VA Claims Academy Marks Military’s 250th Anniversary with Free Strategy Calls for Veterans Seeking Disability Benefits

Austin, TX, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States military, VA Claims Academy, a veteran-founded educational platform, has announced a time-limited initiative offering free, no-obligation strategy calls to U.S. veterans navigating the complexities of VA disability claims.

Your Service Deserves A "Yes"!

Founded by U.S. Army veteran Jordan Anderson, VA Claims Academy provides a structured, done-with-you approach to the VA disability benefits process. Through a unique three-step system, Learn, Build, Approve, the organization equips veterans with both training and personalized guidance to pursue higher disability ratings without sacrificing any of their entitled back pay.

The strategy-call initiative, available now through August 31, 2025, aligns with the national spotlight on veteran well-being during this milestone anniversary. According to VA data, the claims backlog reached over 1.2 million pending cases as of February 2025, underscoring the urgency and complexity veterans face in securing appropriate benefits.

“This anniversary isn’t just about looking back, it’s about stepping up,” said Jordan Anderson, Founder of VA Claims Academy. “Too many veterans are still caught in the cycle of lowball ratings and frustration. We built this Academy to change that starting with a free call to get every veteran the roadmap they deserve.”

The complimentary consultations offer veterans a confidential, one-on-one opportunity to assess their current claim status, receive a customized strategy, and understand the next steps. These calls carry no financial commitment and are designed to serve as a first touchpoint with a data-proven alternative to traditional claims assistance.

VA Claims Academy reports that over 3,000 veterans have completed its online and personalized coaching programs, which currently maintain an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from more than 5,000 verified reviews. Internal audits from 2024 indicate that 8 out of 10 program graduates reached a 100% Permanent and Total (P&T) rating, with average rating increases of 65% and back pay awards of up to $55,000.

Behind the success is Anderson’s own experience. After losing $15,000 to a predatory claims consultant early in his transition to civilian life, he used his eventual back pay to build what became VA Claims Academy, a secure, veteran-owned platform compliant with HIPAA data standards.

The Academy's flat-rate pricing model ensures that veterans retain all their back pay, diverging sharply from percentage-based services that often claim a portion of retroactive compensation. Program access is offered through a one-time fee or four interest-free monthly payments.

“Our goal has always been to eliminate the guesswork and the gossip around VA claims,” Anderson added. “That ‘barracks talk’ about who got what and why usually causes more confusion than clarity. We’re bringing real strategy to the table.”

VA Claims Academy’s offering comes at a time of renewed public attention on veteran services, fueled by the semiquincentennial of the U.S. Armed Forces. As policymakers, nonprofits, and advocacy groups turn their focus to improving veteran care, the Academy’s call for accessible, transparent support resonates strongly.

The initiative is supported by a secure digital infrastructure and a veteran-led coaching team, all of whom have firsthand experience with the VA system. Each call is conducted via private, encrypted channels, with follow-ups and documentation provided in compliance with data privacy standards.

Veterans interested in scheduling a free strategy call can do so by visiting www.VAClaimsAcademy.com. Appointments are available now through August 31, 2025, and are open to veterans of all service eras and discharge statuses.

The Academy is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs and does not provide legal advice. Instead, it serves as an educational and coaching platform designed to empower veterans with knowledge, structure, and personalized support throughout the VA claims process.

About VA Claims Academy

VA Claims Academy is a veteran-founded educational organization based in Austin, Texas. Specializing in VA disability benefits education and support, the Academy delivers a hybrid model of online learning and individualized strategy coaching to help veterans achieve higher disability ratings. With over 3,000 program graduates and thousands of verified five-star reviews, VA Claims Academy is a leading voice in the mission to end lowball ratings and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they’ve earned.





VA Claims Academy





Media Contact

Company Name: VA Claims Academy

Contact Person: Jordan Anderson

Email: Marketing@vaclaims-academy.com

Phone: (210) 201-3299

Country: United States

Website: http://www.vaclaims-academy.com