Inoxoft Launches Offline AI Tool for On-Device Text Classification

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inoxoft , a custom software development company, has announced the release of WhiteLightning , an open-source CLI tool that enables developers to train and run fast, lightweight text classifiers entirely offline. This tool doesn’t rely on cloud APIs or large LLMs at runtime.

Built over a year by Inoxoft’s AI and ML engineering team, WhiteLightning was created to address a growing need : delivering intelligent, privacy-safe NLP to edge devices, embedded systems, and offline environments. Using a novel teacher-student approach, the tool distills LLM-generated synthetic data into compact ONNX models under 1 MB in size, ready to run anywhere.

“We built WhiteLightning to give developers full control over NLP and without the usual trade-offs,” said Liubomyr Pohreliuk, CEO at Inoxoft. “You don’t need a 175B model on standby. You need something that works offline, fast, and reliably, something you can ship.”

Why it matters

Drastically lower cost . The tool uses LLMs just once for training (around one cent per task), avoiding ongoing per-query API fees.

. The tool uses LLMs just once for training (around one cent per task), avoiding ongoing per-query API fees. Compact model size . It’s small enough to fit inside mobile apps, routers, or embedded devices.

. It’s small enough to fit inside mobile apps, routers, or embedded devices. Runs on minimal hardware . WhiteLightning is made for edge environments like Raspberry Pi or older phones.

. WhiteLightning is made for edge environments like Raspberry Pi or older phones. Fast and efficient . The solution processes thousands of inputs per second on standard CPUs.

. The solution processes thousands of inputs per second on standard CPUs. Cross-platform ready . This means consistent output across Python, Rust, Swift, and more.

. This means consistent output across Python, Rust, Swift, and more. Truly offline. There are no cloud dependencies, data leaks, or vendor lock-in.

Under the hood

LLM-to-edge distillation . Converts task prompts into synthetic data, then a fast ONNX model.



. Converts task prompts into synthetic data, then a fast ONNX model. CLI-first experience . Simple Docker-based tool, one command to generate classifiers.

. Simple Docker-based tool, one command to generate classifiers. Multi-language runtime compatibility . Supports Rust, Swift, Node.js, Dart, and more.

. Supports Rust, Swift, Node.js, Dart, and more. GitHub-native DevOps . CI/CD with Flake8, Pytest, pre-commit hooks, test matrix in GitHub Actions

. CI/CD with Flake8, Pytest, pre-commit hooks, test matrix in GitHub Actions Secure by design – No local Python dependencies, environment-variable-based API handling.



WhiteLightning is not a hosted SaaS. It’s a production-grade CLI utility aimed at engineers who want precise, controllable, local-first AI capabilities without extra infrastructure.





Built and backed by Inoxoft

WhiteLightning is developed and actively maintained by Inoxoft’s ML engineers and OSS team:

Open-source license . GPL-3.0 for the tool, MIT for generated models.



. GPL-3.0 for the tool, MIT for generated models. Community-led roadmap . Feature discussions and dev chat on Discord.

. Feature discussions and dev chat on Discord. Deployment-ready Docker image . ghcr.io/inoxoft/whitelightning

. ghcr.io/inoxoft/whitelightning Public CI/CD. All PRs tested through GitHub Actions, cross-runtime validations included

Try it yourself

WhiteLightning is available on GitHub with full documentation, test examples, and deployment templates.

Explore the Repo

Read the Docs

For developers who need real-world NLP—fast, free, and fully offline—WhiteLightning offers a clean, powerful alternative to hosted LLMs.

