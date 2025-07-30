The Tile Shop Debuts Exclusive Designer Tile Collection With Artist Laura Park

The new collaboration brings Park’s vibrant, painterly aesthetic to tile for the first time





MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive new collaboration with acclaimed artist and designer Laura Park. The Tile Shop x Laura Park, available now, showcases Park’s signature bold brushwork, joyful color palettes, and modern abstract style across a fresh, artistic range of tiles crafted to bring warmth and creativity to every corner of the home.

“We are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Laura Park,” said Kirsty Froelich, Senior Director of Design and Product Development at The Tile Shop. “Her stunning artwork comes to life beautifully on tile, bringing a rich, artistic, and coastal vibe that instantly elevates any space. Her captivating collection is expansive, giving our customers the opportunity to design the perfect space—filled with beauty, inspiration, and joyful character.”

Available now at all U.S. Tile Shop showrooms and online at tileshop.com , each piece in the collection captures the energy and movement of Park’s original artworks in tile formats that translate effortlessly to walls and floors. With a carefully curated palette of uplifting yet versatile tones—ranging from ocean-inspired blues to neutral taupes and whites—these tiles were created to mix and match across rooms and design styles, from bold feature walls to quiet, artful accents.

“I’m so excited to partner with The Tile Shop and see my designs take on new life in tile, because tile has the power to truly define a space,” said Park. “My tiles are designed to work together and offer flexibility in layout and design. I hope people use them to create spaces that inspire them and bring joy.”

Park, a self-taught artist whose work is rooted in a lifelong love of interior design, textiles, and color, approached the collection with the intention of turning tile into art for the home. From bathrooms and kitchens to living areas and entryways, the collection offers options for every surface—and every style of self-expression.

“For me, art is about bringing joy into the everyday,” said Park. “Every tile in the collection is meant to brighten your space with beauty and cheer.”

In addition to The Tile Shop x Laura Park, the retailer’s growing portfolio of exclusive collections includes collaborations with celebrated designers Alison Victoria, Jeffrey Alan Marks, Kelli Fontana, Nikki Chu, and Nate Berkus (launching fall 2026), as well as heritage brands Laura Ashley and Morris & Co.

ABOUT LAURA PARK

Laura Park’s signature patterns bring her original artwork to life, with bold brushstrokes and vibrant colors weaving together into playful, abstract prints. A self-taught artist, Laura’s creative journey began in her grandmother’s art studio and evolved through her travels and experience in the world of interiors. In 2016, she founded Laura Park Designs, transforming her digital patterns into textiles. What started as a collection of signature pillows has since blossomed into a diverse range of products, including bedding, fabric, wallpaper, lifestyle accessories, and tabletop décor—each piece a reflection of Laura’s unique blend of artistry and modern design. Explore the full collection at lauraparkdesigns.com .

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 141 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). For more information, visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

