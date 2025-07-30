BellRing Brands, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises BellRing Brands, Inc. ("BellRing Brands" or "the Company") (NYSE: BRBR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On May 5, 2025, following the close of trading, BellRing Brands released its fiscal Q2 2025 financial results. The following morning, during the Company’s earnings call, BellRing disclosed that, beginning in Q2 2023, several key retailers had reduced their weeks of supply on hand — a trend the Company acknowledged would present a headwind to growth in Q3 2025.

The Company further announced that it expected net sales growth for Q3 to be in the “low single digits,” driven primarily by Premier Protein, with all other product lines projected to be “flat to down.” In an effort to mitigate the anticipated impact, BellRing stated it would expand promotional activities to help offset reductions in retailer trade inventory levels.

Following these disclosures, the market reacted negatively. On May 6, 2025, the price of BellRing Brands stock declined sharply by $13.96 per share, representing a loss of more than 18%, falling from $77.34 on May 5 to $63.38 per share.

