Indicio and Black Mountain Investment Group Partner to Modernize KYC and Digital Identity Verification for Exchanges, Banks, and Law Firms

Salt Lake City, Utah, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Indicio and Black Mountain Investment Group (“BMIG”) announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize KYC and identity verification processes for the financial and legal industries.

This partnership combines Indicio’s market-leading decentralized identity and authenticated biometric technology with Black Mountain’ s expertise in business solutions to create a much-needed bridge between traditional and decentralized finance that delivers scalable, fraud-resistant technologies for institutions operating in increasingly global and regulated markets.

Global regulatory changes are accelerating growth in the cross-border asset ecosystem and fueling the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi). Indicio and Black Mountain have developed proprietary technology that allows for a new, decentralized approach to verify investor, institution, and asset identities. This KYC is critical to scaling transactions in secure, fraud-resistant, and compliant ways.

Indicio developed the most powerful decentralized digital identity solution in the marketplace by incorporating authenticated biometrics in Verifiable Credentials trust-anchored to a blockchain with real encryption. This significantly increases the level of identity assurance for remote onboarding, KYC, and digital transactions- which can now be performed more rapidly and reliably than ever before by investors and institutions through the use of this technology.

“Indicio has developed an architectural approach to digital identity that meets the rapidly evolving needs of conventional and decentralized finance around KYC, account access, and digital asset management,” said Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. “We’re really excited to work with Black Mountain Investment Group to advance secure, seamless, decentralized trust for global financial transactions.”

“Trusted digital identity verification is a serious catalyst for advancing the digital transformation of and unlocking liquidity in global finance,” remarks Elijah Levine, CEO of BMIG . “It’s all too often that you work with the biggest and best banks and exchanges and they still operate on outdated and cumbersome KYC verification standards that are also often restricted to US-based financial transactions. When we saw the work that Indicio has been doing with biometric authentication and tamper-proof digital credentials in travel, not only did we want to invest immediately in their main business, but we also recognized that their tech is shockingly translatable to the finance industry.”

“We see a path towards rapid scale and believe that this technology should be implemented immediately across the biggest and best institutions in global finance for their own internal protection and liability purposes, outside of the efficiencies and liquidity that will be immediately unlocked. This partnership is centered around delivering innovative solutions that integrate the very latest technology into the rapidly expanding market of secure, privacy-preserving global asset transfers.”

About Indicio

Indicio is a global leader in Verifiable Credentials, decentralized identity, and digital trust infrastructure. From powering national identity pilots to enabling seamless international travel, Indicio helps governments and businesses build data and identity systems that are secure, privacy-preserving, and interoperable across borders and industries.

About Black Mountain Investment Group

Black Mountain Investment Group (“BMIG”) is a technology-driven back-office platform and entrepreneurial ecosystem designed to power the next generation of funds and businesses. BMIG provides operational support, strategic insight, and scalable infrastructure, empowering organizations to navigate growth and innovation at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance.

Elijah Levine

hello@blackmountainig.com

blackmountainig.com

Indicio.tech



