A.I.S. Resources Granted Voluntary Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF) (“AIS” or the “Company”) announces that effective July 30, 2025 it has been granted a voluntary management cease trade order in accordance with National Policy 12-203 due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended March 31, 2025 on SEDAR within 120 days of its financial year-end. The management cease trade order has been granted by the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company was not able to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102 due to insufficient funds to settle the outstanding audit fee. The Company expects to obtain a loan financing and settle the outstanding audit fee. As a significant part of the audit work has been completed, the Company expects the audit to be concluded soon after the outstanding fee is paid. As a result, the Company requires additional time to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The Company expects to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2025 as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than September 29, 2025, and will issue a news release once they have been filed. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of National Policy 12-203, by issuing bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, until the revocation of the management cease trade order. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. The management cease trade order will prohibit the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the annual financial statements and MD&A are not filed. The issuance of the management cease trade order does not affect the ability of persons other than the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

