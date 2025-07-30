Concerned Citizens of Alexandria Release Urgent Statement on Alexandria Indiana Water Safety After Child Hospitalized

ALEXANDRIA, Ind., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Concerned Citizens of Alexandria have released an urgent statement regarding the safety and management of Alexandria’s public drinking water following multiple E. coli detections and the hospitalization of a local child. The group cites alarming evidence, including independent chlorine tests as low as 0.029 ppm, far below the state-mandated minimum of 0.2 ppm, and lab-verified E. coli contamination in several homes.

“This isn't just about a boil advisory,” the group said in their statement. “This is about broken trust, a child in the hospital, and city officials refusing to acknowledge the danger or share chlorine logs with the public.”

The release comes in direct response to Mayor Todd Naselroad’s July 25th public assurance that Alexandria’s water is “safe and drinkable,” a claim now facing public backlash across social media platforms. Footage shared online shows an IDEM official taking a chlorine reading of 0.09 ppm from a home that had previously tested positive for E. coli. Alexandria Indiana Water appears NOT to be OK.

In addition to public health concerns, the group highlights over $2.3 million in taxpayer spending on planning and oversight for a $1.05 million infrastructure project. Documents suggest that inspection and engineering fees were split across water, sewer, stormwater, and road funds potentially violating fiscal transparency norms.

The Concerned Citizens of Alexandria are now calling for:

Full public access to city chlorine logs and water testing data

A formal state-level audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts

A restructuring of the Alexandria Indiana Water Department’s leadership and oversight



“This community is standing up,” the group stated. “We’re demanding accountability and we’re ready to assume control if those in power will not act in the people’s interest.”

The full dossier of test results, contracts, email records, and video evidence has been made available online for public review.

Concerned Citizens of Alexandria

media@concernedcitizensofalexandria.org

Evidence & Resources: