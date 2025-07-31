MATCH GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Match Group, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Match Group on November 13, 2024 with a Class Period from May 2, 2023 to November 6, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Match Group have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Match Group, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

