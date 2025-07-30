Kinross reports strong 2025 second-quarter results

Robust margins drive record free cash flow of over $600 million

On track for $650 million in return of capital to shareholders in 2025

Development projects advancing on plan

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2025 second-quarter highlights:

Production 1 of 512,574 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.).

of 512,574 gold equivalent ounces (Au eq. oz.). Production cost of sales 2 of $1,080 per Au eq. oz. sold and attributable production cost of sales 1 of $1,074 per Au eq. oz. sold.

of $1,080 per Au eq. oz. sold and of $1,074 per Au eq. oz. sold. Attributable all-in sustaining cost 1 of $1,493 per Au eq. oz. sold.

of $1,493 per Au eq. oz. sold. Operating cash flow 3 of $992.4 million.

of $992.4 million. Attributable free cash flow 1 record of $646.6 million.

record of $646.6 million. Margins 4 increased by 68% to $2,204 per Au eq. oz. sold compared with Q2 2024, significantly outpacing the rise in the average realized gold price.

increased by 68% to $2,204 per Au eq. oz. sold compared with Q2 2024, significantly outpacing the rise in the average realized gold price. Reported earnings 5 of $530.7 million, or $0.43 per share, with adjusted net earnings 6 of $541.0 million, or $0.44 per share.

of $530.7 million, or $0.43 per share, with of $541.0 million, or $0.44 per share. On track to meet annual guidance: On an attributable basis 1 , Kinross expects to produce 2.0 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per Au eq. oz. 1 of $1,120 (+/- 5%) and all-in sustaining cost 1 of $1,500 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold. Total attributable capital expenditures 1 are forecast to be $1,150 million (+/- 5%).

On an attributable basis , Kinross expects to produce 2.0 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) at a production cost of sales per Au eq. oz. of $1,120 (+/- 5%) and all-in sustaining cost of $1,500 (+/- 5%) per ounce sold. Total attributable capital expenditures are forecast to be $1,150 million (+/- 5%). Cash and cash equivalents of $1,136.5 million, and total liquidity7 of approximately $2.8 billion at June 30, 2025, as both increased significantly quarter-over-quarter.



Return of capital to shareholders:

Since reactivating its share buyback program in April 2025, the Company has re-purchased approximately $225 million in shares to date of the $500 million minimum planned for 2025.

in shares to date of the $500 million minimum planned for 2025. Including its quarterly dividend, Kinross has returned approximately $300 million in capital to shareholders year-to-date.

in capital to shareholders year-to-date. Kinross’ Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2025.



Operations highlights:

Paracatu continued its strong performance and was the highest producing mine in the portfolio.

continued its strong performance and was the highest producing mine in the portfolio. The Tasiast mill is performing well and on track to meet full-year guidance. Mining at the Fennec satellite deposit has commenced.

mill is performing well and on track to meet full-year guidance. Mining at the Fennec satellite deposit has commenced. Bald Mountain had a strong quarter, with higher production and lower cost of sales per ounce sold both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.



Development and exploration projects:

Great Bear ’s Advanced Exploration (AEX) program is progressing on schedule, with construction of surface facilities well underway. For the Main Project, detailed engineering for key infrastructure is advancing well and initial procurement activities have commenced.

’s Advanced Exploration (AEX) program is progressing on schedule, with construction of surface facilities well underway. For the Main Project, detailed engineering for key infrastructure is advancing well and initial procurement activities have commenced. At Round Mountain Phase X , the exploration decline has advanced, with over 4,500 metres developed to date. Underground drilling has progressed well, with results showing strong widths and grades in both the upper and lower exploration targets, and indicating continuation of mineralization down dip outside the original exploration target. Technical studies and detailed engineering are also progressing well.

, the exploration decline has advanced, with over 4,500 metres developed to date. Underground drilling has progressed well, with results showing strong widths and grades in both the upper and lower exploration targets, and indicating continuation of mineralization down dip outside the original exploration target. Technical studies and detailed engineering are also progressing well. At Curlew , drilling continues to intersect high grades and strong widths that could support high-margin production. Extension of the underground declines to target additional high-grade zones is also progressing with over 800 metres developed year-to-date.

, drilling continues to intersect high grades and strong widths that could support high-margin production. Extension of the underground declines to target additional high-grade zones is also progressing with over 800 metres developed year-to-date. At Lobo-Marte, the dedicated project team continues to progress baseline studies to support permitting.

CEO commentary:

J. Paul Rollinson, CEO, made the following comments in relation to 2025 second-quarter results:

“Our portfolio of mines continued to perform well during the quarter contributing to a strong first half of the year and positioning us well to achieve our full-year guidance. The Company delivered a 21% increase in margins of $2,204 compared with Q1 2025, outpacing the 15% increase in the gold price over the same period. We also delivered record free cash flow of approximately $650 million, which increased by 74% compared with the previous quarter.

“Since reactivating our share buyback program earlier this year, we have repurchased $225 million in shares of the $500 million planned for the year, while maintaining our quarterly dividend and significantly strengthening our investment-grade balance sheet.

“We are excited about our pipeline of high-quality development and exploration projects, all of which progressed well during the quarter. We have strong optionality in our substantial resource base and are focused on drilling, technical studies and permitting to advance longer-dated projects into our production profile to extend mine life, with a focus on driving margin growth.

“We are also pleased to have released our 2024 Sustainability Report during the quarter, which provides a transparent and comprehensive account of our reporting in this important area. We continue to be focused on sustainability across all aspects of our business, from operations and growth projects, to exploration and strategic priorities.”

Summary of financial and operating results

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces, per share amounts, and per ounce amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Highlights(a) Total gold equivalent ounces(b) Produced 530,077 535,338 1,059,938 1,062,737 Sold 526,223 520,760 1,050,312 1,043,160 Attributable gold equivalent ounces(b) Produced 512,574 535,338 1,024,662 1,062,737 Sold 508,300 520,760 1,014,864 1,043,160 Gold ounces - sold 519,391 505,122 1,035,659 1,008,726 Silver ounces - sold (000's) 666 1,268 1,367 2,935 Earnings(a) Metal sales $ 1,728.5 $ 1,219.5 $ 3,226.0 $ 2,301.0 Production cost of sales $ 568.4 $ 536.1 $ 1,115.1 $ 1,049.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 262.9 $ 295.8 $ 551.3 $ 566.5 Operating earnings $ 774.8 $ 298.3 $ 1,345.2 $ 491.5 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 530.7 $ 210.9 $ 898.7 $ 317.9 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (basic and diluted) $ 0.43 $ 0.17 $ 0.73 $ 0.26 Adjusted net earnings(c) $ 541.0 $ 174.7 $ 905.0 $ 299.6 Adjusted net earnings per share(c) $ 0.44 $ 0.14 $ 0.74 $ 0.24 Cash Flow(a) Net cash flow provided from operating activities $ 992.4 $ 604.0 $ 1,589.5 $ 978.4 Attributable adjusted operating cash flow(c) $ 843.9 $ 478.3 $ 1,520.1 $ 904.0 Capital expenditures(d) $ 306.1 $ 274.2 $ 513.8 $ 516.1 Attributable capital expenditures(c) $ 301.8 $ 264.5 $ 505.9 $ 496.6 Attributable free cash flow(c) $ 646.6 $ 345.9 $ 1,017.4 $ 491.2 Per Ounce Metrics(a) Average realized gold price per ounce(e) $ 3,284 $ 2,342 $ 3,071 $ 2,206 Attributable average realized gold price per ounce(c) $ 3,285 $ 2,342 $ 3,071 $ 2,206 Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold(b)(f) $ 1,080 $ 1,029 $ 1,062 $ 1,006 Attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold(b)(c) $ 1,074 $ 1,029 $ 1,056 $ 1,006 Attributable production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis(c) $ 1,044 $ 989 $ 1,027 $ 965 Attributable all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce sold(b)(c) $ 1,493 $ 1,387 $ 1,424 $ 1,348 Attributable all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis(c) $ 1,469 $ 1,357 $ 1,400 $ 1,319 Attributable all-in cost per equivalent ounce sold(b)(c) $ 1,936 $ 1,774 $ 1,808 $ 1,702 Attributable all-in cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis(c) $ 1,918 $ 1,756 $ 1,789 $ 1,685





(a) All measures and ratios include 100% of the results from Manh Choh, except measures and ratios denoted as “attributable.” “Attributable” measures and ratios include Kinross’ 70% share of Manh Choh production, sales, cash flow, capital expenditures and costs, as applicable. (b) “Gold equivalent ounces” include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 was 97.41:1 and 93.60:1, respectively (second quarter and first six months of 2024 – 81.06:1 and 84.51:1, respectively). (c) The definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios is included on pages 16 to 21 of this news release. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. (d) “Capital expenditures” is as reported as “Additions to property, plant and equipment” on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. (e) “Average realized gold price per ounce” is defined as gold revenue divided by total gold ounces sold. (f) “Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold” is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold.

The following operating and financial results are based on second-quarter gold equivalent production:

Production: Kinross produced 512,574 Au eq. oz. in Q2 2025, compared with 535,338 Au eq. oz. in Q2 2024. Higher production from Fort Knox, with the commencement of higher-grade, higher-recovery ore feed from Manh Choh in the second half of 2024, and higher production from Paracatu, was offset by lower production from Tasiast and Round Mountain, as planned.

Average realized gold price8: The average realized gold price in Q2 2025 was $3,284 per ounce, compared with $2,342 per ounce in Q2 2024.

Revenue: During the second quarter, revenue increased to $1,728.5 million, compared with $1,219.5 million during Q2 2024. The 42% year-over-year increase is due to the increase in the average realized gold price.

Production cost of sales: Production cost of sales per Au eq. oz. sold2 was $1,080 for the quarter, compared with $1,029 in Q2 2024. Attributable production cost of sales per Au eq. oz. sold1 was $1,074 for the quarter, compared with $1,029 in Q2 2024.

Attributable production cost of sales per Au oz. sold on a by-product basis1 was $1,044 in Q2 2025, compared with $989 in Q2 2024, based on attributable gold sales of 501,628 ounces and attributable silver sales of 650,026 ounces.

Margins4: Kinross’ margin per Au eq. oz. sold increased by 68% to $2,204 for Q2 2025, compared with the Q2 2024 margin of $1,313, outpacing the 40% increase in average realized gold price.

Attributable all-in sustaining cost1: Attributable all-in sustaining cost per Au eq. oz. sold was $1,493 in Q2 2025, compared with $1,387 in Q2 2024.

In Q2 2025, attributable all-in sustaining cost per Au oz. sold on a by-product basis was $1,469, compared with $1,357 in Q2 2024.

Operating cash flow3: Operating cash flow increased to $992.4 million for Q2 2025, compared with $604.0 million for Q2 2024.

Attributable adjusted operating cash flow1 for Q2 2025 increased to $843.9 million, compared with $478.3 million for Q2 2024.

Attributable free cash flow1: Attributable free cash flow increased by 87% to $646.6 million in Q2 2025, compared with $345.9 million in Q2 2024.

Reported earnings5: Reported net earnings more than doubled to $530.7 million for Q2 2025, or $0.43 per share, compared with reported net earnings of $210.9 million, or $0.17 per share, for Q2 2024.

Adjusted net earnings6 more than tripled to $541.0 million, or $0.44 per share, for Q2 2025, compared with $174.7, or $0.14 per share, for Q2 2024.

Attributable capital expenditures1: Attributable capital expenditures increased to $301.8 million for Q2 2025, compared with $264.5 million for Q2 2024. The increase was driven by the ramp-up of development activities at Great Bear, Bald Mountain Redbird Phase 1 and La Coipa Phase 7, partially offset by lower spending on capital development due to mine sequencing at Fort Knox and Manh Choh.

Balance sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $1,136.5 million, compared with $694.6 million at March 31, 2025, and net debt9 of approximately $100 million.

The Company had additional available credit10 of $1.6 billion and total liquidity7 of approximately $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Return of capital to shareholders

Reflecting the Company’s financial strength, Kinross reactivated its share buyback program in April 2025, while continuing its quarterly dividend program.

Kinross repurchased approximately $170 million in shares during the quarter, and approximately $225 million to date (representing 15.2 million shares). Including its quarterly dividend, Kinross has returned approximately $300 million in capital to shareholders to date in 2025.

Kinross continues to target returning a minimum of $650 million to shareholders for the full year, including a minimum of $500 million in share repurchases.

As part of its continuing quarterly dividend program, the Company declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025.

Operating results

Mine-by-mine summaries for 2025 second-quarter operating results may be found on pages 10 and 14 of this news release. Highlights include the following:

At Tasiast, production decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year driven by planned lower grades and lower throughput. The higher recoveries following a number of optimization initiatives to the mill were partially offset by planned lower grades year-over-year. Cost of sales per ounce sold increased compared with the previous quarter and Q2 2024 due to lower production. Tasiast remains on track to meet its annual guidance.

Production at Paracatu increased quarter-over-quarter due to higher throughput, partially offset by lower grades. Year-over-year production increased due to higher grades and recoveries partially offset by an expected decrease in throughput, as per planned mine sequencing which moved into harder, higher-grade ore this year. Cost of sales per ounce sold was in line with the previous quarter and decreased compared with Q2 2024 due to the increase in production.

At La Coipa, production increased quarter-over-quarter due to timing of ounces processed through the mill, partially offset by lower grades as a result of decreased ore tonnes mined from the pit and increased feed from low-grade stockpiles driven by higher groundwater inflows into the pits than anticipated. Relative to Q2 2024, production decreased also due to lower grades with higher feed from low-grade stockpiles. In the second half of the year, production is expected to increase as mining transitions to higher-grade ore from Phase 7, and the mine remains on track to meet its annual production guidance. Cost of sales per ounce sold was higher quarter-over-quarter as a result of the lower grades and higher royalty costs, and year-over-year as a result of the decrease in production and higher royalty, labour and contractor costs. Permitting work for mine life extensions continues, including the submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment during the quarter.

At Fort Knox, production was largely in line quarter-over-quarter, and increased year-over-year as a result of the contribution of Manh Choh’s higher-grade, higher-recovery ore starting in the second half of 2024. Cost of sales per ounce sold increased quarter-over-quarter due to higher processing costs and the timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. Year-over-year costs decreased as a result of the increase in production, partially offset by higher royalty and reagent costs related largely to the start of Manh Choh production.

At Round Mountain, production was higher quarter-over-quarter driven by higher grades. Production decreased year-over-year as a result of lower mill grades and fewer ounces recovered from the heap leach pads as per planned mine sequencing as the site transitions from Phase W to Phase S.

At Bald Mountain, production was higher quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year largely as a result of strong grades and timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, partially offset by fewer tonnes of ore stacked. Cost of sales per ounce sold was lower quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year as a result of the increase in production and higher proportion of capital development tonnes as mining at Redbird Phase I continues to ramp-up.

Development and exploration projects

Great Bear

At Great Bear, Kinross continues to progress its AEX program, permitting and detailed engineering for the Main Project.

AEX construction commenced in Q4 2024, earthwork activities are underway, and the AEX camp is nearing completion. Initial development of the exploration decline is on target for December 2025, subject to permitting.

For the Main Project, Kinross is progressing detailed engineering on the mill, the tailings management facility, and other site infrastructure. Initial procurement activities for major process equipment have commenced, with awards planned to start in late 2025, and manufacturing for a few long lead items is expected to commence in 2026.

In order to advance the Impact Statement (IS) on a timely basis, the Company is coordinating with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) on a staged filing process. The Company intends to file the majority of the technical chapters by year end and the remaining chapters by the end of Q1 2026. This approach will underpin a robust IS filing with the necessary technical and Indigenous contributions to help facilitate an efficient review process by IAAC.

Kinross also advanced its regional exploration drilling program during the quarter, targeting favorable geophysical signatures as well as lithological contacts, looking for new, near-surface mineralization.

Round Mountain Phase X

Decline development at Round Mountain Phase X is advancing well, with over 4,500 metres developed to date. Extensive infill drilling has been completed in both the upper zone and lower zones, with results continuing to intersect strong widths and grades, and extension drilling indicating continuation of mineralization down dip outside the original exploration target. Highlights include:

Upper Zone: DX-0115 – 114m @ 3.6 g/t Including 6m @ 13.5 g/t DX-0116 – 76m @ 4.6g/t Including 3m @ 13.4 g/t DX-0128 – 77m @ 4.0 g/t Including 6m @ 13.0 g/t DX-0129 – 85m @ 5.4 g/t Including 8m @ 25.5 g/t DX-0132 – 165m @ 4.0 g/t Including 6m @ 31.4 g/t DX-0139 – 75m @ 3.1 g/t Including 5m @ 13.6 g/t

Lower Zone: DX-0146 – 43m @ 4.6 g/t Including 8m @ 11.4 g/t DX-0147 – 82m @ 3.1 g/t Including 8m @ 8.1 g/t DX-0170 – 105m @ 5.1 g/t Including 15m @ 7.8 g/t DX-0175 – 71m @ 3.4 g/t Including 6m @ 7.7 g/t

Extension Drilling: DX-0162 – 67m @ 3.2 g/t Including 5m @ 11.0 g/t DX-0163 – 88m @ 2.7 g/t Including 6m @ 8.8 g/t





Engineering work and technical studies are advancing well to support potential project execution at Phase X.

Kinross plans to provide a project, resource and economics update with year-end results.

See Appendix A for a Round Mountain Phase X long section.

Curlew Basin exploration

Drilling at Curlew continues to intersect high grades and strong widths at both North Stealth and K5, indicating potential to further improve the quality of the resource and the mine plan with additions of high margin mineralization. Highlights include (true width):

ST-1498 – 6.0m @ 14.3 g/t Au

ST-1494 – 7.4m @ 8.9 g/t Au

K5-1266 – 7.5m @ 7.8 g/t Au

K5-1270 – 4.6m @ 12.4 g/t Au

Extension of the underground declines is progressing well with over 800 metres developed year-to-date, focused on providing drilling access to follow up on the high grade 2023 discovery at Roadrunner and to extend mineralization in the high grade North Stealth area.

Technical studies and detailed engineering are also progressing well at Curlew.

See Appendix A for a Curlew cross section.

Bald Mountain Redbird

At Redbird, mining is advancing on schedule. Studies and detailed engineering related to the potential Phase 2 extension of Redbird are progressing well, including engineering related to the heap leach pad expansion, technical studies and mine plan optimization work. Exploration drilling and technical studies are also progressing, targeting satellite pit opportunities on the large Bald Mountain property, which could potentially augment the production profile from Redbird 2.

Lobo-Marte

Kinross is progressing baseline studies to support the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Lobo-Marte project. Lobo-Marte continues to be a potential large, low-cost mine and Kinross is committed to progressing next steps to advance the project.

Sustainability

Following the publication of Kinross’ 2024 Sustainability Report and summary, below are several water-related highlights, a material sustainability topic for the Company and its stakeholders. Kinross’ water management standard prioritizes water supply security, water conservation and stewardship, and prevention of downstream environmental impacts. There is a strong focus on water efficiency, with a high water recycling rate of 75%, as well as maintaining water quality at locations both near and far from sites. Kinross also maintained its conformance with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles, which include principles for water efficiency and quality.

In Chile, La Coipa contributed to this efficiency through an optimization program of the main processing circuits which resulted in lower water loss going to the dry stack tailings. Near Maricunga, wetland restoration resulted in the resurgence of ecosystem services and the return of native plant species.

At all of the Company’s development projects, science-based methods are utilized to ensure strong baseline information, including environmental DNA studies for the Great Bear project and watershed groundwater modeling for the Lobo-Marte project.

At Fort Knox in Alaska, fish populations continue to thrive at Fish Creek based on continuous monitoring by the Alaska department of Fish and Game since the late 1990s. Fish Creek was a historic placer mining area, reclaimed by Kinross in the early 1990s for the benefit of the local communities. Also in Alaska, Kinross continued its long-standing partnership with Trout Unlimited and the Alaska Abandoned Mine Restoration Initiative, with sustained progress in the recovery of fish populations in Resurrection Creek, south of Anchorage, also a placer mining area.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Review of operations

Three months ended June 30, Gold equivalent ounces Produced Sold Production cost of sales

($millions) Production cost of

sales/equivalent ounce sold 2025

2024

2025

2024 2025

2024

2025

2024 Tasiast 119,241 161,629 121,745 156,038 102.6 102.3 843 656 Paracatu 149,264 130,228 148,787 130,174 142.6 135.2 958 1,039 La Coipa 54,139 65,851 50,400 63,506 70.4 58.8 1,397 926 Fort Knox 115,064 69,914 113,200 70,477 141.3 94.8 1,248 1,345 Round Mountain 38,665 61,787 37,864 60,049 52.1 93.9 1,376 1,564 Bald Mountain 53,704 45,929 54,227 39,818 59.4 50.6 1,095 1,271 United States Total 207,433 177,630 205,291 170,344 252.8 239.3 1,231 1,405 Less: Manh Choh non-controlling interest (30%) (17,503) - (17,923) - (22.5) - United States Attributable Total 189,930 177,630 187,368 170,344 230.3 239.3 1,229 1,405 Operations Total(a) 530,077 535,338 526,223 520,760 568.4 536.1 1,080 1,029 Attributable Total(a) 512,574 535,338 508,300 520,760 545.9 536.1 1,074 1,029 Six months ended June 30, Gold equivalent ounces Produced Sold Production cost of sales

($millions) Production cost of

sales/equivalent ounce sold 2025

2024 2025 2024

2025

2024 2025 2024 Tasiast 256,870 320,828 251,238 307,052 207.6 202.0 826 658 Paracatu 295,903 258,501 295,642 258,284 282.2 270.9 955 1,049 La Coipa 106,454 137,096 106,270 134,631 134.5 110.9 1,266 824 Fort Knox 227,118 123,264 225,310 126,769 273.1 177.3 1,212 1,399 Round Mountain 74,351 130,139 73,824 128,218 109.1 184.5 1,478 1,439 Bald Mountain 99,242 92,909 98,028 87,059 108.6 102.7 1,108 1,180 United States Total 400,711 346,312 397,162 342,046 490.8 464.5 1,236 1,358 Less: Manh Choh non-controlling interest (30%) (35,276) - (35,448) - (43.2) - United States Attributable Total 365,435 346,312 361,714 342,046 447.6 464.5 1,237 1,358 Operations Total(a) 1,059,938 1,062,737 1,050,312 1,043,160 1,115.1 1,049.0 1,062 1,006 Attributable Total(a) 1,024,662 1,062,737 1,014,864 1,043,160 1,071.9 1,049.0 1,056 1,006





(a) Totals include immaterial sales and related costs from Maricunga for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) As at June 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,136.5 $ 611.5 Restricted cash 12.7 10.2 Accounts receivable and prepaid assets 239.9 257.3 Inventories 1,344.7 1,243.2 Other current assets 14.8 4.5 2,748.6 2,126.7 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 7,972.7 7,968.6 Long-term investments 89.6 51.9 Other long-term assets 647.2 713.1 Deferred tax assets 5.3 5.3 Total assets $ 11,463.4 $ 10,865.6 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 611.3 $ 543.0 Current income tax payable 285.9 236.7 Current portion of long-term debt - 199.9 Current portion of provisions 60.0 62.5 Other current liabilities 9.5 18.0 966.7 1,060.1 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,236.4 1,235.5 Provisions 964.3 941.5 Other long-term liabilities 56.3 78.9 Deferred tax liabilities 551.7 549.0 Total liabilities $ 3,775.4 $ 3,865.0 Equity Common shareholders' equity Common share capital $ 4,451.0 $ 4,487.3 Contributed surplus 10,503.7 10,643.0 Accumulated deficit (7,356.2) (8,181.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44.8) (87.4) Total common shareholders' equity 7,553.7 6,861.6 Non-controlling interests 134.3 139.0 Total equity $ 7,688.0 $ 7,000.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,463.4 $ 10,865.6 Common shares Authorized Unlimited Unlimited Issued and outstanding 1,218,782,161 1,229,125,606

Consolidated statements of operations

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025

2024

Revenue Metal sales $ 1,728.5 $ 1,219.5 $ 3,226.0 $ 2,301.0 Cost of sales Production cost of sales 568.4 536.1 1,115.1 1,049.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 262.9 295.8 551.3 566.5 Total cost of sales 831.3 831.9 1,666.4 1,615.5 Gross profit 897.2 387.6 1,559.6 685.5 Other operating expense 31.1 1.9 45.1 29.5 Exploration and business development 61.7 55.7 104.0 97.4 General and administrative 29.6 31.7 65.3 67.1 Operating earnings 774.8 298.3 1,345.2 491.5 Other (expense) income - net (19.8) 5.7 (33.0) 5.8 Finance income 7.4 4.5 11.6 8.4 Finance expense (32.9) (21.8) (68.1) (43.3) Earnings before tax 729.5 286.7 1,255.7 462.4 Income tax expense - net (170.9) (77.8) (307.7) (146.9) Net earnings $ 558.6 $ 208.90 $ 948.0 $ 315.5 Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests $ 27.9 $ (2.0) $ 49.3 $ (2.4) Common shareholders $ 530.7 $ 210.9 $ 898.7 $ 317.9 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.17 $ 0.73 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.17 $ 0.73 $ 0.26

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024

2025

2024

Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities: Operating: Net earnings $ 558.6 $ 208.90 $ 948.0 $ 315.50 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 262.9 295.8 551.3 566.5 Share-based compensation expense 3.2 2.8 7.8 5.3 Finance expense 32.9 21.8 68.1 43.3 Deferred tax (recovery) expense (1.0) (21.2) 2.5 (12.6) Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other 23.3 (7.1) 8.3 7.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other assets 7.2 6.2 14.3 15.0 Inventories 8.9 2.5 (29.5) 8.4 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 206.4 147.0 307.0 160.6 Cash flow provided from operating activities 1,102.4 656.7 1,877.8 1,109.9 Income taxes paid (110.0) (52.7) (288.3) (131.5) Net cash flow provided from operating activities 992.4 604.0 1,589.5 978.4 Investing: Additions to property, plant and equipment (306.1) (274.2) (513.8) (516.1) Interest paid capitalized to property, plant and equipment - (17.0) (13.5) (51.9) Net additions to long-term investments and other assets (14.8) (15.7) (23.9) (18.8) (Increase) decrease in restricted cash - net (0.8) 0.8 (2.5) 0.3 Interest received and other - net 9.0 3.8 13.2 7.7 Net cash flow used in investing activities (312.7) (302.3) (540.5) (578.8) Financing: Repayment of debt - (200.0) (200.0) (200.0) Interest paid - - (24.0) (18.5) Payment of lease liabilities (1.5) (3.4) (3.0) (6.8) Funding from non-controlling interest - 11.7 - 27.2 Distributions paid to non-controlling interest (30.0) - (54.0) - Dividends paid to common shareholders (36.7) (36.8) (73.6) (73.7) Repurchase and cancellation of shares (170.1) - (170.1) - Other - net - - - 0.3 Net cash flow used in financing activities (238.3) (228.5) (524.7) (271.5) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.5 (0.1) 0.7 (0.5) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 441.9 73.1 525.0 127.6 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 694.6 406.9 611.5 352.4 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 1,136.5 480.0 $ 1,136.5 $ 480.0





Operating Summary Mine Period Tonnes Ore Mined Ore Processed (Milled) Ore Processed (Heap Leach) Grade (Mill) Grade (Heap Leach) Recovery (a)(b) Gold Eq Production(c) Gold Eq Sales(c) Production cost of sales Production cost of sales/oz(d) Cap Ex - sustaining(e) Total Cap Ex (e) ('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ounces) (ounces) ($ millions) ($/ounce) ($ millions) ($ millions) West Africa Tasiast Q2 2025 1,921 1,730 - 2.11 - 95% 119,241 121,745 $ 102.6 $ 843 $ 23.1 $ 89.7 Q1 2025 1,812 1,932 - 2.15 - 95% 137,629 129,493 $ 105.0 $ 811 $ 13.7 $ 80.1 Q4 2024 1,824 2,205 - 2.13 - 94% 139,411 144,041 $ 104.4 $ 725 $ 33.7 $ 105.4 Q3 2024 1,748 2,203 - 2.46 - 91% 162,155 158,521 $ 109.0 $ 688 $ 13.5 $ 83.8 Q2 2024 1,985 2,161 - 2.70 - 92% 161,629 156,038 $ 102.3 $ 656 $ 7.0 $ 75.2 Americas Paracatu Q2 2025 13,497 14,527 - 0.39 - 82% 149,264 148,787 $ 142.6 $ 958 $ 38.4 $ 38.4 Q1 2025 13,318 12,507 - 0.43 - 83% 146,639 146,855 $ 139.6 $ 951 $ 24.4 $ 24.4 Q4 2024 12,944 13,116 - 0.40 - 80% 123,899 124,690 $ 131.6 $ 1,055 $ 35.1 $ 35.1 Q3 2024 13,127 14,551 - 0.38 - 81% 146,174 145,235 $ 146.1 $ 1,006 $ 41.2 $ 41.2 Q2 2024 14,094 15,053 - 0.35 - 80% 130,228 130,174 $ 135.2 $ 1,039 $ 44.6 $ 44.6 La Coipa(f) Q2 2025 580 911 - 1.77 - 78% 54,139 50,400 $ 70.4 $ 1,397 $ 25.0 $ 25.0 Q1 2025 1,265 971 - 2.19 - 80% 52,315 55,870 $ 64.1 $ 1,147 $ 15.6 $ 15.6 Q4 2024 1,385 1,017 - 1.98 - 79% 58,533 57,852 $ 68.2 $ 1,179 $ 26.6 $ 26.6 Q3 2024 786 809 - 2.17 - 80% 50,502 48,594 $ 52.2 $ 1,074 $ 21.3 $ 24.9 Q2 2024 690 882 - 1.97 - 84% 65,851 63,506 $ 58.8 $ 926 $ 10.7 $ 10.7 Fort Knox (100%)(g) Q2 2025 7,639 1,636 5,529 1.72 0.23 88% 115,064 113,200 $ 141.3 $ 1,248 $ 43.0 $ 43.0 Q1 2025 6,530 1,071 4,790 2.77 0.19 91% 112,054 112,110 $ 131.8 $ 1,176 $ 28.2 $ 28.2 Q4 2024 7,692 1,524 6,664 1.51 0.21 82% 104,901 108,512 $ 141.0 $ 1,299 $ 53.3 $ 54.0 Q3 2024 7,612 1,105 5,822 4.03 0.19 91% 149,093 140,121 $ 134.2 $ 958 $ 56.6 $ 70.4 Q2 2024 8,331 2,003 6,385 0.85 0.22 81% 69,914 70,477 $ 94.8 $ 1,345.12 $ 47.6 $ 89.2 Fort Knox (attributable)(g) Q2 2025 7,535 1,567 5,529 1.47 0.23 87% 97,561 95,277 $ 118.8 $ 1,246.89 $ 38.7 $ 38.7 Q1 2025 6,445 982 4,790 2.35 0.19 90% 94,281 94,585 $ 111.1 $ 1,174.60 $ 24.6 $ 24.60 Q4 2024 7,619 1,483 6,664 1.28 0.21 81% 91,755 94,763 $ 125.1 $ 1,320.14 $ 51.1 $ 52.1 Q3 2024 7,509 991 5,822 3.44 0.19 91% 119,500 112,346 $ 109.3 $ 972.89 $ 55.4 $ 67.2 Q2 2024 8,249 2,003 6,385 0.85 0.22 81% 69,914 70,477 $ 94.8 $ 1,345.12 $ 47.6 $ 79.5 Round Mountain Q2 2025 2,881 856 1,682 0.72 0.30 80% 38,665 37,864 $ 52.1 $ 1,376 $ 5.70 $ 32.8 Q1 2025 1,927 856 2,163 0.66 0.27 77% 35,686 35,960 $ 57.0 $ 1,585 $ 2.8 $ 29.6 Q4 2024 3,111 768 1,736 1.05 0.22 82% 42,969 45,342 $ 80.0 $ 1,764 $ 4.4 $ 33.9 Q3 2024 2,958 790 1,032 0.74 0.29 80% 42,279 41,436 $ 63.8 $ 1,540 $ 5.2 $ 35.9 Q2 2024 2,956 806 1,541 1.11 0.35 73% 61,787 60,049 $ 93.9 $ 1,564 $ 2.1 $ 37.2 Bald Mountain Q2 2025 1,578 - 1,578 - 1.07 nm 53,704 54,227 $ 59.4 $ 1,095 $ 12.7 $ 40.4 Q1 2025 5,803 - 5,803 - 0.35 nm 45,538 43,801 $ 49.2 $ 1,123 $ 6.9 $ 17.8 Q4 2024 7,622 - 7,622 - 0.46 nm 44,642 51,291 $ 58.7 $ 1,144 $ 4.6 $ 6.4 Q3 2024 6,384 - 6,384 - 0.53 nm 43,496 44,410 $ 58.9 $ 1,326 $ 5 $ 6.1 Q2 2024 2,906 - 2,906 - 0.47 nm 45,929 39,818 $ 50.6 $ 1,271 $ 4.4 $ 4.6 (a) Due to the nature of heap leach operations, recovery rates at Bald Mountain cannot be accurately measured on a quarterly basis. Recovery rates at Fort Knox and Round Mountain represent mill recovery only. (b) "nm" means not meaningful. (c) Gold equivalent ounces include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on the ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratios for the quarters presented are as follows: Q2 2025: 97.41:1; Q1 2025: 89.69:1; Q4 2024: 84.67:1; Q3 2024: 84.06:1; Q2 2024: 81.06:1. (d) “Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold” is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold. (e) "Total Cap Ex" is as reported as “Additions to property, plant and equipment” on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. "Cap Ex - sustaining" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is included on pages 20 to 21 of this news release. (f) La Coipa silver grade and recovery were as follows: Q2 2025: 28.89 g/t, 50%; Q1 2025: 31.97 g/t, 60%; Q4 2024: 42.57 g/t, 43%; Q3 2024: 49.13 g/t, 58%; Q2 2024: 65.02 g/t, 51%. (g) The Fort Knox segment is composed of Fort Knox and Manh Choh, and comparative results shown are presented in accordance with the current year’s presentation. Manh Choh tonnes of ore processed and grade were as follows: Q2 2025: 231,451 tonnes, 7.39 g/t; Q1 2025: 294,238 tonnes, 7.39 g/t; Q4 2024: 138,937 tonnes, 9.58 g/t; Q3 2024: 379,786 tonnes, 9.13 g/t. Tonnes of ore processed and grade were nil for all other periods presented as production commenced in July 2024. The attributable results for Fort Knox include 100% of Fort Knox and 70% of Manh Choh.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this document. These financial measures and ratios are not defined under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation. The Company believes that these financial measures and ratios, together with financial measures and ratios determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The inclusion of these financial measures and ratios is meant to provide additional information and should not be used as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures and ratios are not necessarily standard and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios which determine the performance of the Company, excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company’s underlying performance for the reporting period, such as the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, reassessment of prior year taxes and/or taxes otherwise not related to the current period, impairment charges (reversals), gains and losses and other one-time costs related to acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, and non-hedge derivative gains and losses. Although some of the items are recurring, the Company believes that they are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of its current business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Management believes that these measures and ratios, which are used internally to assess performance and in planning and forecasting future operating results, provide investors with the ability to better evaluate underlying performance, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in public guidance. However, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share measures and ratios are not necessarily indicative of net earnings and earnings per share measures and ratios as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings for the periods presented:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 530.7 $ 210.9 $ 898.7 $ 317.9 Adjusting items: Foreign exchange losses (gains) 11.1 (6.4) 18.8 -9.9 Foreign exchange (gains) losses on translation of tax basis and foreign exchange on deferred income taxes within income tax expense (15.1) 20.3 (21.0) 24.3 Taxes in respect of prior periods 3.3 (30.7) (4.6) (22.7) Tasiast mill fire related costs 13 0 13 0 Insurance recoveries 0 (22.9) 0 (22.9) Other(a) 1.7 4.9 3.4 15.4 Tax effects of the above adjustments (3.7) (1.4) (3.3) (2.5) 10.3 (36.2) 6.3 (18.3) Adjusted net earnings $ 541.0 $ 174.7 $ 905 $ 299.6 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 1225.7 1229 1228.1 1228.6 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.14 $ 0.74 $ 0.24 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 0.43 $ 0.17 $ 0.73 $ 0.26





(a) Other includes various impacts, such as settlement provisions, one-time costs and credits at sites, restructuring costs, adjustments related to prior years as well as gains and losses on assets and hedges, which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company’s underlying performance for the reporting period.

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Attributable free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities less attributable capital expenditures and non-controlling interest included in net cash flows provided from operating activities. The Company believes that this measure, which is used internally to evaluate the Company’s underlying cash generation performance and the ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders, provides investors with the ability to better evaluate the Company’s underlying performance. However, this measure is not necessarily indicative of operating earnings or net cash flow provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of attributable free cash flow for the periods presented:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash flow provided from operating activities - as reported $ 992.4 $ 604 $ 1589.5 $ 978.4 Adjusting items: Attributable(a) capital expenditures (301.8 ) (264.5 ) (505.9 ) (496.6 ) Non-controlling interest(b) cash flow (from) used in operating activities (44 ) 6.4 (66.2 ) 9.4 Attributable(a) free cash flow $ 646.6 $ 345.9 $ 1017.4 $ 491.2

See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Attributable Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

Attributable adjusted operating cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities excluding changes in working capital, certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company’s regular operating cash flow, and net cash flows provided from operating activities, net of working capital changes, relating to non-controlling interests. Working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of tax payments. The Company uses attributable adjusted operating cash flow internally as a measure of the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow-generating capability of the Company. However, the attributable adjusted operating cash flow measure is not necessarily indicative of net cash flow provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of attributable adjusted operating cash flow for the periods presented:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash flow provided from operating activities - as reported $ 992.4 $ 604 $ 1589.5 $ 978.4 Adjusting items: Insurance proceeds received in respect of prior years - (22.9 ) - (22.9 ) Working capital changes: Accounts receivable and other assets (7.2 ) (6.2 ) (14.3 ) (15 ) Inventories (8.9 ) (2.5 ) 29.5 (8.4 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other, including income taxes paid (96.4 ) (94.3 ) (18.7 ) (29.1 ) 879.9 478.1 1586 903 Non-controlling interest(b) cash flow (from) used in operating activities, net of working capital changes (36 ) 0.2 (65.9 ) 1 Attributable(a) adjusted operating cash flow $ 843.9 $ 478.3 $ 1520.1 $ 904

See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Attributable Average Realized Gold Price per Ounce

Attributable average realized gold price per ounce is a non-GAAP ratio which calculates the average price realized from gold sales attributable to the Company. The Company believes that this measure provides a more accurate measure with which to compare the Company's gold sales performance to market gold prices. The following table provides a reconciliation of attributable average realized gold price per ounce for the periods presented:

Three months ended Six months ended (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces and average realized gold price per ounce) June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Metal sales - as reported $ 1,728.5 $ 1,219.5 $ 3,226 $ 2,301 Less: silver revenue(c) (22.6 ) (36.7 ) (45.1 ) (75.8 ) Less: non-controlling interest(b) gold revenue (58.0 ) - (108.1 ) - Attributable(a) gold revenue $ 1,647.9 $ 1,182.8 $ 3,072.8 $ 2,225.2 Gold ounces sold 519,391 505,122 103,5659 100,8726 Less: non-controlling interest(b) gold ounces sold (17,764 ) -

(35,147 ) - Attributable(a) gold ounces sold 501,627 505,122 100,0512 100,8726 Attributable(a) average realized gold price per ounce $ 3,285 $ 2,342 $ 3,071 $ 2,206 Average realized gold price per ounce(d) $ 3,284 $ 2,342 $ 3,071 $ 2,206

See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Attributable Production Cost of Sales per Equivalent Ounce Sold

Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold is defined as production cost of sales, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statement of operations, divided by the total number of gold equivalent ounces sold. This measure converts the Company’s non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and credits it to total production.

Attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold is a non-GAAP ratio and is defined as attributable production cost of sales divided by the attributable number of gold equivalent ounces sold. This measure converts the Company’s attributable non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and credits it to total attributable production. Management uses this measure to monitor and evaluate the performance of its operating properties that are attributable to its shareholders.

The following table provides a reconciliation of production cost of sales and attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold for the periods presented:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces and production cost of sales per equivalent ounce) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Production cost of sales - as reported $ 568.4 $ 536.1 $ 1,115.1 $ 1,049.0 Less: non-controlling interest(b) production cost of sales (22.5 ) - (43.2 ) -

Attributable(a) production cost of sales $ 545.9 $ 536.1 $ 1,071.9 $ 1,049.0 Gold equivalent ounces sold 526,223 520,760 1,050,312 1,043,160 Less: non-controlling interest(b) gold equivalent ounces sold (17,923 ) -

(35,448 ) -

Attributable(a) gold equivalent ounces sold 508,300 520,760 1,014,864 1,043,160 Attributable(a) production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,074 $ 1,029 $ 1,056 $ 1,006 Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold(e) $ 1,080 $ 1,029 $ 1,062 $ 1,006

See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Attributable Production Cost of Sales per Ounce Sold on a By-Product Basis

Attributable production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP ratio which calculates the Company’s non-gold production as a credit against its per ounce production costs, rather than converting its non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and crediting it to total production, as is the case in co-product accounting. Management believes that this ratio provides investors with the ability to better evaluate Kinross’ production cost of sales per ounce on a comparable basis with other major gold producers who routinely calculate their cost of sales per ounce using by-product accounting rather than co-product accounting.

The following table provides a reconciliation of attributable production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis for the periods presented:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces and production cost of sales per ounce) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Production cost of sales - as reported $ 568.4 $ 536.1 $ 1,115.1 $ 1,049.0 Less: non-controlling interest(b) production cost of sales (22.5 ) - (43.2 ) - Less: attributable(a) silver revenue(c) (22.0 ) (36.7 ) (44.1 ) (75.8 ) Attributable(a) production cost of sales net of silver by-product revenue $ 523.9 $ 499.4 $ 1,027.8 $ 973.2 Gold ounces sold 519,391 505,122 1,035,659 1,008,726 Less: non-controlling interest(b) gold ounces sold (17,764 ) - (35,147 ) - Attributable(a) gold ounces sold 501,627 505,122 1,000,512 1,008,726 Attributable(a) production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,044 $ 989 $ 1,027 $ 965 Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold(e) $ 1,080 $ 1,029 $ 1,062 $ 1,006









See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Attributable All-In Sustaining Cost and All-In Cost per Ounce Sold on a By-Product Basis

Attributable all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, as applicable, calculated based on guidance published by the World Gold Council (“WGC”). The WGC is a market development organization for the gold industry and is an association whose membership comprises leading gold mining companies including Kinross. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it worked closely with its member companies to develop these metrics. Adoption of the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost metrics is voluntary and not necessarily standard, and therefore, these measures and ratios presented by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures and ratios presented by other issuers. The Company believes that the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost measures complement existing measures and ratios reported by Kinross.

All-in sustaining cost includes both operating and capital costs required to sustain gold production on an ongoing basis. The value of silver sold is deducted from the total production cost of sales as it is considered residual production, i.e. a by-product. Sustaining operating costs represent expenditures incurred at current operations that are considered necessary to maintain current production. Sustaining capital represents capital expenditures at existing operations comprising mine development costs, including capitalized development, and ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities, and does not include capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in cost is comprised of all-in sustaining cost as well as operating expenditures incurred at locations with no current operation, or costs related to other non-sustaining activities, and capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

Attributable all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces and costs per ounce) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Production cost of sales - as reported $ 568.4 $ 536.1 $ 1,115.1 $ 1,049.0 Less: non-controlling interest(b) production cost of sales (22.5 ) - (43.2 ) - Less: attributable(a) silver revenue(c) (22.0 ) (36.7 ) (44.1 ) (75.8 ) Attributable(a) production cost of sales net of silver by-product revenue $ 523.9 $ 499.4 $ 1,027.8 $ 973.2 Adjusting items on an attributable(a) basis: General and administrative(f) 29.6 32.4 65.3 63.1 Other operating expense - sustaining(g) 0.9 1.6 1.1 2.4 Reclamation and remediation - sustaining(h) 22.4 19.4 44.7 37.7 Exploration and business development - sustaining(i) 15.3 13.1 27.8 21.8 Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining(j) 143.7 116.5 231.9 225.8 Lease payments - sustaining(k) 1.3 3.3 2.6 6.7 All-in Sustaining Cost on a by-product basis - attributable(a) $ 737.1 $ 685.7 $ 1,401.2 $ 1,330.7 Adjusting items on an attributable(a) basis: Other operating expense - non-sustaining(g) 19.1 9.8 35.3 19.9 Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining(h) 2.3 1.7 4.6 3.4 Exploration and business development - non-sustaining(i) 45.5 41.8 74.9 74.7 Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining(j) 158.1 148.0 274.0 270.8 Lease payments - non-sustaining(k) 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.1 All-in Cost on a by-product basis - attributable(a) $ 962.3 $ 887.1 $ 1,790.4 $ 1,699.6 Gold ounces sold 519,391 505,122 1,035,659 1,008,726 Less: non-controlling interest(b) gold ounces sold (17,764 ) - (35,147 ) - Attributable(a) gold ounces sold 501,627 505,122 1,000,512 1,008,726 Attributable(a) all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,469 $ 1,357 $ 1,400 $ 1,319 Attributable(a) all-in cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,918 $ 1,756 $ 1,789 $ 1,685 Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold(e) $ 1,080 $ 1,029 $ 1,062 $ 1,006





See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Attributable All-In Sustaining Cost and All-In Cost per Equivalent Ounce Sold

The Company also assesses its attributable all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Under these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, the Company’s production of silver is converted into gold equivalent ounces and credited to total production.

Attributable all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost per equivalent ounce sold are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces and costs per ounce) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Production cost of sales - as reported $ 568.4 $ 536.1 $ 1,115.1 $ 1,049.0 Less: non-controlling interest(b) production cost of sales (22.5 ) - (43.2 ) - Attributable(a) production cost of sales $ 545.9 $ 536.1 $ 1,071.9 $ 1,049.0 Adjusting items on an attributable(a) basis: General and administrative(f) 29.6 32.4 65.3 63.1 Other operating expense - sustaining(g) 0.9 1.6 1.1 2.4 Reclamation and remediation - sustaining(h) 22.4 19.4 44.7 37.7 Exploration and business development - sustaining(i) 15.3 13.1 27.8 21.8 Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining(j) 143.7 116.5 231.9 225.8 Lease payments - sustaining(k) 1.3 3.3 2.6 6.7 All-in Sustaining Cost - attributable(a) $ 759.1 $ 722.4 $ 1,445.3 $ 1,406.5 Adjusting items on an attributable(a) basis: Other operating expense - non-sustaining(g) 19.1 9.8 35.3 19.9 Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining(h) 2.3 1.7 4.6 3.4 Exploration and business development - non-sustaining(i) 45.5 41.8 74.9 74.7 Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining(j) 158.1 148.0 274.0 270.8 Lease payments - non-sustaining(k) 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.1 All-in Cost - attributable(a) $ 984.3 $ 923.8 $ 1,834.5 $ 1,775.4 Gold equivalent ounces sold 526,223 520,760 1,050,312 1,043,160 Less: non-controlling interest(b) gold equivalent ounces sold (17,923 ) - (35,448 ) - Attributable(a) gold equivalent ounces sold 508,300 520,760 1,014,864 1,043,160 Attributable(a) all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,493 $ 1,387 $ 1,424 $ 1,348 Attributable(a) all-in cost per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,936 $ 1,774 $ 1,808 $ 1,702 Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold(e) $ 1,080 $ 1,029 $ 1,062 $ 1,006





See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.



Capital Expenditures and Attributable Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures are classified as either sustaining capital expenditures or non-sustaining capital expenditures, depending on the nature of the expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditures typically represent capital expenditures at existing operations including capitalized exploration costs and capitalized development unless related to major projects, ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities and other capital expenditures and is calculated as total additions to property, plant and equipment (as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows), less non-sustaining capital expenditures. Non-sustaining capital expenditures represent capital expenditures for major projects, including major capital development projects at existing operations that are expected to materially benefit the operation, as well as enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Management believes the distinction between sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining expenditures is a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of attributable all-in sustaining costs per ounce and attributable all-in costs per ounce. The categorization of sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures is consistent with the definitions under the WGC all-in cost standard. Sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures are not defined under IFRS, however, the sum of these two measures total to additions to property, plant and equipment as disclosed under IFRS on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Additions to property, plant and equipment per the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows includes 100% of capital expenditures for Manh Choh. Attributable capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure and includes Kinross' 70% share of capital expenditures for Manh Choh. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of Kinross’ cash resources utilized for capital expenditures.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the classification of capital expenditures for the periods presented:

(expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30, 2025 Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort Knox(l) (USA) Round Mountain (USA) Bald Mountain (USA) Total USA Other Total Sustaining capital expenditures $ 23.1 $ 38.4 $ 25.0 $ 43.0 $ 5.7 $ 12.7 $ 61.4 $ 0.1 $ 148.0 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 66.6 - - - 27.1 $ 27.7 $ 54.8 36.7 158.1 Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 89.7 $ 38.4 $ 25.0 $ 43.0 $ 32.8 $ 40.4 $ 116.2 $ 36.8 $ 306.1 Less: Non-controlling interest(b) $ - $ - $ - $ (4.3 ) $ - $ - $ (4.3 ) $ - $ (4.3 ) Attributable(a) capital expenditures $ 89.7 $ 38.4 $ 25.0 $ 38.7 $ 32.8 $ 40.4 $ 111.9 $ 36.8 $ 301.8 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 7.0 $ 44.6 $ 10.7 $ 47.6 $ 2.1 $ 4.4 $ $ 54.1 $ 0.1 $ 116.5 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 68.2 - - 41.6 35.1 0.2 76.9 12.6 157.7 Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 75.2 $ 44.6 $ 10.7 $ 89.2 $ 37.2 $ 4.6 $ 131.0 $ 12.7 $ 274.2 Less: Non-controlling interest(b) $ - $ - $ - $ (9.7 ) $ - $ - $ (9.7 ) $ - $ (9.7 ) Attributable(a) capital expenditures $ 75.2 $ 44.6 $ 10.7 $ 79.5 $ 37.2 $ 4.6 $ 121.3 $ 12.7 $ 264.5 (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Six months ended June 30, 2025 Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort Knox(l)(USA) Round Mountain (USA) Bald Mountain (USA) Total USA Other Total Sustaining capital expenditures $ 36.8 $ 62.8 $ 40.6 $ 71.2 $ 8.5 $ 19.6 $ 99.3 $ 0.3 $ 239.8 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 133.0 - - - 53.9 38.6 92.5 48.5 274.0 Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 169.8 $ 62.8 $ 40.6 $ 71.2 $ 62.4 $ 58.2 $ 191.8 $ 48.8 $ 513.8 Less: Non-controlling interest(b) $ - $ - $ - $ (7.9 ) $ - $ - $ (7.9 ) $ - $ (7.9 ) Attributable(a) capital expenditures $ 169.8 $ 62.8 $ 40.6 $ 63.3 $ 62.4 $ 58.2 $ 183.9 $ 48.8 $ 505.9 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 17.1 $ 64.2 $ 17.9 $ 85.3 $ 5.8 $ 36.8 $ 127.9 $ (1.3 ) $ 225.8 Non-sustaining capital expenditures 137.6 - - 82.5 50.7 0.2 133.4 19.3 290.3 Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 154.7 $ 64.2 $ 17.9 $ 167.8 $ 56.5 $ 37.0 $ 261.3 $ 18.0 $ 516.1 Less: Non-controlling interest(b) $ - $ - $ - $ (19.5 ) $ - $ - $ (19.5 ) $ - $ (19.5 ) Attributable(a) capital expenditures $ 154.7 $ 64.2 $ 17.9 $ 148.3 $ 56.5 $ 37.0 $ 241.8 $ 18.0 $ 496.6









See pages 21 and 22 for details of the footnotes referenced within the tables above.

(a) “Attributable” measures and ratios include Kinross’ share of Manh Choh (70%) sales, costs, cash flows and capital expenditures. (b) “Non-controlling interest” represents the non-controlling interest portion in Manh Choh (30%) and other subsidiaries for which the Company’s interest is less than 100% for cash flow from operating activities, costs, sales and capital expenditures, as appropriate. (c) “Silver revenue” represents the portion of metal sales realized from the production of secondary or by-product metal (i.e. silver), which is produced as a by-product of the process used to produce gold and effectively reduces the cost of gold production. (d) “Average realized gold price per ounce” is defined as gold revenue divided by total gold ounces sold. (e) “Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold” is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold. (f) “General and administrative” expenses are as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company’s underlying performance for the reporting period. General and administrative expenses are considered sustaining costs as they are required to be absorbed on a continuing basis for the effective operation and governance of the Company. (g) “Other operating expense – sustaining” is calculated as “Other operating expense” as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less the non-controlling interest portion in Manh Choh (30%) and other subsidiaries for which the Company’s interest is less than 100% and other operating and reclamation and remediation expenses related to non-sustaining activities as well as other items not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company. Other operating expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on the type and location of the expenditure incurred. The majority of other operating expenses that are incurred at existing operations are considered costs necessary to sustain operations, and are therefore, classified as sustaining. Other operating expenses incurred at locations where there is no current operation or related to other non-sustaining activities are classified as non-sustaining. (h) “Reclamation and remediation – sustaining” is calculated as current period accretion related to reclamation and remediation obligations plus current period amortization of the corresponding reclamation and remediation assets, less the non-controlling interest portion in Manh Choh (30%) and other subsidiaries for which the Company’s interest is less than 100%, and is intended to reflect the periodic cost of reclamation and remediation for currently operating mines. Reclamation and remediation costs for development projects or closed mines are excluded from this amount and classified as non-sustaining. (i) “Exploration and business development – sustaining” is calculated as “Exploration and business development” expenses as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less the non-controlling interest portion in Manh Choh (30%) and other subsidiaries for which the Company’s interest is less than 100% and non-sustaining exploration and business development expenses. Exploration expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type and location of the exploration expenditure. Exploration expenditures within the footprint of operating mines are considered costs required to sustain current operations and are therefore included in sustaining costs. Exploration expenditures focused on new ore bodies near existing mines (i.e. brownfield), new exploration projects (i.e. greenfield) or for other generative exploration activity not linked to existing mining operations are classified as non-sustaining. Business development expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type of expense and requirement for general or growth-related operations. (j) “Additions to property, plant and equipment – sustaining” and “non-sustaining” are as presented on pages 20 and 21 of this news release and include Kinross’ share of Manh Choh’s (70%) sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures. (k) “Lease payments – sustaining” represents the majority of lease payments as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and is made up of the principal and financing components of such cash payments, less the non-controlling interest portion in Manh Choh (30%) and other subsidiaries for which the Company’s interest is less than 100%, and non-sustaining lease payments. Lease payments for development projects or closed mines are classified as non-sustaining. (l) The Fort Knox segment is composed of Fort Knox and Manh Choh for all periods presented.

Appendix A

Figure 1: At Round Mountain Phase X, drilling continues to confirm good grades and widths in the primary target zones. Further, extension drilling is showing continuation of down dip mineralization outside of the original target zone.





Figure 2: At Curlew, drill results continued to demonstrate wide, high-grade intercepts.





Key Sensitivities

Approximately 70%-80% of the Company's costs are denominated in U.S. dollars.

A 10% change in foreign currency exchange rates would be expected to result in an approximate $25 impact on attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold1, 11.

Specific to the Brazilian real, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $45 impact on Brazilian attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold1.

Specific to the Chilean peso, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $50 impact on Chilean attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold1.

A $10 per barrel change in the price of oil would be expected to result in an approximate $3 impact on attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold1.

A $100 change in the price of gold would be expected to result in an approximate $5 impact on attributable production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold1 as a result of a change in royalties.

Other information

Where we say "we", "us", "our", the "Company", or "Kinross" in this news release, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be applicable.

The technical information about the Company’s mineral properties contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. Nicos Pfeiffer, an officer of the Company who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

1 Unless otherwise stated, production figures in this news release are on an attributable basis. “Attributable” includes Kinross’ 70% share of Manh Choh production, costs, cash flows and capital expenditures. Financial figures include 100% of Manh Choh results except when denoted as attributable. Attributable figures are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios. Refer to footnote 6.

2 “Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold” is defined as production cost of sales, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold.

3 Operating cash flow figures in this release represent “Net cash flow provided from operating activities,” as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

4 “Margins” per equivalent ounce sold is defined as average realized gold price per ounce less production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

5 Earnings, net earnings, and reported net earnings figures in this news release represent “Net earnings attributable to common shareholders,” as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations.

6 These figures are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, as applicable, and are defined and reconciled on pages 16 to 21 of this news release. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have no standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

7 “Total liquidity” is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated balance sheets, and available credit under the Company’s credit facilities (as calculated in Section 6 Liquidity and Capital Resources of Kinross’ MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025).

8 “Average realized gold price per ounce” is defined as gold revenue divided by total gold ounces sold.

9 Net debt is calculated as long-term debt of $1,236.4 million less cash and cash equivalents of $1,136.5 million, as reported on the Company’s consolidated balance sheet as at June 30, 2025.

10 “Available credit” is defined as available credit under the Company’s credit facilities and is calculated in Section 6 Liquidity and Capital Resources of Kinross’ MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

11 Refers to all of the currencies in the countries where the Company has mining operations, fluctuating simultaneously by 10% in the same direction, either appreciating or depreciating, taking into consideration the impact of hedging and the weighting of each currency within our consolidated cost structure.