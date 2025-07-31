URME United and Hangdog Social Announce Q4 Pre-Grand Opening for Expanded Rancho Cucamonga Location

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URME United, a private consortium integrating lifestyle, hospitality, and financial ventures, and its flagship brand Hangdog Social , have announced the pre-grand opening of Hangdog Social’s expanded Rancho Cucamonga location, scheduled for early October 2025.





Hangdog Social Logo

The new venue, an expansion and relocation of the original Hangdog Social concept, will feature 40 different venues and two 20-room BNB accommodations, this family friendly, entertainment mecca is all designed to deliver a member-driven resort experience.

In advance of the opening, Hangdog Social has launched a community-driven support campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign offers early supporters the opportunity to secure discounted memberships and branded merchandise as part of the resort’s phased rollout. These advance offerings are intended to involve members in the project’s development phase while creating a foundation for the resort community before the official opening.

“Rancho Cucamonga is the next chapter in Hangdog Social’s vision to build a global network of member-focused resorts,” said Michael Breault, Managing Director of URME United. “This pre-grand opening period allows our members and early supporters to play an active role in shaping the experience before we officially open our doors.”

The Rancho Cucamonga site will be the second Hangdog Social location in a broader expansion plan to develop 31 resorts worldwide over the next several years.





Image by Hangdog Social

About Hangdog Social

Hangdog Social is a member-driven social resort concept combining hospitality, entertainment, and community spaces. Designed for those who value unique dining, nightlife, and social experiences, Hangdog Social offers exclusive membership perks across its growing network of resorts.

About URME United

URME United is a Private Membership Association and Trust Company developing a network of businesses and ventures in hospitality, beverage technology, finance, and digital innovation. Through brands like Hangdog Social, BevTech Global, SPRiZZi Drink Co., and CBF Bank & Trust, URME United is creating a cohesive private ecosystem for its members worldwide.

Media Contact:

Tyler Morgan

CMO

URME United

909 735 7985

flashcall2022@gmail.com

www.hangdogsocial.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbc28ca4-337b-43d3-9276-f9cdd4d14247

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d186d258-43b0-40aa-8540-e267e20bd2bc

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76b2228e-bd78-4612-a991-3dc5853bb6e6