 10.02 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.76 ) $ 2.31 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (1.23 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.85 ) $ 2.09 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations 11.25 (0.15 ) 0.08 0.22 0.21 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ 10.02 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.77 ) $ 2.31 $ 0.42 Cash distributions declared per common share(a) $ 1.04 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 FFO per Share(b) $ 1.36 $ 1.06 $ 1.30 $ 2.19 $ 1.79 Core FFO per Share(b) $ 1.76 $ 1.26 $ 1.41 $ 2.34 $ 1.86 Real Property NOI(b) MH $ 168.6 $ 172.5 $ 161.9 $ 158.3 $ 160.7 RV 72.9 44.7 50.4 117.0 74.2 UK 22.1 9.2 16.3 28.8 18.7 Total $ 263.6 $ 226.4 $ 228.6 $ 304.1 $ 253.6 Recurring EBITDA(b) $ 291.3 $ 236.7 $ 271.5 $ 382.6 $ 335.9 TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest(b) 3.8 x 3.6 x 3.5 x 3.4 x 3.6 x Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(b) 2.9 x 5.9 x 6.0 x 6.0 x 6.2 x Balance Sheet Total assets $ 13,362.1 $ 16,505.6 $ 16,549.4 $ 17,085.1 $ 17,011.1 Total debt $ 4,283.5 $ 7,348.1 $ 7,352.8 $ 7,324.8 $ 7,852.8 Total liabilities $ 5,570.0 $ 9,235.4 $ 9,096.8 $ 9,245.7 $ 9,781.6 Operating Information Properties MH 284 284 287 287 295 RV 164 165 167 180 180 UK 53 53 53 54 54 Total 501 502 507 521 529 Sites MH 97,380 97,320 97,430 97,300 100,160 Annual RV 32,100 31,960 32,100 34,480 33,590 Transient 23,440 23,810 24,830 25,060 25,720 UK annual 17,510 17,510 17,690 17,790 17,710 UK transient 4,020 4,250 4,340 4,500 4,580 Total sites 174,450 174,850 176,390 179,130 181,760 Occupancy MH 97.4 % 97.3 % 97.3 % 96.9 % 96.7 % Annual RV 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV 98.1 % 98.0 % 98.0 % 97.7 % 97.5 % UK annual 90.3 % 89.8 % 89.7 % 91.5 % 89.9 % MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(c) MH leased sites, net 170 47 406 159 315 RV leased sites, net 288 (31 ) 304 893 918 Total leased sites, net 458 16 710 1,052 1,233

(a) During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company also paid a one-time special cash distribution of $4.00 per common share and unit.

(b) Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.

(c) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Portfolio Overview as of June 30, 2025(a)





MH & RV Properties Properties



MH & Annual RV Transient RV

Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % North America Florida 124 41,230 98.0 % 4,020 45,250 1,720 Michigan 85 33,030 97.9 % 510 33,540 1,290 California 37 7,010 99.3 % 1,810 8,820 570 Texas 29 9,300 98.0 % 1,620 10,920 3,850 Connecticut 16 1,900 96.6 % 100 2,000 — Maine 15 2,560 97.6 % 990 3,550 200 Arizona 11 4,170 97.7 % 840 5,010 1,120 Indiana 11 2,950 98.8 % 990 3,940 180 New Jersey 11 3,090 100.0 % 920 4,010 260 Colorado 11 3,000 89.4 % 870 3,870 1,390 New York 10 1,560 98.8 % 1,620 3,180 780 Other 88 19,680 99.2 % 9,150 28,830 1,530 Total 448 129,480 98.1 % 23,440 152,920 12,890





Properties



UK Properties Transient Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % United Kingdom 53 17,510 90.3 % 4,020 21,530 3,130









Properties



Total Sites



Total Portfolio(a) 501 174,450

(a) The Company also owned nine marina properties with 3,880 total wet slips and dry storage spaces, which were classified within held for sale and discontinued operations as of June 30, 2025.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





(Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Land $ 3,443.9 $ 3,461.5 Land improvements and buildings 9,076.8 9,058.7 Rental homes and improvements 864.9 834.1 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 779.4 739.2 Investment property 14,165.0 14,093.5 Accumulated depreciation (3,431.9 ) (3,228.4 ) Investment property, net 10,733.1 10,865.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(a) 1,463.1 57.1 Inventory of manufactured homes 172.0 129.8 Notes and other receivables, net 345.7 430.1 Collateralized receivables, net(b) 46.6 51.2 Goodwill 9.5 9.5 Other intangible assets, net 101.7 102.5 Other assets, net 369.3 442.4 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net(c) 121.1 4,461.7 Total Assets $ 13,362.1 $ 16,549.4 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 2,451.6 $ 3,212.2 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(b) 46.6 51.2 Unsecured debt 1,785.3 4,089.4 Distributions payable 133.8 122.6 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 308.2 249.4 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 262.1 265.8 Other liabilities 545.8 819.3 Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations, net(c) 36.6 286.9 Total Liabilities 5,570.0 9,096.8 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 257.9 259.8 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.3 1.3 Additional paid-in capital 9,744.7 9,864.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 44.2 (7.9 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,380.3 ) (2,775.9 ) Total SUI Shareholders' Equity 7,409.9 7,081.7 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 123.9 110.4 Consolidated entities 0.4 0.7 Total noncontrolling interests 124.3 111.1 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,534.2 7,192.8 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,362.1 $ 16,549.4

(a) Refer to "Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c) Refer to "Discontinued Operations" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 % Change June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 368.8 $ 351.0 5.1 % $ 722.7 $ 694.0 4.1 % Real property - transient 81.4 81.6 (0.2) % 111.9 119.1 (6.0) % Home sales 100.1 107.5 (6.9) % 167.3 176.4 (5.2) % Ancillary 42.1 40.6 3.7 % 54.6 53.9 1.3 % Interest 16.5 5.2 217.3 % 20.9 9.7 115.5 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 14.6 10.4 40.4 % 16.3 12.4 31.5 % Total Revenues 623.5 596.3 4.6 % 1,093.7 1,065.5 2.6 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance(a) 157.9 152.8 3.3 % 289.2 278.8 3.7 % Real estate tax 28.7 26.2 9.5 % 55.4 51.7 7.2 % Home costs and selling 76.8 76.8 — % 129.4 128.7 0.5 % Ancillary 33.5 32.2 4.0 % 48.9 48.4 1.0 % General and administrative 61.2 49.8 22.9 % 118.2 111.6 5.9 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.4 2.3 (82.6) % 0.3 9.5 (96.8) % Depreciation and amortization 127.4 123.0 3.6 % 251.1 244.0 2.9 % Asset impairments(a) 166.1 10.6 N/M 190.1 30.4 N/M Loss on extinguishment of debt 102.4 — N/A 102.4 0.6 N/M Interest 58.2 89.8 (35.2) % 140.3 179.5 (21.8) % Total Expenses 812.6 563.5 44.2 % 1,325.3 1,083.2 22.4 % Income / (Loss) Before Other Items (189.1 ) 32.8 N/M (231.6 ) (17.7 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges 39.4 (2.8 ) N/M 48.1 (1.7 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties (1.3 ) 2.5 N/M (2.4 ) 7.9 N/M Other income / (expense), net(a) 31.9 (1.1 ) N/M 37.6 (3.5 ) N/M Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (1.4 ) (0.4 ) 250.0 % (1.6 ) (1.1 ) 45.5 % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 3.8 3.0 26.7 % 6.8 4.4 54.5 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (1.5 ) 0.1 N/M (1.5 ) 5.3 N/M Current tax expense (6.1 ) (5.1 ) 19.6 % (8.0 ) (7.0 ) 14.3 % Deferred tax benefit 32.1 3.7 N/M 37.3 9.4 296.8 % Net Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations (92.2 ) 32.7 N/M (115.3 ) (4.0 ) N/M Income from discontinued operations, net(a) 1,422.5 25.7 N/M 1,404.0 36.9 N/M Net Income 1,330.3 58.4 N/M 1,288.7 32.9 N/M Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 — % 6.3 6.4 (1.6) % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 53.5 3.1 N/M 51.6 1.8 N/M Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 1,273.6 $ 52.1 N/M $ 1,230.8 $ 24.7 N/M Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(a) 126.4 123.7 2.2 % 126.5 123.7 2.3 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(a) 126.4 123.7 2.2 % 126.5 126.4 0.1 % Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (1.23 ) $ 0.21 N/M $ (1.42 ) $ (0.10 ) N/M Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations 11.25 0.21 N/M 11.10 0.30 N/M Basic earnings per share $ 10.02 $ 0.42 N/M $ 9.68 $ 0.20 N/M Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations(b) $ (1.23 ) $ 0.21 N/M $ (1.42 ) $ (0.09 ) N/M Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations(b) 11.25 0.21 N/M 11.10 0.29 N/M Diluted earnings per share(b) $ 10.02 $ 0.42 N/M $ 9.68 $ 0.20 N/M

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 1,273.6 $ 52.1 $ 1,230.8 $ 24.7 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations(a) 126.3 122.4 248.9 242.6 Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations(a) (0.3 ) 49.6 36.1 93.9 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.2 Asset impairments - continuing operations(a) 166.1 10.6 190.1 30.4 Asset impairments - discontinued operations(a) 0.2 1.0 2.3 1.9 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 1.5 (0.1 ) 1.5 (5.3 ) Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 1.4 0.4 1.6 1.1 (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect - continuing operations 2.9 (1.8 ) 4.0 (7.1 ) Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect - discontinued operations (1,445.0 ) — (1,445.0 ) — Add: Returns on preferred OP units 3.1 3.2 6.2 6.3 Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 53.5 2.9 51.7 1.8 Gain on disposition of assets, net (4.0 ) (8.6 ) (7.9 ) (14.0 ) FFO(a)(c)(d) $ 179.5 $ 231.8 $ 320.7 $ 376.5 Adjustments Business combination expense - discontinued operations — 0.2 — 0.2 Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations(a) 6.7 1.5 16.3 10.5 Acquisition and other transaction costs - discontinued operations(a) 48.4 1.6 62.9 2.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt 102.4 — 102.4 0.6 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.4 2.3 0.3 9.5 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(b) (5.7 ) 0.3 (1.7 ) 5.6 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (39.4 ) 2.8 (48.1 ) 1.7 Other adjustments, net - continuing operations(a) (60.8 ) (1.0 ) (68.7 ) (3.0 ) Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations(a) 0.3 0.5 14.8 (9.9 ) Core FFO(a)(c)(d) $ 231.8 $ 240.0 $ 398.9 $ 394.2 Weighted Average Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding(a)(c) 131.8 129.3 132.1 129.3 FFO per Share(a)(c)(d)(e) $ 1.36 $ 1.79 $ 2.43 $ 2.91 Core FFO per Share(a)(c)(d)(e) $ 1.76 $ 1.86 $ 3.02 $ 3.05

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Hurricane Ian - Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $ 4.1 $ 5.3 $ 7.9 $ 10.6 Hurricane Ian - Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings (9.9 ) (5.0 ) (9.9 ) (5.0 ) Hurricane Helene - Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net 0.1 — 0.3 — Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $ (5.7 ) $ 0.3 $ (1.7 ) $ 5.6

(c) Assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock, and has no material impact on previously reported results.

(d) FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $(22.6) million or $(0.17) per Share, and $26.2 million or $0.20 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $76.3 million or $0.59 per Share, and $78.6 million or $0.61 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

(e) FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $(2.6) million or $(0.02) per Share, and $75.3 million or $0.57 per Share, respectively, during the six months ended June 30, 2025, and $132.7 million or $1.03 per Share, and $125.5 million or $0.97 per Share, respectively, during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 1,273.6 $ 52.1 $ 1,230.8 $ 24.7 Interest income (16.5 ) (5.2 ) (20.9 ) (9.7 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (14.6 ) (10.4 ) (16.3 ) (12.4 ) General and administrative 61.2 49.8 118.2 111.6 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.4 2.3 0.3 9.5 Depreciation and amortization 127.4 123.0 251.1 244.0 Asset impairments(a) 166.1 10.6 190.1 30.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt 102.4 — 102.4 0.6 Interest expense 58.2 89.8 140.3 179.5 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (39.4 ) 2.8 (48.1 ) 1.7 (Gain) / loss on disposition of properties 1.3 (2.5 ) 2.4 (7.9 ) Other (income) / expense, net(a) (31.9 ) 1.1 (37.6 ) 3.5 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 1.4 0.4 1.6 1.1 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (3.8 ) (3.0 ) (6.8 ) (4.4 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 1.5 (0.1 ) 1.5 (5.3 ) Current tax expense 6.1 5.1 8.0 7.0 Deferred tax benefit (32.1 ) (3.7 ) (37.3 ) (9.4 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net (1,422.5 ) (25.7 ) (1,404.0 ) (36.9 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 6.3 6.4 Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 53.5 3.1 51.6 1.8 NOI $ 295.5 $ 292.7 $ 533.6 $ 535.8





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Real property NOI(a)(b) $ 263.6 $ 253.6 $ 490.0 $ 482.6 Home sales NOI(a)(b) 23.3 30.7 37.9 47.7 Ancillary NOI(a)(b) 8.6 8.4 5.7 5.5 NOI $ 295.5 $ 292.7 $ 533.6 $ 535.8

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Excludes properties classified as discontinued operations. During the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $27.9 million and $92.0 million. During the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $92.2 million and $153.8 million, respectively, which was recorded within Income from discontinued operations, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Refer to the section "Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" within the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 1,273.6 $ 52.1 $ 1,230.8 $ 24.7 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations 127.4 123.0 251.1 244.0 Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations (0.3 ) 49.8 36.1 94.1 Asset impairments - continuing operations(a) 166.1 10.6 190.1 30.4 Asset impairments - discontinued operations(a) 0.2 1.0 2.3 1.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt 102.4 — 102.4 0.6 Interest expense 58.2 89.8 140.3 179.5 Current tax expense - continuing operations 6.1 5.1 8.0 7.0 Current tax expense - discontinued operations 0.3 0.2 0.6 0.4 Deferred tax benefit (32.1 ) (3.7 ) (37.3 ) (9.4 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (3.8 ) (3.0 ) (6.8 ) (4.4 ) Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties - continuing operations 1.3 (2.5 ) 2.4 (7.9 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties - discontinued operations (1,445.0 ) — (1,445.0 ) — Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (4.0 ) (8.6 ) (7.9 ) (14.0 ) EBITDAre(a) $ 250.4 $ 313.8 $ 467.1 $ 546.9 Adjustments Transaction costs - discontinued operations(b) 48.0 N/A 62.6 N/A Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.4 2.3 0.3 9.5 Business combination expense - discontinued operations — 0.2 — 0.2 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (39.4 ) 2.8 (48.1 ) 1.7 Other (income) / expense, net - continuing operations(a) (31.9 ) 1.1 (37.6 ) 3.5 Other (income) / expense, net - discontinued operations(a) 0.2 0.5 14.8 (9.9 ) Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 1.4 0.4 1.6 1.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 1.5 (0.1 ) 1.5 (5.3 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 6.3 6.4 Add: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 53.5 3.1 51.6 1.8 Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 4.0 8.6 7.9 14.0 Recurring EBITDA(a) $ 291.3 $ 335.9 $ 528.0 $ 569.9

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Represents non-recurring transaction costs that are directly attributable to the Safe Harbor Sale.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio

(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Information MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 249.8 $ 85.5 $ 33.5 $ 368.8 $ 239.4 $ 80.6 $ 31.0 $ 351.0 Real property - transient 0.2 63.4 17.8 81.4 0.3 67.6 13.7 81.6 Total operating revenues 250.0 148.9 51.3 450.2 239.7 148.2 44.7 432.6 Expenses Property operating expenses 81.4 76.0 29.2 186.6 79.0 74.0 26.0 179.0 Real Property NOI(a) $ 168.6 $ 72.9 $ 22.1 $ 263.6 $ 160.7 $ 74.2 $ 18.7 $ 253.6 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Information MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 498.6 $ 159.3 $ 64.8 $ 722.7 $ 477.0 $ 150.6 $ 66.4 $ 694.0 Real property - transient 0.7 91.5 19.7 111.9 0.7 102.1 16.3 119.1 Total operating revenues 499.3 250.8 84.5 834.6 477.7 252.7 82.7 813.1 Expenses Property operating expenses 158.2 133.2 53.2 344.6 154.4 127.3 48.8 330.5 Real Property NOI $ 341.1 $ 117.6 $ 31.3 $ 490.0 $ 323.3 $ 125.4 $ 33.9 $ 482.6 As of June 30, 2025 As of June 30, 2024 Other Information MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Number of Properties 284 164 53 501 295 180 54 529 Sites Sites(b) 97,380 32,100 17,510 146,990 100,160 33,590 17,710 151,460 Transient sites N/A 23,440 4,020 27,460 N/A 25,720 4,580 30,300 Total 97,380 55,540 21,530 174,450 100,160 59,310 22,290 181,760 Occupancy 97.4 % 100.0 % 90.3 % 97.1 % 96.7 % 100.0 % 89.9 % 96.7 %

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) MH annual sites included 11,946 and 10,589 rental homes in the Company's rental program at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at June 30, 2025 was $812.5 million, an increase of 14.5% from $709.4 million at June 30, 2024.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Total Change



% Change(d) MH(b) RV(b) Total MH(b) RV(b) Total MH RV Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 231.0 $ 77.8 $ 308.8 $ 216.1 $ 72.2 $ 288.3 $ 20.5 6.9 % 7.7 % 7.1 % Real property - transient 0.2 60.0 60.2 0.3 64.3 64.6 (4.4 ) (43.9) % (6.7) % (6.8) % Total Same Property operating revenues 231.2 137.8 369.0 216.4 136.5 352.9 16.1 6.9 % 0.9 % 4.6 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(e)(f) 63.1 66.8 129.9 60.3 64.8 125.1 4.8 4.7 % 3.1 % 3.9 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 168.1 $ 71.0 $ 239.1 $ 156.1 $ 71.7 $ 227.8 $ 11.3 7.7 % (1.1) % 4.9 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total Change



% Change(d) MH(b) RV(b) Total MH(b) RV(b) Total MH RV Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 458.6 $ 145.2 $ 603.8 $ 428.1 $ 134.8 $ 562.9 $ 40.9 7.1 % 7.7 % 7.3 % Real property - transient 0.7 86.3 87.0 0.7 97.4 98.1 (11.1 ) (4.7) % (11.4) % (11.4) % Total Same Property operating revenues 459.3 231.5 690.8 428.8 232.2 661.0 29.8 7.1 % (0.3) % 4.5 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(e)(f) 119.5 115.8 235.3 115.1 111.2 226.3 9.0 3.8 % 4.1 % 3.9 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 339.8 $ 115.7 $ 455.5 $ 313.7 $ 121.0 $ 434.7 $ 20.8 8.3 % (4.3) % 4.8 % Other Information Number of properties 281 156 437 281 156 437 Sites 96,900 53,380 150,280 96,810 53,390 150,200

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7227 USD and $0.7096 per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

(c) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(d) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(e) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(f) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change % Change(d) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change % Change(c) Payroll and benefits $ 38.8 $ 38.6 $ 0.2 0.5 % $ 68.8 $ 68.9 $ (0.1 ) (0.2) % Real estate taxes 26.0 23.5 2.5 10.7 % 50.1 46.3 3.8 8.2 % Supplies and repairs 20.6 19.1 1.5 7.5 % 35.5 32.4 3.1 9.7 % Utilities 17.2 17.5 (0.3 ) (1.9) % 33.3 31.2 2.1 6.6 % Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance 10.9 12.5 (1.6 ) (12.6) % 21.4 24.1 (2.7 ) (11.4) % Other 16.4 13.9 2.5 18.7 % 26.2 23.4 2.8 11.9 % Total Same Property Operating Expenses $ 129.9 $ 125.1 $ 4.8 3.9 % $ 235.3 $ 226.3 $ 9.0 3.9 %





As of June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 MH RV MH RV Other Information Number of properties(b) 281 156 281 156 Sites MH and annual RV sites 96,900 31,150 96,810 30,250 Transient RV sites N/A 22,230 N/A 23,140 Total 96,900 53,380 96,810 53,390 MH and Annual RV Occupancy Occupancy(c) 97.6 % 100.0 % 97.0 % 100.0 % Average monthly base rent per site $ 730 $ 677 $ 693 $ 645 % Change of monthly base rent(d) 5.3 % 5.0 % N/A N/A Rental Program Statistics included in MH Number of occupied sites, end of period(e) 11,380 N/A 10,170 N/A Monthly rent per site – MH rental program $ 1,363 N/A $ 1,328 N/A % Change(d) 2.7 % N/A N/A N/A

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(c) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.2% at June 30, 2025, up 50 basis points from 97.7% at June 30, 2024. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points year over year, to 99.0% at June 30, 2025, from 97.5% at June 30, 2024.

(d) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(e) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 % Change(c) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 % Change(c) Financial Information(b) Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 27.2 $ 26.0 4.7 % $ 52.5 $ 50.4 4.1 % Real property - transient 17.0 14.4 18.3 % 18.8 17.0 10.8 % Total Same Property operating revenues 44.2 40.4 9.5 % 71.3 67.4 5.8 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(a) 21.1 19.4 8.8 % 38.1 35.8 6.5 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 23.1 $ 21.0 10.2 % $ 33.2 $ 31.6 5.0 %





As of June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Other Information Number of properties 51 51 Sites UK sites 16,730 16,670 UK transient sites 3,430 3,530 Occupancy(d) 90.5 % 90.2 % Average monthly base rent per site $ 584 $ 554 % change in monthly base rent(c) 5.3 % N/A

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.3359 and $1.2973 USD per pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 40 basis points year over year, to 90.6% at June 30, 2025, from 91.0% at June 30, 2024.

Home Sales Summary

($ in millions, except for average selling price)





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 % Change June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 % Change Financial Information North America Home sales $ 41.8 $ 58.2 (28.2) % $ 70.5 $ 91.0 (22.5) % Home cost and selling expenses 35.0 45.0 (22.2) % 59.5 71.2 (16.4) % NOI(a) $ 6.8 $ 13.2 (48.5) % $ 11.0 $ 19.8 (44.4) % NOI margin %(a) 16.3 % 22.7 % 15.6 % 21.8 % UK Home sales $ 58.3 $ 49.3 18.3 % $ 96.8 $ 85.4 13.3 % Home cost and selling expenses 41.8 31.8 31.4 % 69.9 57.5 21.6 % NOI(a) $ 16.5 $ 17.5 (5.7) % $ 26.9 $ 27.9 (3.6) % NOI margin %(a) 28.3 % 35.5 % 27.8 % 32.7 % Total Home sales $ 100.1 $ 107.5 (6.9) % $ 167.3 $ 176.4 (5.2) % Home cost and selling expenses 76.8 76.8 — % 129.4 128.7 0.5 % NOI(a) $ 23.3 $ 30.7 (24.1) % $ 37.9 $ 47.7 (20.5) % NOI margin %(a) 23.3 % 28.6 % 22.7 % 27.0 % Other information Units Sold: North America 480 623 (23.0) % 827 950 (12.9) % UK 805 787 2.3 % 1,419 1,408 0.8 % Total home sales 1,285 1,410 (8.9) % 2,246 2,358 (4.7) % Average Selling Price: North America $ 87,083 $ 93,419 (6.8) % $ 85,248 $ 95,789 (11.0) % UK $ 72,422 $ 62,643 15.6 % $ 68,217 $ 60,653 12.5 %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





Resident Move-outs % of Total Sites Number of Move-outs Leased Sites, Net(b) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2025 - YTD as of June 30 4.2 % (a) 5,698 474 173 654 824 2024 4.3 % 7,050 3,209 447 1,554 1,700 2023 3.6 % 6,590 3,268 564 2,001 2,296

(a) Percentage calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.

(b) Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Property Name Property Type Number of Properties* Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces* State, Province or Country Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds Month DISPOSITIONS First Quarter 2025 RV Portfolio(a) RV 2 815 Various $ 92.9 January MH Portfolio MH 3 136 FL 27.8 March Second Quarter 2025 Sun Retreats Millbrook RV 1 394 IL 3.5 April Safe Harbor Marinas - Initial Closing Marina 123 43,143 Various 5,250.0 April Safe Harbor Marinas - Delayed Consent Subsidiaries Marina 6 1,770 Various 136.7 May / June Total Dispositions to Date 135 46,258 $ 5,510.9

(a) Total sales proceeds include the disposition of two operating properties and two development properties that were owned by the Company along with the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional properties in which the Company had provided financing to the developer.

Capital Expenditures and Investments(a)

(amounts in millions)





Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 MH / RV UK Total MH / RV UK Total MH / RV UK Total Recurring Capital Expenditures(b) $ 22.1 $ 5.7 $ 27.8 $ 54.5 $ 13.5 $ 68.0 $ 51.8 $ — $ 51.8 Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures(b) Lot Modifications $ 17.0 $ 1.2 $ 18.2 $ 35.5 $ 1.7 $ 37.2 $ 54.9 $ — $ 54.9 Growth Projects 5.9 1.3 7.2 11.5 4.8 16.3 21.6 — 21.6 Rebranding — 0.5 0.5 — 3.1 3.1 4.7 — 4.7 Acquisitions 5.1 4.5 9.6 36.2 13.5 49.7 115.1 67.3 182.4 Expansion and Development 37.5 12.2 49.7 105.2 17.8 123.0 247.4 2.9 250.3 Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures 65.5 19.7 85.2 188.4 40.9 229.3 443.7 70.2 513.9 Total $ 87.6 $ 25.4 $ 113.0 $ 242.9 $ 54.4 $ 297.3 $ 495.5 $ 70.2 $ 565.7

(a) Represents capital expenditures and investments related to the Company's continuing operations and excludes activity related to Safe Harbor Marinas, which is classified within discontinued operations.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Capitalization Overview

(Shares and units in thousands, dollar amounts in millions, except for *)





As of June 30, 2025 Common Equivalent Shares Share Price* Capitalization Equity and Enterprise Value Common shares 125,858 $ 126.49 $ 15,919.8 Convertible securities Common OP units 2,823 $ 126.49 357.1 Preferred OP units 2,406 $ 126.49 304.3 Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization(a) 131,087 16,581.2 Plus: Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet 4,283.5 Total capitalization 20,864.7 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - continuing operations (889.8 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - discontinued operations (4.1 ) Enterprise Value(b) $ 19,970.8 Weighted Average Maturity

(in years)* Debt Outstanding Debt Mortgage loans payable 9.0 $ 2,451.6 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(c) 12.8 46.6 Unsecured debt 5.6 1,785.3 Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheet 7.6 4,283.5 Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts / premiums on debt 21.8 Total Debt $ 4,305.3 Corporate Debt Rating and Outlook Moody's Baa2 | Stable S&P BBB+ | Stable

(a) Refer to "Securities" within Definitions and Notes for additional information related to the Company's securities outstanding.

(b) Refer to "Enterprise Value" and "Net Debt" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(d)

Summary of Outstanding Debt

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Debt Outstanding Weighted Average Interest Rate(a)* Maturity Date* Secured Debt: Mortgage loans payable $ 2,451.6 3.64 % Various Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(b) 46.6 8.55 % Various Total Secured Debt 2,498.2 3.73 % Unsecured Debt: Senior Unsecured Notes: 2028 senior unsecured notes 447.8 2.29 % November 2028 2031 senior unsecured notes 743.9 2.70 % July 2031 2032 senior unsecured notes 593.6 3.61 % April 2032 Total Unsecured Debt 1,785.3 2.90 % Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheets 4,283.5 3.38 % Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs, discounts / premiums on debt, and fair value adjustments(a) 21.8 Total debt $ 4,305.3

(a) Includes the effect of amortizing deferred financing costs, unsecured note discounts, and fair value adjustments on the Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables.

(b) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Debt Maturities(a)

(amounts in millions, except for *)





As of June 30, 2025 Year Mortgage Loans Payable(b) Principal Amortization Secured Borrowings on Collateralized Receivables(c)(d) Senior

Unsecured Notes Total 2025 $ — $ 23.4 $ 1.1 $ — $ 24.5 2026 492.0 40.6 2.3 — 534.9 2027 — 34.9 2.5 — 37.4 2028 175.7 38.8 2.7 450.0 667.2 2029 310.7 38.2 2.9 — 351.8 Thereafter 815.8 492.1 31.6 1,350.0 2,689.5 Total $ 1,794.2 $ 668.0 $ 43.1 $ 1,800.0 $ 4,305.3

(a) Debt maturities include the unamortized deferred financing costs, discount / premiums, and fair value adjustments associated with outstanding debt.

(b) For the Mortgage loans payable maturing between 2025 - 2029:

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Weighted average interest rate — % 3.76 % — % 3.97 % 3.16 %

(c) Balance at June 30, 2025 excludes fair value adjustments of $3.5 million.

(d) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Debt Analysis





As of June 30, 2025 Select Credit Ratios Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(a) 2.9 x Net Debt / Enterprise Value(a) 17.0 % Net Debt / Gross Assets(a) 20.1 % Unencumbered Assets / Total Assets 80.7 % Floating rate debt / total debt(b) N/A(c) Coverage Ratios TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / Interest 3.8 x TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / Interest + Preferred distributions + Preferred stock distribution 3.8 x Senior Credit Facility Covenants(d) Requirement Maximum leverage ratio <65.0 % 17.9 % Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio >1.40 x 3.25 x Maximum secured leverage ratio <40.0 % 11.3 % Senior Unsecured Note Covenants Requirement Total debt / Total assets ≤60.0 % 26.0 % Secured debt / Total assets ≤40.0 % 15.1 % Consolidated income available for debt service / Debt service ≥1.50 x 7.48 x Unencumbered total asset value / Total unsecured debt ≥150.0 % 743.9 %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Percentage includes the impact of hedge activities.

(c) As of June 30, 2025, the Company has no floating rate debt.

(d) As of June 30, 2025, the Company did not have any borrowings outstanding under the senior credit facility.

Definitions and Notes

Acquisition and Other Transaction Costs - In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 6, 'Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations' represent (a) nonrecurring integration expenses associated with acquisitions during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, (b) costs associated with potential acquisitions that will not close, (c) expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy, and (d) other non-recurring transaction costs. Within this same reconciliation on page 6, 'Acquisition and other transaction costs - discontinued operations' primarily represent non-recurring transaction costs that are directly attributable to the Safe Harbor Sale and nonrecurring integration expenses associated with acquisitions.

Asset Impairments - In the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations on page 5, the Company recorded asset impairment charges of $166.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, consisting of asset impairment charges of $132.7 million to reduce the carrying value of three development properties in the UK, and asset impairment charges of $32.2 million to reduce the carrying value of three RV properties in the US and Canada, in each case driven by the Company's contemplated change in strategic plan for these properties.

Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations - In February 2025, the Company entered into the Safe Harbor Sale, which represents a strategic shift in operations that is expected to have a major effect on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the results of the Marina business and assets and liabilities included in the disposition are presented as held for sale and as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company completed the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale, which generated pre-tax proceeds of approximately $5.25 billion, net of transaction costs. The subsequent closing of the transfer of 15 Delayed Consent Subsidiaries with an aggregate agreed value of approximately $250.0 million was further subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents. Subsequent to the initial closing through June 30, 2025, the Company completed the sale of six Delayed Consent Subsidiaries for $136.7 million. In connection with the closings of the Safe Harbor Sale and the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries, the Company recorded a gain on sale of $1.4 billion within Income from discontinued operations, net during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The transfer of nine Delayed Consent Subsidiaries with an aggregate agreed value of approximately $117.5 million remains subject to the receipt of third-party consents. The Company anticipates that the disposition of most or all of the remaining Delayed Consent Subsidiaries will occur during the three months ending September 30, 2025. The assets and liabilities of Safe Harbor Marinas, including the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries subsequent to the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale, are presented as "Held for sale" and its operations and cash flows are presented as discontinued operations.

The following table sets forth a summary of assets and liabilities attributable to discontinued operations related to Safe Harbor Marinas (in millions):

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Land $ 1.1 $ 1,049.5 Land improvements and buildings 117.4 2,401.9 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 8.9 369.2 Investment property 127.4 3,820.6 Accumulated depreciation (31.1 ) (512.6 ) Investment property, net 96.3 3,308.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4.1 6.8 Notes and other receivables, net 1.9 53.9 Goodwill 12.0 541.7 Other intangible assets, net 1.7 236.4 Other assets, net 5.1 267.7 Total assets attributable to discontinued operations, net $ 121.1 $ 4,414.5 Liabilities Advanced reservation deposits and rent $ 5.9 $ 81.6 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 10.5 44.3 Other liabilities 20.2 161.0 Total liabilities attributable to discontinued operations, net $ 36.6 $ 286.9

The following table sets forth a summary of the operating results included within Income from discontinued operations, net related to Safe Harbor Marinas (in millions):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues Real property $ 40.0 $ 118.8 $ 143.1 $ 215.2 Service, retail, dining and entertainment 54.8 148.1 163.1 252.6 Interest, brokerage commissions and other, net 0.3 0.9 1.6 2.0 Total Revenues 95.1 267.8 307.8 469.8 Expenses Property operating and maintenance 14.8 35.9 52.2 69.6 Real estate tax 2.1 5.2 7.9 11.0 Service, retail, dining and entertainment 50.0 133.7 153.9 233.4 General and administrative 2.3 15.6 18.4 32.2 Transaction costs(1) 48.0 — 62.6 — Business combination costs — 0.2 — 0.2 Depreciation, amortization and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (0.3 ) 49.8 36.1 94.1 Asset impairments 0.2 1.0 2.3 1.9 Total Expenses 117.1 241.4 333.4 442.4 Income / (Loss) Before Other Items (22.0 ) 26.4 (25.6 ) 27.4 Gain on disposition of properties, net 1,445.0 — 1,445.0 — Other income / (expense), net(2) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (14.8 ) 9.9 Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes 1,422.8 25.9 1,404.6 37.3 Current tax expense (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.4 ) Income from discontinued operations, net $ 1,422.5 $ 25.7 $ 1,404.0 $ 36.9

(1) Represents legal and advisory fees, employee separation costs, and other transaction costs associated with the Safe Harbor Sale.

(2) During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a contingent consideration expense of $14.6 million related to a tax protection agreement that the Company entered into with former owners of certain Marina properties at the time of acquisition. The tax protection agreement stipulates that the Company indemnify those owners for certain tax obligations incurred related to the sale of certain Marina properties. As a result of the Safe Harbor Sale, the Company concluded that our tax liability to the former owners was probable of being realized and estimable.

Capital Expenditures and Investment Activity - The Company classifies its investments in properties into the following categories:

Recurring Capital Expenditures - Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing items used to operate the communities. Recurring capital expenditures at the Company's MH, RV, and UK properties include major road, driveway and pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing streetlights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is one thousand dollars.





- Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing items used to operate the communities. Recurring capital expenditures at the Company's MH, RV, and UK properties include major road, driveway and pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing streetlights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is one thousand dollars. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures - The following investment and reinvestment activities are non-recurring in nature:



Lot Modifications - consist of expenditures incurred to modify the foundational structures required to set up a new home after a previous home has been removed. These expenditures are necessary to create a revenue stream from a new site renter and often improve the quality of the community. Other lot modification expenditures include land improvements added to annual RV sites to aid in the conversion of transient RV guests to annual contracts. See page 13 for move-out rates.



Growth Projects - consist of revenue-generating or expense-reducing activities at the properties. These include, but are not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, or amenity upgrades, such as the addition of a garage or shed, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.



Rebranding - includes new signage at the Company's RV communities and costs of building an RV mobile application and updated website.



Acquisitions - Total acquisition investments represent the purchase price paid for operating properties (detailed for the current calendar year on page 14), the purchase price paid for land parcels for future ground-up development and expansion activity, and any capital improvements identified during due diligence from the acquisition date through the third year of ownership needed to bring acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards.





- The following investment and reinvestment activities are non-recurring in nature:

Capital improvements subsequent to acquisition often require 24 to 36 months to complete after closing. At MH, RV, and UK properties, capital improvements include upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street lighting systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovations including larger decks, heaters and furniture; new maintenance facilities; lot modifications; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the components of total acquisition investment are as follows, excluding discontinued operations (in millions):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 MH and RV UK Total Capital improvements to recent property acquisitions $ 4.1 $ 4.5 $ 8.6 Other acquisitions 1.0 — 1.0 Total acquisition investments $ 5.1 $ 4.5 $ 9.6

Expansions and Developments - consist primarily of construction costs such as roads, activities, and amenities, and costs necessary to complete site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks, and landscaping at the Company's MH, RV, and UK communities. Expenditures also include costs to rebuild after damage has been incurred at MH, RV, or UK properties, and research and development.





Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Includes cash and cash equivalents of $573.4 million as of June 30, 2025, that was held in escrow accounts and restricted from general use. The restricted cash and cash equivalents include $565.3 million that has been designated to fund potential future MH and RV acquisitions under 1031 exchange transactions.

Enterprise Value - Equals total equity market capitalization, plus total indebtedness reported on the Company's balance sheet and less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP - U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Home Sales Contribution to FFO - The reconciliation of NOI from home sales to FFO from home sales for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows (in millions):

Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 MH UK Total MH UK Total Home Sales NOI $ 6.8 $ 16.5 $ 23.3 $ 11.0 $ 26.9 $ 37.9 (Gain) / loss on dispositions of assets, net (4.1 ) 0.1 (4.0 ) (7.7 ) (0.2 ) (7.9 ) FFO contribution from home sales $ 2.7 $ 16.6 $ 19.3 $ 3.3 $ 26.7 $ 30.0

Interest expense - The following is a summary of the components of the Company's interest expense (in millions):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest on secured debt, senior unsecured notes, senior credit facility, unsecured term loan and interest rate swaps $ 51.8 $ 83.6 $ 127.3 $ 167.5 Lease related interest expense 3.7 3.6 7.2 7.1 Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt (premium) / discounts and (gains) / losses on hedges 1.2 1.6 2.9 3.4 Senior credit facility commitment fees and other finance related charges 1.7 2.0 3.5 4.0 Capitalized interest expense (1.2 ) (2.2 ) (2.6 ) (4.9 ) Interest expense before interest on secured borrowings 57.2 88.6 138.3 177.1 Interest expense on secured borrowings on collateralized receivables 1.0 1.2 2.0 2.4 Interest expense, per Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 58.2 $ 89.8 $ 140.3 $ 179.5

NAREIT - The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts is the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate and capital markets. More information is available at www.reit.com.

Net Debt - The carrying value of debt, plus, unamortized premiums, discounts, and deferred financing costs, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Other adjustments, net - In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 6, Other adjustments, net - continuing operations consists of the following (in millions):

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Deferred tax benefit $ (32.1 ) $ (3.7 ) $ (37.3 ) $ (9.4 ) Litigation activity 1.5 1.0 1.5 1.0 Contingent consideration activity 0.7 (1.0 ) (5.3 ) 1.3 Cash flow hedge gains from debt extinguishments (7.4 ) — (7.4 ) — Long term lease termination (gains) / losses (25.7 ) 1.1 (25.5 ) 1.1 Severance costs 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.8 Accelerated deferred compensation amortization 0.8 0.5 2.0 0.7 ERP implementation expense 0.8 0.7 1.8 1.4 Other 0.4 0.1 1.1 0.1 Other adjustments, net - continuing operations $ (60.8 ) $ (1.0 ) $ (68.7 ) $ (3.0 )

In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 6, Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations consists of an expense of $14.6 million related to a contingent consideration liability associated with the Safe Harbor Sale, and income of $10.4 million related to a litigation settlement gain during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, at the Company's Marina business.

Other income / (expense), net - In the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations on page 5, Other income / (expense), net consists of the following (in millions):