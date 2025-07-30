Capilea Mexico Celebrates 11,550 Successful Hair Graft Patients, Highlighting Mexico as a Safe Premier Destination for Hair Transplants

Tijuana, BC , July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capilea Mexico, a leader in international hair restoration with over 25 years of experience, announced today it has successfully treated more than 11,550 hair graft patients. This milestone underscores Mexico’s growing reputation as a premier and safe destination for high-quality, affordable hair transplant procedures. With state-of-the-art facilities and internationally certified specialists, Capilea Mexico is at the forefront of the country’s thriving medical tourism sector.





NewCity Medical Plaza - Tijuana, MX

Capilea Mexico Highlights: Why Choose Mexico for Hair Transplants?

With over 25 years of experience in the field and locations in 13 countries, Capilea is a leading hair restoration medical center. Mexico has emerged as a leading destination for hair transplants, attracting patients from around the globe. The country's reputation for high-quality medical care, combined with affordable pricing, makes it an attractive option for those seeking hair restoration solutions. Capilea Mexico, exemplifies the excellence found in Mexican healthcare, offering advanced FUE hair transplant procedures in state-of-the-art facilities.

Patients are drawn to Mexico not only for the expertise of its medical professionals but also for the opportunity to recover in a beautiful and culturally rich environment. The cost of hair transplant procedures in Mexico is significantly lower than in many Western countries, without compromising on quality or safety. This affordability, coupled with the expertise of renowned specialists like Dr. Héctor Treviño and Dr. Carlos Rodríguez, positions Mexico as a top choice for medical tourists.

Travel Tips and Considerations

Traveling to Mexico for a hair transplant requires careful planning to ensure a smooth and successful experience. Patients are advised to research their chosen clinic thoroughly, verifying the credentials of the medical team and the facility's accreditation. Capilea Mexico, with its certified professionals and cutting-edge technology, provides a reliable option for those considering this journey.

It is also important for patients to consider the logistics of their trip, including travel arrangements, accommodation, and post-operative care. Many clinics, including Capilea Mexico, offer comprehensive packages that assist with these aspects, ensuring a stress-free experience for international patients. Capilea operates numerous branches throughout Latin America and has extended its reach to Spain, strengthening its international profile.

Capilea Mexico's Tijuana location within NewCity Medical Plaza is a game-changer for individuals in the United States seeking high-quality and affordable hair transplant solutions. Situated an mere few minutes' walk from the San Ysidro border crossing, patients from San Diego and across the U.S. can seamlessly access Capilea's services. NewCity Medical Plaza itself is a comprehensive medical tourism destination, boasting a luxurious hotel, diverse dining options, and a wide array of medical specialists, ensuring a comfortable and all-inclusive experience for patients and their companions. The close proximity to San Diego eliminates the hassle and extensive travel often associated with international medical procedures, making Capilea Mexico an ideal choice for those prioritizing convenience and peace of mind.

International patients can also choose to undergo their hair transplant procedures at Capilea’s Monterrey and Mexico City facilities, enjoying the same certified expertise and comprehensive care. These additional locations provide greater flexibility and convenience for patients traveling from different regions, further strengthening Capilea’s reputation as a leading hair restoration provider throughout Mexico.

Important Safety and Health Considerations

Safety and health are paramount when considering a hair transplant abroad. Patients should ensure that their chosen clinic adheres to international standards of hygiene and patient care. Capilea Mexico prides itself on maintaining rigorous safety protocols, providing peace of mind to its patients.

Dr. Héctor Treviño, Medical Director of Capilea México, emphasizes the importance of choosing a reputable clinic: "At Capilea, we are committed to restoring not just hair, but confidence. Our team of specialists is dedicated to delivering exceptional results while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our patients."

With its combination of expert care, affordable pricing, and the allure of a vibrant cultural experience, Mexico continues to be a favored destination for those seeking hair restoration solutions. Capilea Mexico stands at the forefront of this trend, offering unparalleled service and expertise to its patients.

Hair Transplant Before and After

About Capilea Mexico



Capilea is a premier hair restoration medical center with over 25 years of experience, operating state-of-the-art clinics across Latin America and Spain. The center is renowned for its expertise in advanced FUE hair transplant procedures, as well as PRP therapy and specialized hair loss treatments. Headquartered in Mexico, Capilea runs modern facilities in Monterrey, Tijuana, and Mexico City. Led by distinguished specialists—Dr. Héctor Treviño, Dr. Carlos Rodríguez, and Dr. Benjamín Pérez—Capilea has successfully treated over 11,550 hair graft patients, restoring more than 52,120,000 strands of hair for both domestic and international clients. Its team of certified professionals delivers comprehensive, premium-quality care using the latest advances in technology. With a growing footprint throughout Latin America and now Spain, Capilea remains dedicated to restoring not just hair, but also patient confidence, providing world-class hair restoration solutions with a personal touch.

Press inquiries

Capilea Mexico

https://capileamexico.com/en/

Dr. Héctor Treviño

admin@capileamexico.com

NewCity Medical Plaza

P.º del Centenario 9580-Piso 2106, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.youtube.com/embed/_lGc6PUkZJI