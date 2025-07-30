MARINUS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Marinus (MRNS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Marinus between March 17, 2021 and May 7, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Marinus on June 5, 2024 with a Class Period from March 17, 2021 and May 7, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Marinus have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants understated the risk of failure to meet the early-stopping criteria in the RAISE trial; (2) defendants did not disclose that a possible consequence of failing to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial would be that Marinus would stop the separate Phase 3 RAISE II trial; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Marinus, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

