GeneDx Holdings Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

On February 5, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report titled "Insiders Attest that GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud," alleging that GeneDx's reported growth was largely fabricated through fraudulent schemes. The report further asserted that GeneDx was deliberately exploiting Medicaid and Medicare systems to artificially inflate its revenue.

Following the release of this report, GeneDx's stock price experienced a decline of 6.7% on February 5, 2025, as investors reacted to the serious allegations.

