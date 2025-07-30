SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Rocket Pharmaceuticals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCKT) and reminds investors of the August 11, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of RP-A501’s safety and clinical trial protocol; notably, that Rocket knew Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk. In particular, Rocket amended the trial’s protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Rocket’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

On May 27, 2025, Rocket announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on the RP-A501 Phase 2 pivotal study after at least one patient suffered a Serious Adverse Event (SAE), ultimately, death, while enrolled in the study following a substantive amendment to the protocol that the Company failed to disclose to investors at the time management made the revision. In fact, Rocket stated that, while the patient was dosed in May, the decision to amend the protocol was made “several months” earlier. Despite this, Rocket made no attempt to alert investors or the public to the change until after the SAE occurred.

Following this news, the price of Rocket’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $6.27 per share on May 23, 2025, Rocket’s stock price fell to $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025, a decline of about 37% in the span of just a single trading day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Rocket’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Rocket Pharmaceuticals class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/RCKT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

