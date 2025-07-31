VedTechBio Unveils Next-Gen Drug Discovery AI; Partners with AlphaMeld in Multi-Therapy Collaboration

BENGALURU, India, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in AI-driven drug discovery, today announced major enhancements to its RxAgentAI™ platform cutting drug discovery timelines in half alongside a strategic collaboration with AlphaMeld Corporation to co-develop multiple therapies for metabolic and rare diseases.

RxAgentAI is an autonomous, multi-agentic intelligence system augmented by deep, domain-specific knowledge. It redefines research workflows, orchestrating complex tasks from precise target identification to intricate drug design and testing.

RxAgentAI’s unique expert-in-the-loop mode seamlessly integrates human expertise with agent outputs. This ensures unparalleled accuracy, transparency, and scientific rigour, resulting in impacts exemplified by:

30% reduction in target and drug identification timelines

50% compression of full target–disease–drug analysis workflows

Rare disease landscape mapping shortened from 12 weeks to under 3

“We’re building a future where AI proactively advances discovery,” said Sudhir Nagarajan, Founder and Managing Director, VedTechBio. “RxAgentAI marks a fundamental shift from passive tools to collaborative intelligence, purpose-built for translational impact.”

Strategic Alliance with AlphaMeld

VedTechBio’s partnership with AlphaMeld Corporation, a U.S.-based leader in real-world applications of generative AI for drug discovery and development, brings together complementary strengths. The alliance covers preclinical discovery through human proof-of-concept.

“With VedTechBio, we’re pairing AI-enabled drug discovery with real-world execution,” said Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan, Chairman & CEO of AlphaMeld. “This collaboration bridges cutting-edge AI-driven discovery with translational readiness for scalable drug discovery success.”

Momentum and Market Impact

VedTechBio's demonstrated ability to compress key discovery phases positions the company to capture significant value in the rapidly expanding global AI drug discovery market. The company and its partners are currently in active discussions with major pharmaceutical companies in the US and EU regarding collaborations arising from the RxAgentAI platform.

“We're seeing unprecedented interest from pharmaceutical partners who recognize that our platform delivers drug candidates in an acceptable cost and timeframe, giving us a competitive advantage in bringing life-saving therapies to patients,” added Nagarajan.

About VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, VedTechBio delivers AI-enabled end-to-end solutions in drug discovery and development. Its flagship RxAgentAI platform empowers actionable insights across therapeutic and commercial domains and transforms how we interact with artificial intelligence, creating autonomous research partners augmented by human expertise.

Learn more:

www.vedtechbio.com

www.alphameld.com



Media Contact:

Lakshmi Ramakrishna

VedTechBio Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: lramakrishna@vedtechbio.com

Phone: +91-9176940015