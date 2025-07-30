Legendary Artist Carlos Vives Surprises Colombian Youth with Unforgettable Visit

SANTA MARTA, Colombia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA MARTA, Colombia - Iconic Colombian singer and songwriter Carlos Vives made an surprise visit today to a group of young musicians in his hometown of Santa Marta. The youth, who participate in programs operated by the global nonprofit Children International, were in the middle of a rehearsal when the beloved artist walked in singing along to one of his most famous songs, “La Tierra del Olvido.”

The orchestra members – youth between the ages of 8 and 19 – are part of Children International’s Colombia Wind Orchestra. Their rehearsal came to a sudden halt as the students erupted in cheers upon seeing and hearing Vives.

Vives secretly planned today’s visit in coordination with Children International Colombia staff after the nonprofit posted a video in early July, in which members of the youth orchestra shared how much he inspired them, then performed one of his signature songs. The video quickly gained attention on social media, ultimately reaching Vives and his team, who contacted Children International and asked to arrange a meeting.

"When I saw the video of the youth inviting me to sing with them, it was the first encounter I had with the orchestra. It was very exciting,” Vives said. “And seeing them be part of an orchestra, seeing them empowered, is very important to me, because music is a wonderful tool that helps us express who we are."

Widely celebrated for blending traditional Colombian vallenato with contemporary pop and rock, Vives’ career spans more than three decades. He is one of Latin America’s most beloved and influential artists, known for honoring his Colombian heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern Latin music – earning him global acclaim and numerous accolades, including multiple GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Awards.

“His visit is an incredibly meaningful moment for our youth and our staff,” said Hermelinda Guarin Restrepo, Country Director of Children International Colombia. “It will encourage them to dream bigger and reach higher.”

Children International’s Santa Marta community center was an ideal location for the global superstar’s visit, given that it’s not too far from where Vives lived during his childhood. Additionally, the Colombia Wind Orchestra, funded primarily by the Sally and Dick Roberts Coyote Foundation, is a part of Children International’s child and youth development programming that is unique to Colombia.

“We are convinced that through music, children and youth develop lifelong skills – teamwork, self-esteem, responsibility, communication, creativity, empathy and respect, among others,” said Guarín Restrepo of Children International Colombia. “Being part of an orchestra also allows them to build strong friendships in safe, supportive environments.”

Once the initial excitement began to settle, orchestra members performed a series of pieces for Vives over the course of an hour. He offered them feedback, shared stories from his own youth as a music lover, and connected with the students in a way they’ll never forget.

The visit was especially meaningful for Children International staff given Vives’ longstanding commitment to youth empowerment through his own nonprofit organization, Fundación Tras La Perla, which promotes sustainable social and cultural development for children and families in Santa Marta and the surrounding region.

“His dedication to his nonprofit, Fundación Tras La Perla – and now to Children International – is a gift to the children and youth of this entire community,” Guarín Restrepo said. “Today he left a mark that will inspire and empower these young people to break the cycle of generational poverty – and to one day give back themselves.”

About Children International

Children International is a global nonprofit organization that delivers child and youth development programs to help break the cycle of generational poverty. With operations in 10 countries — including the United States, where it is headquartered, and Colombia — the organization uses a personalized approach to provide access to healthcare, education, mentorship, and life and job skills to help young people thrive through the first two decades of life and prepare for sustainable employment. Children International Colombia serves more than 21,000 children and youth across three major cities: Cartagena, Barranquilla and Santa Marta. In addition to Colombia and the U.S., Children International also works in Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, India, Guatemala, Mexico, the Philippines and Zambia. To learn more, visit children.org.

