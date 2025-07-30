FTI Consulting Names Pat McLay as Leader of Accounting Advisory Practice in Australia

SYDNEY, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Pat McLay as a Senior Managing Director and Australia Leader of the Accounting Advisory practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. McLay, who is based in Melbourne, joins with more than 30 years of experience helping clients in Australia and the United Kingdom with accounting, external audit, consulting, transaction and internal audit services. He has advised clients in numerous sectors, including public companies, private equity, healthcare and government.

In his role at FTI Consulting, he will lead the Accounting Advisory practice in Australia and help clients navigate major change events such as mergers and acquisitions, capital transactions and audits. He will also advise clients on the accounting, compliance and governance implications of IT and other commercial transformations.

“Pat brings a new depth of expertise to the accounting-related work we already do,” said Dawna Wright, Head of FTI Consulting’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia. “He has significant experience advising clients across the transaction lifecycle, and his technical accounting advice will be incredibly valuable to chief financial officers and finance teams as they navigate transaction accounting and other business-critical financial reporting projects, as well as to legal teams dealing with disputes involving accounting and auditing issues.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. McLay was a managing partner at a Big Four firm, where he established and led a 100-person accounting advisory business. Prior to that, he was an audit and accounting advisory partner at another Big Four firm in Melbourne.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. McLay said, “I have been able to work closely with FTI Consulting for several years on mutual clients, and one thing that always stood out is the breadth of capabilities the firm has in Australia, including valuations, investigations, data and analytics, and cybersecurity services. The ability of these specialists to work seamlessly together means our clients receive integrated, end-to-end support as they face moments of transformation and opportunity. I am thrilled to join our deep bench of experts in the region and beyond.”

