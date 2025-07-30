Veterinary practice management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global veterinary practice management software market was valued at USD 818 million in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Veterinary Practice Management Software Market Summary

Veterinary Practice Management Software Market Report Attributes Details Veterinary Practice Management Software Market Size (2024) USD 818 Million Veterinary Practice Management Software Market Size (2030) USD 1.3 Billion CAGR 8% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Veterinary Practice Management Software Market Size

Further, the US held the majority share in the global veterinary practice management software market and is likely to remain the leading region, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% within this market, during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Rising Pet Ownership: Increasing global rates of pet adoption, especially in developed markets, are driving demand for veterinary services and, consequently, for efficient practice management solutions.

Growing Animal Health Expenditure: Higher spending on animal healthcare and expanding pet insurance coverage, particularly in North America and Europe, are fueling the need for sophisticated billing, invoicing, and insurance management features in VPMS.

Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption: The shift toward cloud/web-based software is accelerating due to its scalability, remote accessibility, real-time updates, and reduced IT infrastructure costs. Practices are seeking integrated, mobile-accessible platforms that streamline clinical and administrative workflows.

Complexity of Veterinary Operations: As veterinary practices grow in size and scope, the need for comprehensive solutions that manage scheduling, medical records, inventory, and billing has increased.



Opportunities

Cloud-Based Solutions and Digital Transformation: There is strong momentum toward cloud/web-based VPMS, offering scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility.

Rising Pet Ownership and Animal Health Expenditure: Increasing global pet ownership and higher spending on animal health are fueling demand for efficient practice management tools

Advanced Functionalities and Client Engagement. Scope of differentiation through advanced features such as:

Automated billing and insurance claims Inventory management Client communication and marketing tools Mobile access and real-time data analytics







Cloud/Web-based segment dominated the Veterinary Practice Management Software Market by Delivery Mode in 2024

Cloud/web-based solutions dominated veterinary practice management software by delivery mode in 2024 because of their adaptability, ease of access, and capacity to automate processes across locations. For instance, VETport and Daysmart Vet provide easy-to-use, cloud-based platforms that allow clinics to schedule appointments, manage patient records, bill, and control inventory from any internet-enabled device, freeing up administrative time and enhancing workflow efficiency. Mass veterinary chains such as Banfield Pet Hospital and VCA Animal Hospitals depend on proprietary cloud-based systems for uniform care, real-time data exchange, and effective management across hundreds of clinics. Such solutions also enable seamless integration with diagnostic equipment, telemedicine, and client communication capabilities, further popularizing them in the sector.

Appointment Scheduling Segment held the largest market share in 2024, accounting for a significant market share in Veterinary Practice Management Software market by Functionality.

In 2024, appointment scheduling held the largest market share among functionalities in the global veterinary practice management software market. This dominance is attributed to the rising number of pet owners seeking timely veterinary care, increased awareness of preventive animal health, and the need for efficient management of high patient volumes in clinics and hospitals. Appointment scheduling modules are widely adopted because they streamline booking processes, reduce administrative workload, minimize missed appointments, and improve overall client satisfaction—making them essential for both large hospitals and smaller practices.





North America held the largest market share in Veterinary Practice Management Software Market in the forecast period (2025-2030)

North America accounted for the majority share in the veterinary practice management software market during the forecast period due to a number of important factors. The region is advantaged by high rates of pet ownership, superior veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and strong preventive animal care focus. For instance, large veterinary networks such as Banfield Pet Hospital and VCA Animal Hospitals within the U.S. leverage advanced software platforms to maintain patient files, automate appointment scheduling, and support telemedicine, allowing for productive operations in hundreds of locations. Moreover, the availability of prominent software companies such as IDEXX Laboratories and Covetrus, coupled with widespread usage of cloud-based and telemedicine solutions, further consolidates North America's position as a leading player in this market.





BRAND ANALYSIS: VETERINARY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET

Parameter IDEXX LABORATORIES NORD HEALTH IDEXX LABORATORIES Products IDEXX Cornerstone Provet Cloud ezyVet Core Technology & Model Comprehensive client-server and cloud-based platform, robust EMR, inventory, and diagnostic integration Fully cloud-based, modular, and customizable; supports multi-site practices Cloud-based platform with deep clinical workflow automation and AI-assisted note-taking Integration Capabilities Deep integration with IDEXX diagnostics, lab equipment, imaging, and third-party APIs Broad integration with labs, accounting, pharmacy, and pet parent mobile apps Extensive integrations with IDEXX diagnostics, imaging, lab equipment, and third-party APIs Security & Compliance HIPAA-compliant, enterprise-grade security, regular audits, data encryption GDPR and HIPAA compliance, secure cloud hosting, customizable access controls HIPAA-compliant, enterprise-grade security, encrypted data, regular audits Multisite & Scalability Supports multi-location practices, centralized management, and advanced reporting Supports multi-location and group practices with centralized management Designed for single to enterprise-level, multi-location practices with centralized control User Experience & Support Intuitive dashboard, customizable workflows, extensive training and 24/7 support Clean, intuitive UI, local support teams, dedicated implementation partners Highly customizable workflows, 24/7 support, onboarding, and training resources Key Functionalities Appointment scheduling, EMR, billing, inventory, client communication, analytics, telemedicine Scheduling, patient records, invoicing, lab integration, digital whiteboard, analytics Appointment scheduling, EMR, billing, inventory, client communication, AI-assisted notes Target End Users Large veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, multi-site practices Practices of all sizes, especially multi-site and growing groups General practices, specialty/emergency clinics, corporate groups Revenue (2023-2024) 312.6 Million (Segmental revenue 2024- Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems) $20.5 Million (Segmental revenue 2023- Veterinary Segment) 312.6 Million (Segmental revenue 2024- Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems)

Note: Revenues provided are relevant segmental revenues of the aforementioned companies

(Segmental revenue 2024- Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems) $20.5 Million

(Segmental revenue 2023- Veterinary Segment) 312.6 Million

(Segmental revenue 2024- Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems)

Note: Revenues provided are relevant segmental revenues of the aforementioned companies





